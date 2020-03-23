Gwyneth Paltrow: ‘It’s not the time for denial, we must take this seriously’

Gwyneth Paltrow initially bungled her personal response to the coronavirus pandemic. She was carrying on like it was business as usual, flying to Paris at the start of the crisis and posting Instagrams where she was shilling her overpriced (and fugly) Goop-branded clothing. People yelled at her online and she ended up deleting the ‘gram. She’s basically spent the past week and a half trying to judge the national mood and asking herself what she could shill and how she could profit from a pandemic. She seems to have come up with a plan: pretend to care about how the peasants are taking care of themselves, all while donning a mask and surgical gloves for a trip to the LA Farmers Market (which is open-air). Gwyneth posted this message on IG (minor edits):

@bradfalchuk and I were grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning; we walked there (keeping lots of distance) and donned masks and gloves once we got nearer to the market, only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity. Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol). It’s not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place. It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love. I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel through out our country everyday and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear. We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before ❤️

[From Gwyneth’s Instagram]

Again, masks are only really effective if you already have the virus and you don’t want to give it to other people. The gloves… well, if Gwyneth has a giant box of those at home (I bet she does), she should really donate them to a local hospital. I don’t have an issue with Gwyneth going to the Farmers Market – people still need groceries and it’s my understanding that all grocery stores are packed with people (looking for toilet paper & paper towels), and I would imagine that an open-air Farmers Market is a much better way to shop for weekly groceries than a store.

Now, all that being said… it’s kind of wild to see Gwyneth say “It’s not the time for denial” and showing concern about people simply living in “fear.” She’s turned women’s fear and medical-expertise-denialism into a Goop-branded wellness industry. Sh-t is definitely getting real in this pandemic, huh. Also: “It’s not the time for denial” implies that there *is* an appropriate time for denial??