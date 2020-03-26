Why did Prince Charles travel to Scotland on Sunday if he was already feeling sick?!

On one side, I feel genuine sympathy for Prince Charles, as I feel genuine sympathy for every person who tests positive for coronavirus. It sucks and I hope everyone is taking it easy and making good choices for their own health and the health of others in their community. But therein lies the rub! Apparently, everything about Charles’ coronavirus diagnosis is quite controversial. For one, he and the other senior royals were keeping up public schedules long past the point where they should have been taking bigger precautions and self-isolating. Two, Charles traveled to one of his many homes – this one in Scotland – to self-isolate, and Scotland is MAD about it and it’s all about a larger problem of the strain on rural hospitals and doctors in the UK. Three, there’s an issue about how Charles and Camilla were both tested very quickly, and whether they “jumped the queue,” testing-wise. Oh, and then there’s the issue of how many people Charles exposed while he was contagious.
[Charles’] diagnosis has newspapers and tabloids tracking Charles’ movements in the 15 days after he saw Prince Albert of Monaco at a lunch on March 10—before Monaco’s head-of-state tested positive for the coronavirus. One of the immediate aims was figuring out whether or not Queen Elizabeth was exposed. Charles last saw his 93-year-old mother on March 12, and the two reportedly hugged sometime before he went to a fundraising dinner. After that dinner, he didn’t attend any public engagements, though he did take private meetings over the next week. A palace source told the Daily Mail that the queen’s doctors think he likely wouldn’t have been contagious at that time.
According to a report in the Times, March 13 is also the day that Charles and Camilla moved from their London apartments in Clarence House to their country home in Gloucestershire, Highgrove. The couple remained at Highgrove for more than a week, where Charles continued to work, communicating with his staff digitally. The newspaper reports that Charles began to feel symptoms related to the coronavirus before he flew from Highgrove to Birkhall on Sunday. “His symptoms were not sufficiently pronounced to reconsider plans to travel. All actions were taken in conjunction with medical advice,” a source told the Times. The report doesn’t include whether or not he flew commercial or privately and what precautions were taken to limit exposure.
This timing of this trip has become an issue for a few Members of Scottish Parliament, who noted that the British government released guidance against traveling to second homes on the same day Charles would have made the trek to Birkhall. “Second-homers and tourists were being urged not to travel to rural areas, including the Highlands, as it simply spread the virus,” Joan McAlpine, a member of the Scottish Nationalist Party, told the Times. “Presumably Charles thought those rules did not apply to him.”
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sent her best to the prince in his recovery, but noted the seriousness of the travel guidelines.“We want people to behave responsibly, we don’t want people to see the Highlands and islands of our country as places where they can outrun the virus,” she said in a press conference. “Obviously there are places where people have homes in Scotland and people will choose to go to their homes, but we should all be responsible.”
Now Charles is self-isolating in Birkhall, using separate rooms from Camilla, who tested negative for the virus. A number of the couple’s employees are also self-isolating in their own homes. According to the Times, Charles’ doctors have said that his case is unlikely to escalate beyond mild symptoms, and he is not bedridden.
Yes, it’s incredibly shady that Charles was feeling some virus symptoms while in Gloucestershire and then he traveled to Scotland anyway and got tested there! WTF. Has anyone explained why Charles thought it necessary to move from Highgrove to Birkhall this past weekend? At that point, most people were already saying “stay where you are, don’t travel.” And Charles was like “that doesn’t apply to me.”
As for the testing… some NHS staffers wondered why Charles was able to “jump the queue” to get tested so quickly, especially since his symptoms were (by the official description) so mild. Health Minister Edward Argar issued a statement saying: “My understanding is that his symptoms, his condition, met that criteria. The Prince of Wales didn’t jump the queue.” I think… that’s probably right? Even if Charles’ symptoms were mild, he’s a man over the age of 70. That’s a factor too. And yes, of course he’s the heir to the throne and I imagine that was also a factor. Still, it’s a bad look when Scottish NHS first responders don’t have such easy access to testing.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
That anyone made the choice to travel anywhere once it became clear where this was all headed is what boggles my mind. Common sense is in short supply everywhere.
Well, his son and daughter in law chose to go and expose first Responders, so this seems to be a family trait.
I mean, they are all pretty inbred, so…
Amazing how many asymptomtic or mildly symptomatic famous folks are getting testing but symptomatic regular folks, and healthcare workers can’t get tested – but no one is jumping the cue…sure jan.
When this all settles down, I hope we as a society remember how the rich and powerful treated the most vulnerable
That and the fact that the government put the economy before our lives.
