This photo of Queen Elizabeth & Boris Johnson talking on the phone is bonkers

Hear me out: what if all the Duchess of Sussex-bashing was merely one massive deflection away from the fact that Queen Elizabeth is no longer seen as the noble, stable, hard-working sovereign? QEII has taken some massive PR hits over the past few years especially. From where I sit, the dichotomy of how Elizabeth handled the Andrew situation versus how she handled the Sussex situation is both remarkable and catastrophic. She did permanent damage to the crown, in my mind. And now the entire world in the middle of a pandemic. This is the moment where people are crying out for stable, even-handed leadership. And what they’re getting is local politicians (mayors, governors) across Europe and America taking the reins while the national leaders (Trump, Boris Johnson, QEII) are sitting on their hands and/or making things worse.
Yesterday, the Royal Family released this image of Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street speaking on the phone to QEII at Windsor Castle. The purpose of the image was “steady leadership, even in isolation and crisis.” But the Queen’s expression and BoJo’s expression don’t really match up? And it’s just a f–ked up two-shot. This phone call apparently counts as the Queen’s weekly Audience with the prime minister, which she has done throughout her reign. The point is: nothing to see her folks, just steadiness and calm. Nevermind that the crown prince is a 70-plus man who just tested positive for coronavirus.
Also, I found this interesting:
Difficult times and they are probably damned if they do, damned if they don’t but the UK Royal Family is very quiet.
— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 24, 2020
Yeah. I’ve been saying that for two weeks? The Windsors have really screwed up their response to the pandemic. Considering all the public and private events they were still doing just one week ago, it definitely feels like they were sending some terrible messages at every level.
That phone! They have modern secure phones that don’t look 1970′s..
While QEII and BRF screwed up I don’t think they have anyone who can give them the truth about how bad things look. Everyone is compromised and looking after their own interests including Boris Johnson because he is coming off of his. Brexit “win” but the financial hold as he tries to negotiate the financial exit next year is gonna be interesting. How many Britons will want to find the RF following pandemic that will leave catastrophic financial mess? Sussex is looking ever more prescient.
The Royal Family is a useless bunch, It is time to send them all packing.
Well, if I were part of a billionaire family and dependent on handouts from the de facto CEO, and he got COVID 19, I’d be quiet as well.
This!
We all know these folks no longer handle a crisis well. Sophie did a video on the royal family Instagram (shot by her daughter) about how her royal patronage’s were doing so that’s something.
Charles is infected so needs to isolate.
The queen released a written statement but is 93 and needs to isolate as well. I don’t know. I feel like that picture is old hence why it doesn’t match up, as I can’t see her allowing a photographer in. But I am surprised someone hasn’t suggested a cellphone message Like Sophie did for TQ.
Landlines? In 2020.
They are both out of touch with reality.
Uhm, I use my landline at home and in the office, thank you very much.
Same here.
Landlines are not used by the majority of people.
Most likely secure landlines. Cell phones are far easier to hack. QEII is known for her penny pinching so the retro phones are not a bit surprising. Why buy a new phone when this one is working fine? Raise your hand if you’ve heard your Gran say that. Lol.
As for facial expressions those photos weren’t taken at the exact same moment during the conversation obviously so I don’t think that is at all relevant to what the conversation may have been. And to me QEII almost always has that same exact look on her face.
Eh, you know? I live in a stone house, out in the country (US) and the cell reception inside sucks and doesn’t work much of the time. I can’t always stand outside to take calls what with snow and all. I also have to have the landline for the security system. I wouldn’t be surprised if Petty Betty can’t use a cellphone in Windsor Castle or because they’re hard to manage for elderly people who lack dexterity. Boris J? who knows, but that call does look secure. Not that they talk about anything classified anyway.
Worst remake of Telephone by Lady Gaga and Beyonce, ever.
LOL! You nailed it
The picture with the queen looks like they just plopped a chair next to a 1980s telephone – doesn’t she have a desk or something at Windsor?
I found the Palmer tweet interesting – I didn’t go look at his twitter to see what else he had to say – he definitely is pretty anti-Meghan and encourages the crazies over there, but he has made some snarky comments about Kate before too. The royals could have done a few very obvious things in this crisis – they should have backed off the public events before they actually did, the queen should have issued a statement way before she actually did, and the queen should address the nation, which still has not happened.
no one needed to see W&K out and about….two weeks ago?last week? The days all run together now.
