Duchess Meghan takes Archie for one-to-two hour walks every day in Canada

By most accounts, the Duchess of Sussex left London within 24 hours after her Commonwealth Day appearance on Monday. She had been away from Archie for nearly a week, and she absolutely missed him. I still think it was a great move in every way to leave Archie in Canada, although I hear you about the “she left Archie with Jessica Mulroney” story. My latest guess is that Doria flew into Vancouver and quietly looked after Archie. Archie’s first birthday is coming up soon, and when we last saw him, he was already a big, strapping baby. I imagine he’s still a very big boy. A source told People Magazine that Archie is “grabbing onto things and picking himself up. He’s starting to have movement, which is really exciting.” Yeah, my guess is that once he starts walking, that child will be a holy terror! In a good way. Meanwhile, Us Weekly says that Meghan has been taking Archie for long walks every day:

Loving life! Meghan Markle has been out and about with her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, since her and Prince Harry’s move to Vancouver. “Meghan takes a walk with Archie every single day through the woods,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She either pushes him in a stroller through the paved trails through the public woods by their home or straps him on and walks the more rustic routes. The walks usually last around an hour or two, but she takes them daily.” The insider adds that the Suits alum, 38, is “very kind to the locals she meets while hiking,” stopping to chat with people about parenting and the weather. “She’s all around pleasant to strangers,” the source says. “She is telling friends that she is so happy to be out in nature and [in] their secluded area.” “That look of joy on her face is real,” the source tells Us of the Los Angeles native. “She’s gotten exactly what she wanted.”

[From Us Weekly]

I’ll be honest… Meghan is so small, I doubt she can strap him in some kind of back baby-carrier or front-loading carrier and walk for two hours. I mean, she’s fit! She’s in great shape, but Archie is a BIG baby. So I definitely feel like she’s using the stroller. Or maybe Harry is using the carrier. Also: I’m a walker. I love to walk. But it’s harder to walk for a long time when you’re past a certain age, at least it is for me. I used to be able to walk three or four miles every day, uphill, no problem. Now it’s a struggle to get past two miles every other day. I love that Meghan is a walker/hiker and the fresh air has obviously done her a world of good.