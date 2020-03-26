50 Cent worries that a lot of quarantined people will just stay at home & ‘get fat’

Is 50 Cent cancelled? I’m really asking, because he disgusts me these days and I wanted to check to make sure that we’re all on the same page. 50 Cent has spent a lot of time harassing Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King because they dare to talk about predators, rapists and abusers of all races. In 50 Cent’s mind, women like Oprah and Gayle have an obligation to whitewash the criminal acts of men like Bill Cosby, Michael Jackson and Kobe Bryant. F–k that. Anyway, here’s another reason to dislike 50 Cent: during a global pandemic, he’s worried about people getting “fat.”
50 Cent is truly worried about the health and wellness of others during the quarantine. The “In Da Club” rapper, 44, gave an interview for WSJ. Magazine’s series, “My Monday Morning,” and spoke of his isolation experience amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“This is day five, right here. I feel there are no safer options out here. There’s not much. I guess when I want to go to the gym I’ll go to a track and I’ll just run outside,” 50 Cent said of his isolation experience. “Still, you know what they say, keep your social distance. Being conscious of that.”
Though the musician is passionate about keeping up with his exercise regimen, he warned that others aren’t sharing his physical zest. “But a lot of people are not making adjustments, so they’re just going to sit home and they’re going to get fat. They’ll get fat.”
The “Power” star also said he’s turning to “really fit” women on social media to help him train instead of using his personal trainer. “Yeah, on Instagram, stuff like that. For me, it’s something like, I don’t want to not be able to do it when it’s a girl telling me to do it. When you’re training legs, you should definitely train with women, because that’s all they train. After a while you’re like, ‘Yo, what is this?’ You know what I’m saying? Like, ‘What the f–k you all been doing in here?’”
Most of all, however, Jackson condemned those who are not yet practicing social distancing, as the CDC and other health experts recommend. He remarked on the photos of packed beaches in Florida and California that cause outrage over the weekend.
“People don’t hear alarms, they only see fires. A lot of them on South Beach and stuff like that, when they go out they’re only thinking about, ‘It’s spring break. It’s my time to have fun,’ instead of considering what’s really going on right now. Go home so you can have another spring break at some point!” he said, addressing young people. “Do you want this to be your last spring break?! What the f—, bro? It’s not safe, I don’t understand.”
That wasn’t as bad as I was expecting, although now is not the moment for anyone to really stress about “getting fat.” People have been tweeting a lot about their quarantine weight gain already, and everyone on Twitter has pretty much agreed that everyone will gain 15 pounds and no one is going to say sh-t about it to anyone else when this whole thing is over. Sure, stay active, go for a run, go for a walk if you can, exercise at home if you can, meditate and deep breathe and don’t worry about your weight right now. There are bigger things happening. As for what he says about watching what fit women are doing because they train their legs a lot… I mean, it’s true?
Does his name reflect his IQ? Maybe he thinks it’s still 1950? Wow, at least this proves the “American Dream” is alive and well for those that lack social awareness. ie trash in WH.
I mean, that’s certainly what I’m doin’. 🥴
In my mind he’s been cancelled for a long time. He’s a misogynist POS. He’s petty and childish and harassed anyone who dares criticize him for anything. I think he’s a bully while other people think he’s harmless and funny. He’s an example of what I’ve said before of some black men who can exercise the ability to be the oppressed and the oppressor. Women, to him, are fine as long as they prop him up, never challenge him, aren’t threatening in anyway,and who let him do what he wants because “I pay the bills.”
I’ve never seen that side of him- except in the songs but most of the rap has that underlying theme due to the environment they are singing about.
I heard him in a couple of interviews and he seemed pretty low key and funny.
@BS: You sound like you’ve put a lot of thought into this.
That’s a lot of words coming from this man who has no neck.
hahaha..yes!
When it comes to fatness and COVID19, I (an actual fat woman) am concerned with 2 things:
1) Trying to avoid all the fatphobic, triggering ‘I’m going to get fat’ rhetoric on social media so I don’t retrigger my eating disorder and bulimia – while stuck at home, with social media. So, that’s hard.
2) Trying to avoid thinking about fact that if I do get sick, fatphobia could play a massive part in the quality of my treatment – because my body is more difficult to intubate and there are *some* doctors who might not think I’m as worthy a recipient of a ventilator as someone smaller. So that’s utterly terrifying.
Things I’m not concerned with: 50 Cent’s opinion on anything, ever.
I hope you’re able to remain healthy throughout this quarantine, Babadook. Take care of yourself.
Im in recovery for an EDNOS. I hear you , & you are not alone. I am giving you a standing ovation in my studio apartment for your comment. Hang in there. Like JK Rowling once said, people act like being fat is the worst thing in the world to be. I can think of far worse things.
So many of us waste so much of our time and resources trying to be “pretty” – which especially means thin. Imagine what we could achieve if we spent all that energy and money on our own success, or maybe on creating a little more justice and decency in our own small corner of the world.
I had to stop watching power because I couldn’t stand seeing his stupid face mumble out his words.
Yeah, I don’t see how this is really an issue right now. Like, yes, people should try to find a way to stay safely active during this period if they can…but that has more to do with mental health than weight loss, IMO.
Weight is not anyone’s primary concern right now, nor should it be. 50 Cent is an out of touch idiot who thinks he has something valuable to say. He’s wrong.
well, joke’s on him, both my doctor and my dog’s doctor tell me that you won’t lose weight from exercising, it’s about what you eat. So, conversely, I would think I wouldn’t get fat from refraining from exercise, although maybe a bit gooey.
Now, if he commented that people seem to be eating their faces off, then yes, that will make them fat. I am trying really hard to not overdo it but we have so much stuff to eat!
And some of us stocked upon snacks which are going faster than the regular food. Oops. Will try to do better. This guy though is still an a**hat.
I love 50 and his interviews are always entertaining. Maybe FAT wasn’t the right word he should have chosen but I too am trying to get a schedule going so I don’t put on extra pounds while sitting at home all day.
You’re damn right I’m gaining weight in quarantine, Curtis. And I don’t care what anyone thinks about it. Byeeeeeeeeeeeee.
He’s cancelled but let’s be honest and light for a while. We’ll come back heavier! No exercise staying at home eating!
What an a-hole.
Ok, so he does have one minor point that I ran across again yesterday. I wanted to work upper body and core and every single video that was longer than 10 minutes involved jump squats and serious leg work. Every day can’t be leg day and I am physically capable of doing more than 10 minutes of upper body weight training FFS
This fatty is stress eating organic raspberries and Greek yogurt with the occasional donut thrown in because variety. I’m stuck at home with my asthma, grateful for a teaching salary and thinking this wasn’t a great year to be up for tenure. As the song says: whatever gets you through the night, it’s alright.