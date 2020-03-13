Donald Trump’s coronavirus speech caused the worst stock market crash since 1987

Wednesday night, Donald Trump gave a speech from the Oval Office about the coronavirus. People within the administration were begging him to make some kind of in-depth statement about the federal government’s preparedness for a pandemic, and to put citizens at ease that the federal government could at least be counted on to function at a bare bones level. What happened was that Trump sniffed and wheezed through eight minutes of lies, propaganda and jingoism and he announced one ill-advised travel ban, which skirts his own Trump-owned foreign properties. The result was catastrophic. The European markets crashed, followed hours later by the worst American stock market crash since 1987 – the market crash was even worse than the darkest days of the 2008 crash. Reportedly, even Trump knew he made a bigly mistake:
In the most scripted of presidential settings, a prime-time televised address to the nation, President Trump decided to ad-lib — and his errors triggered a market meltdown, panicked travelers overseas and crystallized for his critics just how dangerously he has fumbled his management of the coronavirus.
Even Trump — a man practically allergic to admitting mistakes — knew he’d screwed up by declaring Wednesday night that his ban on travel from Europe would include cargo and trade, and acknowledged as much to aides in the Oval Office as soon as he’d finished speaking, according to one senior administration official and a second person, both with knowledge of the episode.
Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and senior adviser who has seized control over some aspects of the government’s coronavirus response, reassured Trump that aides would correct his misstatement, four administration officials said, and they scrambled to do just that. The president also told staffers to make sure other countries did not believe trade would be affected, and even sent a cleanup tweet of his own: “The restriction stops people not goods,” he wrote.
Other administration officials rushed to alert the public that U.S. citizens would be exempt from the travel ban, after scores of Americans, upon digesting Trump’s speech, phoned government offices and raced to airports in Europe out of concern that they would not be able to fly home.
Trump’s 10-minute Oval Office address Wednesday night reflected not only his handling of the coronavirus crisis but, in some ways, much of his presidency. It was riddled with errors, nationalist and xenophobic in tone, limited in its empathy, and boastful of both his own decisions and the supremacy of the nation he leads.
“Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and senior adviser who has seized control over some aspects of the government’s coronavirus response…” Lord almighty. So Mike Pence is the Coronavirus Czar, but Jared Kushner is the Coronavirus King. It was said (pre-speech) that Trump didn’t even want to make the speech until Jared told him what to say and Jared came up with this stupid travel ban scheme. Anyway, yeah… the administration’s response to the pandemic has been perfectly on-brand for this ignorant band of white supremacists, morons and hateful idiots. The Daily Beast also did a story about the “total chaos” within the Trump administration – mainly the State Department – about his speech.
He has a negative effect on everything. Hope he catches the virus and STFU. Really we need to ignore him. He lives for attention.
Every time I believe someone can’t possibly be that dumb, this administration rushes to confirm it.
I can’t stomach any more of this administration. Inept, unqualified, and completely out of touch… and those are some of the nicer things I can say.
I’m with 100%. Even with the lies The MAgaT is still doubling down on his lies this morning.Thank goodness for Fauci and Obama’s old pandemic chief for keeping us informed with facts.
Should be evident that Trump’s debts are tied to the market.He allowed travel from UK even though Europe still have open borders. He purposely refused to let testing for Corona to start earlier to keep his market numbers high.
First instinct is relieving tax burdens for corporations.
Despicable all around but at least nobody is listening to him now. The states have taken control
I recall American psychiatrists came out with a statement that Trump was not fit for office. Admittingly, none of these Doctors had seen him as a patient but a letter was written by the American Association of Psychiatrists, I think? I remember being fascinated because, holy smokes, how unprecedented can you get? It soon quietly went away but I always come back to that.
The topic of impairment actually has not gone away. There are several doctors, including Dr. Bandy Lee, who are sounding the sirens daily (via tweets).
Duty to Warn, Tom Chicago and John Talmadge are other accounts to check out. Noel Casler also has some background of working with him, and points to another possible culprit (years of alleged drug use).
Whether it is psychological or physical illness, they are all trying to draw attention to the subject.
I knew that the Stock Market would crash eventually but over Covid-19? Not like this. While the world is taking necessary precations towards the safety of everyone’s health, these morons are playing and jeapordizing people’s well being. This is why everyone is paranoid when they don’t need to be
America, this is where you need to use common sense. Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing and coughing. Stay at home if you’re sick. Don’t listen to these nitwits in Government. More importantly, WASH YOUR HANDS.
