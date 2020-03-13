“D-bag Justin Timberlake wouldn’t stop talking over SZA” links

Embed from Getty Images

Big surprise, Justin Timberlake is going to spend the Trolls 2 promotional tour talking over SZA. He is such a douche. [LaineyGossip]

Carlos Cordeiro has resigned as president of the U.S. Soccer Federation because of all of the sexist BS that’s come out in the women’s soccer equal-pay lawsuit. [ESPN]

Trevor Noah mocks Donald Trump’s coronavirus speech. [Just Jared]

Would you eat the double Big Mac? Nope. [Dlisted]

What you are stress-baking during the coronapocalypse? [Go Fug Yourself]

The Babysitters’ Club photo is giving me such nostalgia! [Pajiba]

No-contact food delivery is happening and… ?? [Jezebel]

Before the 90 Days has a happy ending? I hope. [Starcasm]

We will never see The New Mutants. [The Blemish]

Pride Month activities are already being canceled! [Towleroad]

God, Liam Hemsworth is SO hot. [OMG Blog]

Why is he talking like that and over her? 🙄 https://t.co/XxD4HCavOI — Nichole 🍞🍯 (@tnwhiskeywoman) March 12, 2020