Duchess Meghan’s patronage Smart Works removed the ‘HRH’ & ‘Royal’ titles online

It seems to me like one of the Duchess of Sussex’s favorite patronages was Smart Works. She became the patron of Smart Works in early 2019, less than a year after her wedding. Smart Works helps lower-income women get professional clothes (and shoes/accessories) for job interviews and their jobs. People donate clothes and accessories and women can come and pick stuff out and either borrow the clothes or keep them. Meghan donated some of her personal clothes, she did photo-ops to raise awareness, and she also launched the Smart Set capsule collection for some staples of every woman’s wardrobe (black trousers, a crisp white shirt, a handbag). Meghan’s Smart Set collection was a massive success, just like the cookbook she did for the Grenfell community kitchen. That’s because Meghan is a worker and she’s smart as hell.
Well, because Meghan cared about low-income women and because Meghan was so smart and such a hard worker, she had to be abused and smeared and ripped to shreds by the press and members of the royal family. Meghan and Harry are still being “punished” for… I don’t know, daring to exist. Part of the Queen’s punitive actions included not allowing Harry and Meghan to use their “HRH,” His/Her Royal Highness. Meghan and Harry said that they are still HRHs, but that they agreed to not USE the HRH. Well, now Meghan’s patronages are following suit:
Meghan Markle just took a significant step away from royal life. On Saturday, Smart Works charity — of which Meghan is patron — removed all mentions of her as either an “HRH” or “royal” on the group’s website. Last September, Meghan unveiled a capsule collection for the charity, which helps women find employment with coaching tips and professional attire for their job interviews.
Where the site once included a section headed, “Our Royal Patron,“ it now reads “The Duchess of Sussex.“ Elsewhere, a page is now headlined, “Our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex,” whereas it previously read, “Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”
The change is the first evidence that Meghan and Prince Harry have shifted into the agreement struck with Buckingham Palace in February, when it was decided that they would not use the term “royal” moving forward — although their Sussex Royal website and Instagram pages remain active.
Again, just a reminder: Prince Andrew was BFFs with a pedophile and human trafficker who “gave” him underage girls to rape and Prince Andrew is still an HRH. He still gets to use his HRH. If he was being announced somewhere, they would call him His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. Meghan and Harry no longer get to use their HRH because… they overshadowed everybody else with their hard work, I think. Anyway, it’s cool that Smart Works is still ride-or-die for Meghan and do you notice? There are zero rumors about Smart Works wanting a different patroness. They’re happy with Meghan. I hope she does tons of work with them from Canada.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
This would be a natural response, I think. And yes, I also think Smart Works is happy with her as patron. I can’t wait to see what else she does for them over the years.
Bottom Line is it doesn’t strip away the fact that they are still part of the BRF. Harry is a Prince. This punitive measures just shows the pettiness of the Queen and her cronies.
I’d bet there are quite a few charities that wish they’d gotten Meghan as a patron, royal or not, over Future Kween Katie Keen.
“Meghan Gets Sh!t Done” as her Suits mates liked to say!
Standing by their woman though – obviously they know what an impact she’s had and can still have. I wonder how just the removal of the HRHs affects these businesses, if at all. They can still show the same support for those organizations, just without the HRH, but still with the title. Because they’re not “full-time working royals” surely the events and photo ops will lessen, but I wonder if JUST the HRH has an impact.
The photo ops may not matter, if the Sussexes use their own friendly media outlets and social media. These days, stuff blows up on social media first and the “traditional news” races to catch up. Just yesterday, they posted a Mothering Day message and the traditional news outlets reported on what they said. I think in Harry & Meghan’s cases, the HRH will end up not mattering at all.
There was a tv documentary here in the UK; it aired Friday night and was titled “Meghan Markle where did it all go wrong” I was expecting the usual hatchet job but it really detailed Meghan’s involvement with volunteering as a teen and her continuing charity and working as an activist for women’s issues. It really made me sad that someone with her work ethic and superb communication skills is portrayed as “pushy” or “difficult” because other members of the royal family (and their respective households) cared more about their own prominence than charities having a proactive and hard working patron.
I like that the title was removed, with no fuss. It is better to do it now than wait for the deadline. With Covid-19 in the news, it would be trivial for the press to make a song and dance about this title change. I am glad SMART WORKS, has retained The Duchess as their Patron, it shows they are pleased with her. Do you know that, JenniferSaunders, and David Cameron’s wife are all patrons of SMART WORKS? I think, without this albatross of HRH around her neck, watch this space; the best is yet to come. Title does not maketh a man or woman.
@abena – Totally!
Very correct, @Abena…
I recommend following them on IG if that’s your thing, they have lovely posts about their clients and updates when they get the job they went for. I got the M&S dress in both colours when they did the Smart Set and I lover wearing them for work (or I did back when I used to leave the house for work).
I don’t think the distinction will hurt their brand. “The Duchess of Sussex” title alone elevates and distinguishes her from an ordinary celebrity. It sounds royal, and references her connection to royalty. I don’t think most people will notice that the HRH isn’t there. And frankly, they’ve got so much in the way of charisma, media smarts, ability to connect with people and charitable natures, that they don’t need the title to prop them up unlike some of the Royals. They have already established themselves and shown the world what they can do, so there’s a track record they can point to as they forge new relationships and projects in the future.
Meghan did some truly excellent work while she was still living in England, the cookbook and the Smart Set collection, Wow!!! One thing that’s really bummed me out during this whole mess is that she didn’t get a chance to do something big for Mayhew, the dog/cat charity. I was so excited when she took on this cause as one of her own and couldn’t wait to see what plans she had for them but then we never heard anything again, after her first public visit. This is such an important cause and I hope that Meghan was able to connect with them when she was there earlier in the month and that something will come out once things calm down.
I mean, she’s no longer using HRH or using the term royal, so this makes sense just from that angle.
Of course the Andrew angle just makes that look so much pettier.
I don’t understand why this is such big news. It’s been established that they won’t use HRH anymore so I’m baffled why people are going crazy over it. It’s not as if the charity wanted no association with Meghan.
@Louise177 – 100% agree with your comment. All of this is much ado about nothing.
SmartWorks is going to continue to thrive under Meghan as their patron, HRH or not. Which raises the dangerous question: What’s the point of a royal family? – which is why I think Meghan is seen as a threat by the papers and the BRF. Because if people like Meghan (by this I mean: raised by ordinary parents alongside ordinary people in an ordinary setting) can do the royal thing better than the royals themselves, then there really is no need to have them, let alone pay for them.