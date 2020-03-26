Duchess Meghan has predictably banned Harry from visiting his sick father, oh no!

Did you know that the Duchess of Sussex is responsible for Prince Charles catching the coronavirus? Did you know that she laughed like an American all the way back to Canada, knowing she had left a coronatrap for the senior royals? Did you know that the Duchess is currently flat-out REFUSING to allow poor Harry to speak to his father? Did you also know that Duchess Villainess has banned dishrag Harry from ever seeing his poor coronapapa ever again? It’s all true, and you’ve just gotten a glimpse of the story pitches at the Daily Mail this week. Here’s the first of what I imagine will be dozens of stories about how Prince Charles’ coronavirus infection is all Meghan’s fault or something.
Meghan Markle has forbidden Prince Harry from traveling, including to return to the UK to see his sick father Prince Charles, a source exclusively told DailyMail.com. Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and is in self-isolation on the Balmoral estate in Scotland with his wife Camilla, representatives for the royal said in a statement.
The insider said the Duchess of Sussex told Harry that ‘under no circumstances, is she okay with him traveling anywhere right now.’ The source added: ‘Meghan said Harry’s been in touch with his dad… Of course, he’s frustrated. She said they both are frustrated because they are doers and want to do so much more to help.’
Harry last saw his father earlier this month, publicly seen together at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9.
The insider also revealed Meghan told her inner circle that she is looking into fostering a black Labrador named Cole in order to help ease the strain on local animal shelters and rescue groups, and urged her friends to do the same.
The dog-foster thing might read as a non-sequitur given the start of the article, but the purpose of it is to draw the comparison: Meghan has more compassion for a mangy animal than her father-in-law. Meghan BANNED Harry from traveling… for reasons! I doubt Harry could even find a flight right now, and even if he could, I doubt it would be recommended by any doctor or healthcare worker. In any case, I bet Harry and Meghan had a civilized discussion about what could be done and they both decided that staying in touch with Charles via phone/FaceTime would be the best decision for the moment. Also: I wonder if anyone is going to say a peep about how Villainess Kate has banned William from visiting his father? Because I assume that William has no plans to visit Charles, right?
Unnecessary travel is being discouraged. Self quarantine and shelter in place is being encouraged. Why would they go ‘visit’ Charles? Even if they still lived in the UK they wouldn’t go to see him because they would be putting themselves and others at risk.
It’s incredible to me that you predicted they’d use this (Charles contracting COVID) to smear/blame Meghan and the very next day this story popped up. Good thing they made the decision to leave royal life and the UK. What a nasty bunch!
I’m greatly amused that you accurately predicted the article word for word yesterday. The Fail is nothing if not predictable
I mean isn’t it obvious she wants the whole royal family to get it apart from Harry and then if the worst happens she will be QUEEN. (Sarcasm alert just in case….. she’s already a queen)
Oh, yeah, there’s an article about that on Blind Gossip.
Yet another attempt to blame Meghan. Surprised they haven’t said that Meghan caused the virus yet
The last thing a COVID patient above the age of 70 needs is visitors. And even if they did go they would be dragged for endangering Charles and breaking the rules the PM has said.
Damned if they do, damned if they don’t.
People are already saying Meghan gave it to Charles. People are crazy.
There is an actual headline in the Express – ‘Meghan Markle Coronavirus -…’
So they are already blaming her in some way.
It’s really sickening.
Most of the British media are complete bunny boilers by nature. They get weirdly personal and will go to really bizarre lengths to “get at” the object of their interest. I bet you most of them would watch Fatal Attraction and genuinely not be able to tell you anything Glenn Close’s character did wrong as they would make the exact same choices.
i saw these stories start to float about on twitter and I cant even. its not just the mail either – a couple of these rags are running with this! I blocked a lot of these reporters on twitter so cant see the reaction to these stories, but they’re absolutely bonkers at this point. The hatred and obsession some of these RRs have for Meghan is very real and disturbing.
And I know people are going to say “its just for clicks” but there is something personal to it as well.
Def. personal.
I mean, she’s American, divorced, and worst of all biracial. How dare she, like, breathe and stuff!
Divorce is not uncommon in England, three of the Queen’s children are, two of them are on their second marriage.
So it leaves being black and not licking their boot straps.
Becks, they’re angry because Meghan and Harry are suing them but they’re also angry because they don’t have control over them and can’t make them tap dance to their tunes. Harry and Meghan won’t give them access like they wanted or still wants. They refuse to pimp out their son for good coverage and rightfully keep him away from the public glare and their newspapers. They use their Instagram to give their own updates, therefore controlling their own narrative. Meghan and Harry also has control now over who can come to their events and that means an even bigger American media, who has been mostly fair, in their coverage will likely get the best spots and dibs first. They’ve never been through anything like this before. Having people fight them every step of the way and not backing down. They’re traumatized.
Excellent points Brit. You’ve nailed it. As well as the sexism, misogyny, classism (that other married-ins also faced), xenophobia& racism- the lost money making opportunities, lack of access and control is why it’s very personal for some of these royal reporters& experts.
The right wing hack who made that tweet is being ridiculed online& some people are saying they respect them for leaving. I suspect she’s happy with that attention though. A lot of people use Meghan bashing for self promotion
This particular writer can dish it out but she can’t take it. She’s locked her Twitter and IG since people started pushing back.
Own it honey! If you are going to show the world that you are an ignorant moron who would write or say anything for a paycheck, show it PROUDLY
@Brit -completely agree with your points, but this also started before the lawsuits etc. Its not just about the lack of control over H&M. They’ve disliked Meghan from the beginning.
It’s definitely both. They have had a huge grudge going from the start for the reasons Em listed. But as much as they hate her, they LOOOOVE how much money they’re making from her.
Now, I’m sure Meghan has had a conversation with Harry where they’ve discussed how neither of them should be going places. That’s sensible. I’ve had that conversation with my husband too. We’re not allowed gatherings of more than 5 people. I ACTUALLY had to talk some sense into him this morning because he’s off work due to the virus risk and a lack of work. He was feeling guilty because a lot of company’s haven’t done anything to stop working around here. Out of a huge company of plumbers and electricians only 4 of them have been laid off and they’re starting to feel guilty because in their eyes nothing is really happening around here.
The problem is – there’s a LOT happening. And my husband has been coughing from allergies non-stop – his lungs are already irritated. I have pre-existing conditions. But because you have a bunch of macho morons working, the rest of the guys start to feel like the odd ones out. Long story short – he’s sitting on the couch, and not working. And if Meghan HAD to veto something in a time like this (and I don’t particularly think she had to, though) I don’t blame her one bit.
Not that the British tabloids are ever reasonable, but what a bizarre angle to go with. If my mom or dad had Coronavirus, no way in hell would they let me or my husband visit them and get exposed ourselves. And we don’t even have a baby like Megan and Harry do! I can’t imagine Charles would even WANT them to come visit him and likely get infected. They have their baby to think about.
Just another excuse for the tabloids to rile up their base about Megan.
I have a good friend in Kentucky whose mother in the hospital due to testing positive for COVID-19. The hospital will not let her or her adult children visit!
@EditorofDaily Fail and @PiersMorgan – Face Time and Skying are the same whether you are in England, Canada, or on the moon!
William and Kate are Just plotting…
So weird, since even uninfected elders are only visiting through closed windows! Can you imagine the outcry if they did? Ugh.
The only team order flights going in and out of Canada these days are special flights to repatriate stranded Canadians after we closed our borders. This article, while predictable, is so irrational and illogical.
@hope. So true. Even if he managed a private flight, putting others at risk, he probably would not be allowed back into the country. He is not a citizen and probably not even a permanent resident. Excellent point above. Even if he lived in the UK he would probably not be allowed to see Charles. The venom and hatred from the RR and many readers of the Daily Wail is mind boggling. We always knew many were racist hate mongers, but this brings it to another level.
Cant they sue the press for articles like these?? I cant wrap my head why Sussex are not using these daily false articles where cambridges manage to shut down any small bad angle about them.
I don’t think it’s worth it. Everyone predicted that the mail and tabloids would do something like this. If anything it makes the trolls and media look even more ridiculous. I’ve seen more people come to understand why they’re leaving as a result of this. The media just looks foolish at this point.
My elderly aunt lives a few hours away from me, and her birthday is in a few days. I had originally planned to be there, but I decided it was safest for her not to. The risk of traveling to another *continent* to see her would be insane.
There was some moron on twitter yesterday who said that Meghan and Harry needed to come back to fix their “shattered reputations” to help the country and Royal family and everyone including other journalists and people were just perplexed. It seems to me the Royal Rota and media are bored and are stirring up drama so they can make money because the royals aren’t working and the ones that are, don’t sell. Those tabloids and media saw what was left in that family and they are already begging Harry and Meghan to return. They don’t know what to do because everything has been canceled, the appearances on worldwide networks are dwindling, Harry and Meghan aren’t playing the media game and won’t be seen for awhile at this point. They know they shot themselves in the foot and they don’t know what to do. It’s desperation and you love to see it.
I had a visual of Meghan running around the palace locking door knobs and looking for the queen’s bathroom and using her toothbrush!!! 🤣
When one has nothing to crucify, that’s when the lies and exaggerations begin. They hate her with a passion and it is very evident to anyone with half a brain.
The dailyfail article was written by a mixed race woman, so that it appears if a black Woman wrote this, the dailyfail is not racist.
Well all of her accounts are locked now “chicken” can write crap, but goes into hiding when she is called on her BS.
@yoyo. I may be dim but am not understanding you. Even if the “journalist” (using the term loosely) is mixed race, I think that the agenda of the fail is to be hateful and racist. At best the writer was probably told to toe the party line. Is that what you meant? The vileness of the wail is astounding. Greed and hate marching hand in hand.
If they went to visit, which would be a mistake, cause everyone knows elderly should not be having visitors, these media outlest would have made them irresponsible again. Someone should tell Willieleaks to stop it. People should read about what the Firm is doing instead of constantly bullying H&M. I do hope Brits abolish this mess of a family.
I don’t even think it’s all William. I think it’s the papers want to bully Harry and Meghan because they’re angry. I do think some of the royals were jealous of Harry and Meghan but it’s the media who want them back the most. They’re going to continue being petty because their money makers gave them the finger and rightfully despise the papers.
Honestly, the press acts like an abusive boyfriend or husband. ‘You’re worthless, foolish, never do anything right’ and then when you dare to leave, they make your life hell for leaving and trying to live without them. They did the EXACT same thing to Diana. I was 10 when she died, and in the year leading up to her death I *distinctly* remember the constant vicious headlines and stalking. Then when she died, I also remember thinking, how are they going to cover this after treating her so horribly. There was no acknowledgement of the vile way they treated her in the days and weeks after her death- just a bunch of glowing articles, as if they’d had no role in the harassment and the way she met her end.
yeah, I know… I get your point but I also really dislike the RF as much as these media so at least it’s a bit more fun blaming boring Wills a bit too.
From a storytelling/lying perspective, the dog foster detail is _very_ specific and I think it is being used to try and add verisimilitude to the “Meghan cuts Harry off from his family!” fabrication that precedes it.
As I understand it, Canada’s borders are closed except for necessary trade and repatriating Canadians who were stranded abroad. Harry wouldn’t fall in either of those categories. So he’s not going anywhere. But of course, that would take too much fact gathering about Canada – or, as the Fail and its readership see it – the colonial outpost no man’s land “in the middle of nowhere.”
@redgrl. So true. Hate to say it but starting to thing the Daily Fail average reader is short on reasoning skills.
And to top off the ridiculousness, the Fail is running a red Exclusive bar over the story, as if to warn the other tabloids that they have to come up with another angle to trash Meghan. This particular lie brought to you exclusively by the Daily Mail!
The royal reporters were complaining the other day on the lack of stories and tv appearances so I am guessing they are thrilled Charles has this so they can blame Meghan. That’s all they want to do, blame Meghan.
Here in the UK we can only leave our homes for essential work, (minimal) grocery shopping and medical needs. Oh and once a day to exercise outside as long as we maintain 2m distance from others. Unless you live with people you are not allowed to physically interact with them (couples have been told to live together or stay apart), the only exception is children with parents who have separated who are allowed to move between them. So no, you do NOT visit ANYONE. The government has banned this.
The minute I saw Charles had covid, I knew people would say it was Meghan’s fault somehow. Predictably heinous
So predictable and disgusting.
Our county sheriff was interviewed today and he said his brother has it. He is in the hospital and the sheriff said no one in the family has been allowed to see him for almost two weeks, including his wife and kids. And they all live right here in the area. So the idea that Harry would be flying in from Canada to see Charles is crazy. I think these reporters or whoever is giving them their marching orders has to be soulless right now to be this awful.
They’re damned if they do, damned if they don’t. If Harry did go to the UK he’d be bucking the PM’s authority and acting holier than thou during a lockdown. And somehow Meghan would be to blame. Nobody is visiting anyone so the best place for H&M and Archie is right where they are – at home. Charles said he’s been in touch with both sons so I don’t see why this is such a big deal other than to have a reason to continue to trash Meghan for click$.