THIS. I’m so sick of reading famous people say “I tested positive for coronavirus. I don’t have any symptoms” right after I’ve read stories of people running fevers, coughing, in extreme pain, who are told to go home and quarantine without a test.
Writing from Spain, we have more than 4k deaths and more than 56k infected people, my best friend is a nurse and yesterday started to show symptoms, she has to wait till the first of april to get tested while being in quarantine in his room. I tell you this because the King and Queen of Spain got tested and had their results in less than three days, so like always it’s us the working class that gets f*cked no matter the country.
Big hug from Italy.
I know what you are going through right now.
Best wishes for all of you. And please be safe, and careful.
It has been 3 days our data are lightly going better. I hope it will get better, but that’s my hope.
My prayers and goodwill to Italy. You guys got hit hard with this pandemic. Wishing all the Italian people safety and health.
Unbelievable. Of course he jumped the line! And what does he care how many people he infects? He knows there will always be a doctor and a ventilator ready and waiting for him and his loved ones. It’s despicable.
Of course he jumped the queue for testing.It’s part of the whole royal family deal. Hell its just part of every society. the rich are going to get tested for something like this first.
I’m calling BS on the whole “he hugged his mother” line though. I don’t see that happening, ever, ha.
Flying to Scotland at that point was so irresponsible. Even without symptoms, he should have stayed put.
BECKS1 –
100% agree. He definitely skipped the line and got right up top. How incredibly irresponsible of him to travel at this time.
I don’t mind that he got tested quickly, because think of how many people he touched/shook hands during that time. He does go to a lot of events and is around many people and those people deserve to know if they were possibly exposed to the virus. HOWEVER, if you read the news (and I’m sure he does, or someone does for him) you know that right now, if you feel even a little bit under the weather stay the F#$K home!!!! My God. How hard is it to comprehend?
Oh, but he has so many homes to choose from.\s
I’m guessing those people he shook hands with can’t get tested though. Aren’t they only testing people who are hospitalized in England?
The working class and poor will always get the short end of the stick. It doesn’t seem to matter though, because they seem not to have a problem supporting the leeches of the world.
It’s definitely annoying that he jumped the line but I expected it cause rich but his ignoring travel advisories is what really pisses me off. Got to Scotland for what??? He has a perfectly good home in England.
I kind of doubt that he went through the NHS for his testing. Incredibly rich people go to private physicians that aren’t part of insurance plans in countries with insurance or the NHS. They pay cash for their services, in this case probably several thousand for a test, to skip the line and not have to interact with the little people or physicians that they deem unworthy of treating them. Professional sports teams do it for their athletes all the time. They aren’t waiting around to see which doctor is in Anthem’s network. The team knows who the best guy for say a tibial plateau is in the country, sends their athlete there, and then writes a check for $300k. All done outside of insurance.
He’s privileged. He’s (maybe) going to be King. Of course he’s going to the head of the line. There were probably huge debates over whether his positive test would be made public. I’ll give them credit for that. Maybe he can now be an example for others? I mean he’s no Tom Hanks but it still is an example of how anyone can get Corona.
Perhaps he went to Scotland to protect the Queen and the other 2 heirs further. Even if they have separate household staff, they don’t want to risk the potential of staff or mutual staff visiting each of their homes and then spreading it this way. I bet royal homes have been sanitized straight away after they found out Charles’ results. Staff in Scotland will just attend to Charles and Cam only. If Anne is sick too and she stays, then my theory is wrong. He just wanted to go to his comfort place then.
Oh yes his privilege sure got his testing accelerated but I side-eye him travelling to Scotland more.
I was worrying about Charles having the virus, but then I remembered that he will get any of these experimental drugs right away, drugs that apparently work best in the early stages of the virus so then I stopped worrying about King Bill happening too soon.
If he was planning to go to Birkhall for Easter, he probably had no qualms about pushing his plans up a few weeks not knowing that his exact movements would come under scrutiny with the diagnosis.
Scottish lass here, and we are all fkn pissed! Very few Scots have time for the Royal family, and this bullshirt is exactly why. Rules don’t apply to this inbred vacuous idiot, and he’d rather risk the health of millions than stay home and shut up.
Same with the Sam heughan story, I bet he thought if he’s going to be quarantined, he’s going to make a holiday out of it. Selfish and childish, and putting others at risk!
I wonder how they know his “mild symptoms” are unlikely to progress? I’m guessing because he got tested and treated right away? Ah, the privilege! I’ve been reading and listening to so many stories of how “mild symptoms” lead to ending up on a ventilator.