The broadcast networks have a “public interest” responsibility. They really need to assert it by refusing to air Trump’s speeches, which are designed to be deceptive and are therefore against the public interest.
trump has come in contact with several people who tested positive. Keep Hope Alive.
Does anyone believe he has not been tested?
The only way I think he would refuse, is if he feared someone also using the sample to determine he’s not as super-healthy as quacks have claimed.
Steven Miler must be so pi$$ed that the administration is banning white people.
Will someone please give me an ejection button to get off this planet? I’m going to have a nervous breakdown with this virus floating around and now our economy going into the toilet. I need a horse-sized dose of Valium.
Seriously. On the plus side, I can’t help but finally feel that the Democrats will take the presidency in Nov and maybe even the Senate. Not just because Trump has effed up so badly but because they Democrat field is narrowing and everyone can go all in behind (presumably) Biden. Let’s just hope that Trump and the GOP don’t try to use COVID to suspend the elections.
Trump looked like he has it himself since he was out of breath holding in coughs and eyes that wouldnt fully open during the broadcast and havent more than a few of his Mar a Lego visitors contracted it plus that official from Brazil? They wont tell us but I bet money Trump is sick too.
I also think it’s likely he has it, though that’s no guarantee he’ll become moderately or severely symptomatic. That’s likely too, though, given his age and obviously compromised health.
Didn’t watch his speech. Don’t care what comes out of this fool’s mouth because he doesn’t care. All his lies are to benefit him and reelection. He has failed in leadership during this crisis. He won’t even work with Pelosi because he’s too mad at her for trying to impeach him. Screw impeaching him — he should be FIRED at this point.
Also, I didn’t know Trump’s horrific wax figure son-in-law is the Savior of the World. First, he resolved that pesky Middle East situation and NOW he’s going to show us how to handle the Coronavirus. And here I am thinking all this time that this artificial automaton was still looking for The Wizard of Oz to give him that brain.
Today’s message from the White House is that it is all the fault of Obama and Biden, the virus itself, the mixed messages from the CDC, the lack of staff at the CDC, the lack of test kits are all the fault of Obama and Biden.
That Jared Kushner has seized control of anything in the White House constitutes an illegal coup. Kushner and ivanka, neither of whom was ever elected or confirmed to any position by the Senate, should not be allowed to make any decisions concerning a response to a pandemic or how our tax dollars are spent – ever. Has either one of them even passed a biology course?
I knew it was only a matter of time before they dragged in Obama and Biden. Hillary is probably not in the clear, either.
And I can’t with Kushner. I do think more people are finally getting fed up. Fingers crossed.
Yeah, that latest ‘it’s Obama’s fault’ garbage will probably be the big story on faux today. Nothing like dillusion to feed the magats.
Just more lies from anus mouth.
Didn’t watch speech because I get news from Twitter, it’s bad when his government departments start issuing clarifications in real time as he was speeching.
about 90% of the WH staff seems to have been directly or indirectly exposed to known COVID19 carriers
He’s definitely getting tested, and since he’s an obese man over 70, if he’s got it … will make me believe in god again 🤞🏼
An influential evangelical from the Christian Broadcast Network has called out trump over his lies!! Wonder if that will penetrate the minds of his hard shell cultists?
Jared Kushner is in charge. Jared Kushner… Jared freaking Kushner. ARE YOU KIDDING ME???!!
Another thing I have not seen people talking about is the situation at the border, in the kiddie concentration camps Parmesan Putin set up.
Lawyers, journalists and security guards can still enter and leave, which means they can be/get sick and transfer the virus. But what happens if one of the kid get sick? People keep saying that the under 10 year olds are the least likely to die but is that stat still true for children leaving in such unhealthy conditions?!
I am really scared for them.
That he was suppressing testing in order to buoy his chances to win is criminal.
It’s not the one percent that will really suffer. It’s the 60 year old who can’t retire now because he lost his 410k.
We can only hope that the market will at least partially bounce back within the next few months. Futures were up as of this morning, so that’s good.
The markets are mostly spooked, instead of there being massive underlying financial system issues (like in 2007-08). Hopefully any recession will be a couple of quarters, and then getting real leadership in place in November may help boost confidence.