They were also quiet because one of their own had been diagnosed. They are very secretive about their own health and you do have to wonder if Charles’s symptoms are actually worse than what is being reported. Was The Queen tested? Did William and Kate also get tested to be safe – who knows. They especially can’t say because there would be public backlash if they have no symptoms.
I try to avoid conspiracy-type thinking for my own peace of mind, but I do wonder about Charles’ symptoms. First, if he did only just start to feel symptoms, there is no guarantee that his mild case will stay mild – many severe Covid-19 cases seem to take 7 to 14 days to reach that stage after first onset of symptoms. And second, 30% of cases in Charles’ age group reach the serious-severe level, and I think the royal communications should be willing to acknowledge the potential seriousness of this situation, not just an “its mild” *shrug * sort of thing.
Of course they have all been tested, multiple times! They have access to the best of everything there’s no question they’ve all been tested.
I’m starting to wonder that we haven’t heard anything from the Queen, but they felt the need to send out that picture. Wouldn’t a video be far more reassuring?
If the Queen has it, would they tell us right away? Or would they hide it for fear of causing mass hysteria? If I had to guess, it would be that she does have it and is quietly receiving treatment, which we will never hear about until the pandemic is over. Or unless the worst happened. (God forbid).
I wish them all the best of health. For all their mistakes and failings, I wouldn’t wish this sort of “exit” on anyone.
(Except for certain mouldy, evil, short-fingered american oranges).
In “The Crown” didn’t they hide/lie about the King’s health? And yes I know it’s fiction! But maybe that really is SOP for this bunch.
This photo is begging to become a meme.
Totally! It looks like a grandmother in her bedroom calling QVC to order more ceramic corgi figurines.
Kaiser the deafening – (lack of sound) you hear coming from the Palaces is part of the Patriarchy crumbling. How long before masses begin to wake up and see Bojo and the Palaces as the do nothing useless 1%. In America- our financial system has been exposed- our government is passing out trillion dollar stimulus packages like lollipops- this pyramid skim- “the dollar is based on the gold standard” was never a thing, just some nonsense cooked up by the 1%. So watch- a trillion will be passed out every other week to keep the facade of the Dow Jones- another brick from the Patriarchy falls. That wont go unnoticed. So when we get through this – are they going to TRY and tell us there is NO MONEY for Health Care for All. Remember all these jobs losses are connected to individuals/families healthcare insurance. Things will never be the same and I think that’s a good thing. Our lives be very different from before the virus then after the virus. We will get through this. Be safe.
Of course they need to be quiet because William’s joke that he and Kate are spreading the coronavirus is being brought up again since Charles got diagnosed. They are keeping quiet to lie low and hope it dies down. Also, the less said about Charles’ condition, the better for them.
The word, “stable, is key. Almost every family member suffers from mental instability and most do not look healthy. Chuckie has swollen hands and a pouched belly. PA is overweight, pouched belly, Duchess Middleton looks haggard, (smoker?), Queenie has swollen legs and feet, her only value is in being a prop.
I hope the isolation is permanent.
Has she become a hoarder?
That room looks so cluttered.
Lizzie & Phil should just go to Phil’s hangout near Sandringham & stay there, forever, if they can stand each other. Her time as a valuable figurehead (not a national ruler as she rules nothing but her family) is over. She’s made so many bad decisions lately (Andy, Harry, Boris) that one might think she’s losing any marbles or good sense she might ever have had. She looks like a sweet old lady whose youthful pics are on stamps & money, but she has no real relevance, she ain’t sweet, and her care & feeding cost the citizens a lot of money.
Time to give it up to Chuck for the time being. Maybe the UK can dismantle the whole royalty scheme before Willy can climb onto the throne.
Boris reminds me of Tom Hanks in Big; like he’s a six-year-old in a man’s body. That picture where his arms are thrown open wide to Harry started it for me. His facial expression above is like a kid who’s just gotten away with some prank or managed to steal some cookies from the cookie jar.
Well, at least in this photograph she is not next to her gold piano. See, kids? Her humble 1980s phone is sitting on a battered old wooden thing. No gold piano for Liz, nope, not a one.
Huh.