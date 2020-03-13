DM: Duchess Kate overtakes Meghan as ‘the biggest royal fashion influencer’

At the end of the day, I don’t think the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Irish struggle-tour really did that much, especially when their newscycle was immediately overtaken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s You Coulda Had A Bad Bitch farewell tour. The comparison between Meghan and Kate’s fashion on their back-to-back tours was stark. Kate had been wandering around Ireland in flag-colors and vintage clown ruffles, while Meghan stepped out in a series of jewel-tone, sleek, body-con ensembles which basically crashed Royal Twitter. But not according to the Daily Mail! According to the data compiled by the DM and LovetheSales.com, Kate is finally back to being the “biggest royal fashion influencer” of the year. For the clown ruffles, really?
Kate Middleton has officially overtaken Meghan Markle as the biggest royal fashion influencer of this year. When the Duchess of Sussex, 38, first joined The Firm in 2017, the ‘Meghan Effect’ saw shoppers go wild for anything she wore; but since Megxit, her fashion influence has dramatically declined, according to data compiled by LovetheSales.com. Based on the popularity of her outfits from 2017 to 2019, Meghan’s fashion choices lead to an average increase of 216 per cent in online demand. However, since the announcement that she and Prince Harry are stepping down as senior royals, Meghan’s influence on online fashion searches has dropped to just 31 per cent.
In stark contrast, Kate’s 2020 looks so far have sparked a 159 per cent increase – a noticeable uplift from the 119 per cent average increase in searches for her outfits between 2017 and 2019. In January, both Kate, 38, and Meghan stepped out wearing coats by Spanish brand Massimo Dutti – and while both proved popular, Kate’s was searched for online eight times more than Meghan’s.
From 2017 to 2019, the ‘Meghan Effect’ had officially outshone the ‘Kate Effect’ – but since Harry and Meghan announced their move to North America, her outfits haven’t performed as well as previous years. The decrease in the effect is particularly noticeable when it comes to the Duchess of Sussex’s signature gowns – notably the red dress by London-born designer Safiyaa on Saturday. The statement gown worn by Meghan to the Royal Albert Hall was very similar to a blue dress from the same designer which she wore in Fiji in 2018. The blue gown had a much bigger impact on shoppers, with searches going up for ‘Safiyaa gowns’ by 223 per cent in the days after the state dinner. By comparison, the red gown only sparked a 38 per cent uplift in searches for it over the last week.
There’s a lot more evidence compiled in that piece that in 2020, Kate’s outfits are being searched for more than Meg’s ensembles. But… for a two-month block of time (the second week in January to the first week of March), Meghan wasn’t doing any big public events. She did some quiet charity visits and she posted those photos on Instagram, but the visits weren’t some big “what is she wearing” thing. And it’s a joke to think that Meghan’s incredible fashion for the farewell tour had less of an impact than Kate’s sad Irish flag cosplay. “Impact” can’t be judged by only searches (and searches according to this one site).
Anyway, none of that is the point. The point is that we – as royal watchers – are now stuck with clown ruffles, buttons, Victorian cosplay and shoulder pads from here on out. That’s why Kate’s tragic fashion is being embiggened – because it’s all “we” have got now.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN, Avalon Red.
🤣. OMG they really are stretching it. This is hilarious. But that’s one way to be at the top, elimination of your fiercest competitors and you can be number one.
I believe that the Duchess tries not to be a fashion plate. She is trying not to distract the attention from her husband. I think she does this purposely because of the way Diana took all of the attention away from Charles. She does not want to make that mistake with her overly sensitive and angry husband. She tries to fade into the background.
I don’t think she’s fading into the background in that pink frilly dress lol.
Kate doesn’t try and fade into the background. With all those bright colors, crazy hats and buttons? Please. She (or her handlers) just have bad taste, at least for a younger woman. But, England has spoken, so if it’s the Duchess of Coatdress they want, then that’s what they’ll get.
Love love love the names you’ve given these tours.
Influence nothing. Stop this.
Sure she’s a fashion influencer.
Of what not to wear.
Someone send in Stacy and Clinton or Trinny and Susannah, stat!
Oh my god that green dress is the stuff nightmares are made of. That pink monstrosity belongs in Hades. Comparing Kate to Meghan is apples to inanimate objects. Meghan has a global and a dinstinctive contemporary style that appeals to many. Kate clothes belong on a grandmother of 70 and her constituency is middle England and she appeals ONLY to them. No one sane is going to wear the hideous clothes she wears.
The pink monstrosity was only a monstrosity on Cathy because it aged her 20 tears.
There is nothing wrong with that vintage dress in and off itself. Princess Anne could have rocked that dress. To me it actually looked as if Cathy had borrowed that vintage dress from Princess Anne. Of course I new that Cathy selected that dress herself as I am sure Princess Anne does not loan her clothes to anyone for any reason.
I beg to differ. There is good vintage and bad vintage and that dress is just plain bad. Not everything vintage is great. And MOST of what Kate picks to wear ages her. OR it’s too young and twee looking. She has never seemed to grasp that there’s a whole swath of fashion in between the two.
Meghan’s style is way closer to mine, so I much prefer her wardrobe. I would not touch some of the garments Kate has chosen over the year. That vintage clown outfit is on top of that list. Gaudy fuqery. Calling her a style Icon is a misnomer. She is a button icon though.
