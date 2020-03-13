“D-bag Justin Timberlake wouldn’t stop talking over SZA” links

Big surprise, Justin Timberlake is going to spend the Trolls 2 promotional tour talking over SZA. He is such a douche. [LaineyGossip]
Carlos Cordeiro has resigned as president of the U.S. Soccer Federation because of all of the sexist BS that’s come out in the women’s soccer equal-pay lawsuit. [ESPN]
Trevor Noah mocks Donald Trump’s coronavirus speech. [Just Jared]
Would you eat the double Big Mac? Nope. [Dlisted]
What you are stress-baking during the coronapocalypse? [Go Fug Yourself]
The Babysitters’ Club photo is giving me such nostalgia! [Pajiba]
No-contact food delivery is happening and… ?? [Jezebel]
Before the 90 Days has a happy ending? I hope. [Starcasm]
We will never see The New Mutants. [The Blemish]
Pride Month activities are already being canceled! [Towleroad]
God, Liam Hemsworth is SO hot. [OMG Blog]
Why is he talking like that and over her? 🙄 https://t.co/XxD4HCavOI
— Nichole 🍞🍯 (@tnwhiskeywoman) March 12, 2020
Justin Timberlake calling SZA "sis" and talking over her when Ellen asked her a question……
is right on brand for JT.🙃 https://t.co/gdVyIYrqrF
— GirlTyler (@sheistyler) March 12, 2020
He’s being called out for his pompous behaviour, good!
I think all the praise Justin got from hosting SNL all those times went to his head and now he thinks he’s naturally funny and interesting. He’s just gotten way more obnoxious over the years. Also i’m pretty sure he’s a narcissist.
Ya think? The guy who even had to be center of attention in his wedding photos? Lol. But I think you’re right, he had a couple of hit songs and got laughs on SNL, and thinks he’s God’s gift. No thank you.
Most conventionally attractive white guys are narcissists.
Liam Hemsworth just broke my phone
Yuck!
Granpa-popper! Sunshine in his pocket. His music is granpa-pop.
All the Hemsworths look like dumb Neanderthals.
I wish JT would just disappear. Or better yet face a HUGE backlash for his obnoxious behavior. For once, let this douche bro be shamed for his shitty behavior. He’s been shitty for 20 years, we need a break from his stupid ass.
He can’t not be the center of attention
I have not been able to stand Timberlake ever since he threw Janet under the bus to save himself. Showed his true character then and now it is all I see
Also, Pete B did a really, really good job hosting the Jimmy Kimmel show. Well spoken, self-deprecating humor, a sense of comic timing, the jokes landed well. All in all, “Mayor” Pete, good job!