Courteney Cox is binge watching Friends to get ready for the reunion

Remember all those years people clamored for a Friends reunion? Remember the cast being asked about it every time they were interviewed? And all their subsequent dismissals? Remember, finally, after a decade and a half, we found out we would actually get a Friends reunion? Yeah, well – it was supposed to film last Monday and Tuesday so *whomp, whomp* Corona must be an Office fan. However, the delay has given Courteney Cox some more time to cram for when they do get together. Calling in to Jimmy Kimmel the other night, Courteney revealed that she bought all the seasons of Friends off Amazon so she can study for all the questions she keeps getting asked.

Courteney Cox has found a perfect way to pass the time while cooped up at home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The Friends actress, 55, was a remote guest on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, during which she revealed that she’s been watching old episodes of the beloved NBC TV series that made her a household name. “People love the show so much, I decided to binge-watch Friends,” Cox said. “I just started season one!” She explained she came up with the idea after meeting with producers for HBO Max’s upcoming Friends reunion and realizing there was a lot about the show she had forgotten.

Musician Charlie Puth and Australia’s Instagram queen Celeste Barber had also recently quizzed Cox on trivia, she noted, to hilariously bad results. “I kept getting asked all these questions about Friends,” Cox said. “I don’t remember even being on the show! I have such a bad memory! I remember obviously loving everybody there and having fun, and I remember certain times in my life. But I don’t remember episodes. I would never pass, I would fail every test!” “By the end of this quarantine I’m going to know so much about it,” she said.

[From People]

I posted the clip below. Jimmy has his cousin, who is a huge Friends fan, call in for a trivia match with Courteney and the cousin crushes her. I have a fairly good memory, not quite as good as it used to be, but my husband is like Courteney. He’s always telling me, “I’m so glad you’re here to remind me what happened in my life.” That said, I have watched and rewatched Friends many times over the years and I constantly fail the Buzzfeed quizzes on it – there’s just so much material to work with. I guess I’m having a harder time with the fact that Courteney had to purchase the series – couldn’t they have coughed up a box set for the players? Actually, given the cast’s salaries and residual negotiations, they can afford it. I do like the idea of tv show casts being quizzed by fans, though. Like Family Feud style, with the cast on one side, fans on the other.

Courteney gives us a brief look at her kitchen right in the beginning. It’s nice because 1) everything is perfect, just as you would expect Monica to have it and 2) her pantry and refrigerator are half empty. It made me feel so much better about not stocking up before the lockdown orders came. Also, if you haven’t seen it, listen to this clip of Courteney’s daughter Coco signing Hamilton. She has an amazing voice!

Here’s the clip, it’s queued to start when Courteney comes on:

