“Slovakia’s president matched her mask to her dress, sure, why not?” links
  • March 26, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

The new normal: Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova matched her mask to her dress and shook gloved hands. [GFY]
The Cheesecake Factory is on a rent strike! [Jezebel]
Cats just love to squeeze through things. [OMG Blog]
Drake & Rihanna were flirting on social media. [LaineyGossip]
I love Dua Lipa but blonde Dua is something I cannot support. [JustJared]
If I liked & wore boots & had money, I would buy these MiuMiu boots. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Let’s not go overboard with the Lost retrospective. [Seriously OMG]
The Honest Trailer for The Rise of Skywalker. [Pajiba]
So many Waffle Houses are closing, omg. [Dlisted]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to ““Slovakia’s president matched her mask to her dress, sure, why not?” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    March 26, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    Actor Mark Blum has died from covid19

    Reply
  2. Flamingo says:
    March 26, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    I’m in the south where Lilly Pulitzer reigns supreme. Not embarrassed to say that I’ve been wearing a Lilly mask on my jaunts to the grocery store.

    Reply
  3. Chica71 says:
    March 26, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    Isn’t Slovakia’s president is the one in the viral string bikini pic?
    Beautiful shade of purple but a bit too much time on her hands at this point.

    Reply
  4. amadea says:
    March 26, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    If this is a cotten mask, it won’t shield her from a corona virus, same with these green surgical masks, but hey, better then nothing

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment