Angelina Jolie & Vivienne picked up coronavirus supplies at Whole Foods

I felt attacked yesterday when I expressed my confusion about whether I should overreact or underreact to the coronavirus pandemic if I’m feeling okay. I went to the gym yesterday, and I picked up some more supplies at a grocery store. I’m prepared to socially distance and all of that, but the scenes are surreal and the shaming is real! It doesn’t help matters that when I am out, I see tons of people everywhere. Not as many people as usual, but still – I get that “people on the internet” are taking quarantining and social distancing and self-isolating seriously. But are other people?

So I don’t know what to think about Angelina Jolie doing some last-minute grocery shopping with her daughter Vivienne. They went to Whole Foods yesterday and came out with two big paper bags full of supplies. There are five kids at home with Angelina now, with Maddox in college in South Korea. If the Jolie-Pitt clan tries to self-isolate in LA, they’re going to need more supplies than that. Also: Angelina, by her own admission, can’t cook. My girl can’t boil an egg. Maybe they’re just getting Uber Eats or food deliveries?

Also: Angelina’s commitment to sack-dressing is really something. I’m actually pleased that she’s not wearing a black sack dress at the moment. It’s spring, so she went with a summery sack. The dress looks like a costume from Midsommer. And I friggin’ love her sunglasses. Little Vivi doesn’t want to be photographed though. Paparazzi in the time of corona.