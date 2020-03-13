DM: Duchess Kate overtakes Meghan as ‘the biggest royal fashion influencer’

At the end of the day, I don’t think the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Irish struggle-tour really did that much, especially when their newscycle was immediately overtaken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s You Coulda Had A Bad Bitch farewell tour. The comparison between Meghan and Kate’s fashion on their back-to-back tours was stark. Kate had been wandering around Ireland in flag-colors and vintage clown ruffles, while Meghan stepped out in a series of jewel-tone, sleek, body-con ensembles which basically crashed Royal Twitter. But not according to the Daily Mail! According to the data compiled by the DM and LovetheSales.com, Kate is finally back to being the “biggest royal fashion influencer” of the year. For the clown ruffles, really?

Kate Middleton has officially overtaken Meghan Markle as the biggest royal fashion influencer of this year. When the Duchess of Sussex, 38, first joined The Firm in 2017, the ‘Meghan Effect’ saw shoppers go wild for anything she wore; but since Megxit, her fashion influence has dramatically declined, according to data compiled by LovetheSales.com. Based on the popularity of her outfits from 2017 to 2019, Meghan’s fashion choices lead to an average increase of 216 per cent in online demand. However, since the announcement that she and Prince Harry are stepping down as senior royals, Meghan’s influence on online fashion searches has dropped to just 31 per cent. In stark contrast, Kate’s 2020 looks so far have sparked a 159 per cent increase – a noticeable uplift from the 119 per cent average increase in searches for her outfits between 2017 and 2019. In January, both Kate, 38, and Meghan stepped out wearing coats by Spanish brand Massimo Dutti – and while both proved popular, Kate’s was searched for online eight times more than Meghan’s. From 2017 to 2019, the ‘Meghan Effect’ had officially outshone the ‘Kate Effect’ – but since Harry and Meghan announced their move to North America, her outfits haven’t performed as well as previous years. The decrease in the effect is particularly noticeable when it comes to the Duchess of Sussex’s signature gowns – notably the red dress by London-born designer Safiyaa on Saturday. The statement gown worn by Meghan to the Royal Albert Hall was very similar to a blue dress from the same designer which she wore in Fiji in 2018. The blue gown had a much bigger impact on shoppers, with searches going up for ‘Safiyaa gowns’ by 223 per cent in the days after the state dinner. By comparison, the red gown only sparked a 38 per cent uplift in searches for it over the last week.

[From The Daily Mail]

There’s a lot more evidence compiled in that piece that in 2020, Kate’s outfits are being searched for more than Meg’s ensembles. But… for a two-month block of time (the second week in January to the first week of March), Meghan wasn’t doing any big public events. She did some quiet charity visits and she posted those photos on Instagram, but the visits weren’t some big “what is she wearing” thing. And it’s a joke to think that Meghan’s incredible fashion for the farewell tour had less of an impact than Kate’s sad Irish flag cosplay. “Impact” can’t be judged by only searches (and searches according to this one site).

Anyway, none of that is the point. The point is that we – as royal watchers – are now stuck with clown ruffles, buttons, Victorian cosplay and shoulder pads from here on out. That’s why Kate’s tragic fashion is being embiggened – because it’s all “we” have got now.