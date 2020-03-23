Duchess Meghan’s patronage Smart Works removed the ‘HRH’ & ‘Royal’ titles online

It seems to me like one of the Duchess of Sussex’s favorite patronages was Smart Works. She became the patron of Smart Works in early 2019, less than a year after her wedding. Smart Works helps lower-income women get professional clothes (and shoes/accessories) for job interviews and their jobs. People donate clothes and accessories and women can come and pick stuff out and either borrow the clothes or keep them. Meghan donated some of her personal clothes, she did photo-ops to raise awareness, and she also launched the Smart Set capsule collection for some staples of every woman’s wardrobe (black trousers, a crisp white shirt, a handbag). Meghan’s Smart Set collection was a massive success, just like the cookbook she did for the Grenfell community kitchen. That’s because Meghan is a worker and she’s smart as hell.

Well, because Meghan cared about low-income women and because Meghan was so smart and such a hard worker, she had to be abused and smeared and ripped to shreds by the press and members of the royal family. Meghan and Harry are still being “punished” for… I don’t know, daring to exist. Part of the Queen’s punitive actions included not allowing Harry and Meghan to use their “HRH,” His/Her Royal Highness. Meghan and Harry said that they are still HRHs, but that they agreed to not USE the HRH. Well, now Meghan’s patronages are following suit:

Meghan Markle just took a significant step away from royal life. On Saturday, Smart Works charity — of which Meghan is patron — removed all mentions of her as either an “HRH” or “royal” on the group’s website. Last September, Meghan unveiled a capsule collection for the charity, which helps women find employment with coaching tips and professional attire for their job interviews. Where the site once included a section headed, “Our Royal Patron,“ it now reads “The Duchess of Sussex.“ Elsewhere, a page is now headlined, “Our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex,” whereas it previously read, “Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex.” The change is the first evidence that Meghan and Prince Harry have shifted into the agreement struck with Buckingham Palace in February, when it was decided that they would not use the term “royal” moving forward — although their Sussex Royal website and Instagram pages remain active.

[From People]

Again, just a reminder: Prince Andrew was BFFs with a pedophile and human trafficker who “gave” him underage girls to rape and Prince Andrew is still an HRH. He still gets to use his HRH. If he was being announced somewhere, they would call him His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. Meghan and Harry no longer get to use their HRH because… they overshadowed everybody else with their hard work, I think. Anyway, it’s cool that Smart Works is still ride-or-die for Meghan and do you notice? There are zero rumors about Smart Works wanting a different patroness. They’re happy with Meghan. I hope she does tons of work with them from Canada.