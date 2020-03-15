Khloe Kardashian says both she & Kylie Jenner used formula-only with their babies

Has Khloe Kardashian been quieter lately or have I just been paying less attention to her? I don’t know and I don’t care. I happened upon this video of Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian which has the “Poosh” logo on it. Poosh is Kourtney’s (sad) attempt at branding her own lifestyle website, like Goop only… not as A-list/exclusive. The point of the shocking low-quality video is that Kourt and Khloe are sitting around, talking about breastfeeding in a real way. Real as in, Khloe talks about how she found breastfeeding very difficult, and she ended up using formula very quickly after True was born.

Khloe also says that Kylie Jenner made the choice not to breastfeed Stormi and that Kylie and Khloe used the same brand of HiPP formula from Germany. I have kind of a stupid question, but is it weird that Khloe and Kylie both had issues with breastfeeding, or rather, decided not to BF? I’m truly not interested in the Mommy Wars aspect of this, fed is best for the baby and True and Stormi are both healthy babies, etc. But I can’t help but think that Khloe, Kylie and Kim didn’t want to breastfeed because of their implants and because they didn’t want to do any more “damage” to their bodies. Is that harsh on my part? Khloe talks about how she tried and tried to breastfeed, but… it feels like there’s more to that story.

Also: after looking through Khloe’s Instagram, I’m convinced that she’s been pretty quiet in 2020 because she’s had more plastic surgery.