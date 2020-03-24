Daniel Dae Kim gives an update on his condition, shares his treatment protocol



One of the highlights of my work week last week was covering Daniel Dae Kim’s video announcing that he had tested positive for coronavirus. He was so open, vulnerable and honest about his diagnosis. He gave such a genuinely moving speech about it that I said he should go into politics. Plus of course he’s a gorgeous man with a soothing voice I could listen to all day. Also, he’s 51, can you believe it?!

Daniel issued an update a couple of days ago which I’m only seeing now and am so happy to report. He said he’s doing better and he mentioned the medication that helped him. For those of you who will inevitably ask how he got a test and how he got treatment: he addressed that in his first video. He lives in Honolulu where they have drive through testing and his doctor helped him remotely. He apologized so much to everyone he may have infected before he developed symptoms and he self isolated immediately when he first noticed a sore throat. He did not get special treatment apart from having a good doctor who helped him right away. Here’s some of what he said and his video is above.

He feels a lot better

I am lucky enough to be in the 80% of diagnosed cases that do not require hospitalization. I’ve been staying in bed taking my medication. As of now I have no symptoms other than a little residual congestion. He will be in isolation until Monday (yesterday)

I do remain in isolation… where I am to remain until Monday. According to our state’s guidelines the self isolation from my family can stop three days after the respiratory symptoms disappear and seven days from when the symptoms started. It’s also important to not here that I will not be tested again. Once I meet those requirements I’m considered recovered. There just aren’t enough tests for everyone who needs them. This continues to be a serious problem, not to mention the general shortage of medical supplies. This mystifies me considering we had a several month head start in preparing for this outbreak. If you or your organization can do anything to help our caregivers, please consider it. On the medications he took

One of the first questions people asked me is ‘what medicines did you take?’ Obviously, I am not a doctor, nor am I a lawyer, but I have played them on TV. I followed… a drug cocktail of tamiflu, the antibiotic azithromycin, more commonly known as a Z pack, a glycopyrrolate inhaler to ease breathing and inflammation, and… the secret weapon hydroxychloroquine. This is a common antimalarial drug that has been used with great success in Korea in their fight against the coronavirus. This is the drug that the president mentioned the other day. It is also the drug that Dr. Anthony Fauci cautions about. He says evidence is anecdotal, which is correct. Add my name to those personal accounts, because I am feeling better. It’s definitely true that using this drug for COVID-19 is considered off label, which means that it’s not approved specifically to fight this virus. So I won’t say that it’s a cure [or] definitively that you should use it. I will say that I believe it was crucial to my recovery. The entire mixture of drugs was crucial to my recovery. I was lucky enough to start taking these drugs before my fever got severe. If you’re able to recognize your symptoms quickly, try to talk to you doctor as soon as you can. I won’t be addressing the politics of this issue in posts like this anymore, except to say this. My political beliefs may not be the same as yours, but what’s most important is that we put people over politics and take care of one another.

[From Instagram]

Daniel recommended visiting Dr. Paul Song’s Instagram here and the Instagram account NextShark, which highlights the Asian American community.

He also thanked everyone for their well wishes and said his family remains symptom free. I really enjoyed watching this video and I want to see him in everything now. He’s an amazing man and I’m so glad he’s feeling better and that his family is healthy.

