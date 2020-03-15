Angelina Jolie & Vivienne picked up coronavirus supplies at Whole Foods

I felt attacked yesterday when I expressed my confusion about whether I should overreact or underreact to the coronavirus pandemic if I’m feeling okay. I went to the gym yesterday, and I picked up some more supplies at a grocery store. I’m prepared to socially distance and all of that, but the scenes are surreal and the shaming is real! It doesn’t help matters that when I am out, I see tons of people everywhere. Not as many people as usual, but still – I get that “people on the internet” are taking quarantining and social distancing and self-isolating seriously. But are other people?

So I don’t know what to think about Angelina Jolie doing some last-minute grocery shopping with her daughter Vivienne. They went to Whole Foods yesterday and came out with two big paper bags full of supplies. There are five kids at home with Angelina now, with Maddox in college in South Korea. If the Jolie-Pitt clan tries to self-isolate in LA, they’re going to need more supplies than that. Also: Angelina, by her own admission, can’t cook. My girl can’t boil an egg. Maybe they’re just getting Uber Eats or food deliveries?

Also: Angelina’s commitment to sack-dressing is really something. I’m actually pleased that she’s not wearing a black sack dress at the moment. It’s spring, so she went with a summery sack. The dress looks like a costume from Midsommer. And I friggin’ love her sunglasses. Little Vivi doesn’t want to be photographed though. Paparazzi in the time of corona.

3 Responses to “Angelina Jolie & Vivienne picked up coronavirus supplies at Whole Foods”

  1. Sierra says:
    March 15, 2020 at 8:08 am

    Well, I go on about my normal routine. The only people in my life who are taking precautions (staying home etc), are my parents and other elderly people. For the rest of us, it’s just flu.

    As for Angelina, she looks good and well rested. Glad her daughters are better.

  2. Aang says:
    March 15, 2020 at 8:10 am

    I’m in line at Disney World right now. The park is packed. No social distancing in the Kingdom. At least not until they close tomorrow. Disney is sending all the college kids home with two weeks pay. The dorms close Wednesday. The international students, especially the ones from Italy are in a bind. Some paid thousands to fly here from places like New Zealand only a month or two ago and now they have to leave.

  3. McMom says:
    March 15, 2020 at 8:10 am

    Not shaming you – but please avoid the gym. We are very much doing social distancing here in TX. The schools are closed, the ski slopes are closed (goodbye Spring Break), most of my 20,000+ person company is working from home, and we are limiting social interaction to small groups.

    We are, however, still getting out and exercising – I went for a run the other day and a long walk yesterday. I’m still heading to the store periodically, but no Target runs.