Same here. I do like Kate’s casual style, though I don’t wear my jeans painted on. Her “royal” fashion, though… *shudder*
Whatever. If people want to wear stuff like that sparkly green Christmas tree dress, be my guest.
OMG, headbands FTW!! Lol
*don’t know whether I should laugh or cry…*
Maybe a Button Influencer but certainly not a fashion influencer. Just look at that fug mess at the top of the page. Yikes.
Whoever wrote this must be suffering from COVID-19 cause….
Here’s my take on Kate’s fashion (and I said something similar the other day). I think at one point this could have been true about her. I recently looked at a bunch of photos of Kate right after she got married and the difference in her appearance and her dressing compared to now was shocking to me. I had forgotten how beautiful and sleek she used to dress (the dress when she met Michelle Obama or that black velvet body hugging gown with the ruby necklace for example). Not every oufit was a hit (jeggings galore), but the majority of her clothes were pretty and tailored well and some were even sexy. I sort of feel like the “fashion icon” that people are still hanging onto with Kate is that older version of Kate. Somewhere in the last few years she started dipping her toes into more conservative wear and then jumped head first in the frumpy granny pond. Never, ever would the word sexy even come close to crossing my mind now.
Her fashion sense has definitely deteriorated as she has gotten older/spent longer in the RF. SO MANY coat dresses, all the time – she has always worn them, but she used to wear cute ones, or style them better ( think of her outfit for christening a boat when she was still engaged, with a CW coat but a cute fascinator and brown booties). And she used to wear more dresses that were simpler, fit nicely, etc. I cant figure out if she is dressing like she thinks she is expected to dress or if she is trying to be on trend and failing miserably.
Heck Sophie dresses so much better than she does.
I agree, when she was still in the dating years she actually wore some beautiful coats. She had a red coat that she wore to some kind of ceremony of Will’s (can’t recall) that I remember being crazy about. Not to mention that off white coat that she wore with the round collared dress and black tights–so stylish and pretty. She used to wear all kinds of things that I remember swooning over. She lost me when she ventured too far into buttonville and started looking like a doily from the 19th century (that one year at Ascot was awful and looked like she was dressed as a character in a play). I think she decided at some point that she needed to look more “future queenly”, but she did herself a disservice by thinking that she needed to look frumpy and frilly.
I find Kate’s “fashion” awful.
Diana would be horrfied by Kate’s style, even Diana circa 1996 dressed more modern than Kate 2020. Girl, leave the 80s fashion in the 80s like the rest of us did.
So this is just based on google searches? I can see that. for some reason I google Kate’s outfits more than Meghan’s. no idea why.
Because it’s like watching a train wreck.
YES. Its like, “omg, did you see what she wore today??” And with Meghan I don’t google bc my twitter feed is full of pics.
It doesn’t say WHY they’re looking them up… To be fair, I’ve looked them up to show people just how tone-deaf it was to us Irish and the general awful fashion failures are to people!
Alright, so her looks that consists of pink clown dress, expensive x-mas ornament and elegant leprechaun now equal most fashionable? Hahahahahahahahahaha. Nice try.
I don’t get Kate’s clothes for events. The clothes always seem to go one (or ten) step(s) too far. The top photos are perfect examples:
1. What the hell is that purple monstrosity and why does it have ruffles?
2. The green dress would’ve looked fine…if it didn’t have ruffles.
3. You can’t combine bright greens with darker greens. Did she look in the mirror before leaving the house?
Meghan tends to have more simple and mature looks which I like. Beyond fashion I don’t care about either of them. It amuses me how some people can be full on stans for one or the other and think up all these grand ideas about who they are, what they’re like and how one is much better than the other because so and so.
Tinsel dresses, 1985 elementary school teacher attire, 1993 Hillary Clinton Collection headbands, matchy-matchy shoes and granny hose are all things would-be fashionistas should aspire to!
Someone must be on edge at certain palace and had their operatives write up another a$$ kissing article🤦♀️😂
NOBODY I know asks or searches for katiekeen’s outfits. People barely pay attention to their events now and she even confessed that her struggle survey only got 200k responses(probably due to numerous responses from crazy stans especially in MAGA land), I doubt people would be bothering to Google her matrony outfits.
I like a lot of what Kate wears, especially the more tailored coat dress looks and I am fascinated with hats. Now the prairie cosplay with high collars and long sleeves remind me of a plaque psoriasis commercial and I don’t understand those looks at all.
I don’t search for a lot of what Meghan wears because bodycon just isn’t for my body type, I have wide shoulders and big boobs. The red dress was stunning, but never on me so I didn’t search for it.
In the end, I don’t think it means anything.
We Google her outfits because they’re so awful half the time.
LOL, no. Needed a laugh this morning.
I don’t hate Kate’s clothes in general, but she’s not reinventing the wheel, and I wouldn’t call her fashionable. She’s mostly tasteful and appropriate and looks nice, but that’s about it.
Woman against woman, typically sexism from the DM.
Hilarious.
Kate clothes are hideous to me but I’m sure the demographic that loves her also loves her clothes. After this week tho, this article is funny. Searches is fine but I wanna see selling power. That’s where I determine influence.
I wore a green shirt today, Thanks Kate!