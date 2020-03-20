Daniel Dae Kim reveals he has coronavirus, gives the most moving speech about it



When I saw that Daniel Dae Kim had an over ten minute video revealing his coronavirus diagnosis I assumed I would watch two minutes of it, feel bad and go on with my day. Instead I sat there, mesmerized, wanting to make him soup, tea and basically wait on him hand and foot. To be clear he’s not that sick anymore but I would still do so much for that man. I also came away from it feeling better about this horrible situation and thinking he would make an amazing politician.

Daniel revealed that he was feeling poorly with a mild fever and pressure in his chest after returning to Hawaii when the production shut down on his show New Amsterdam, filmed in NY City. He’s been home since last Sunday. He sequestered himself in another area of his home, separate from his family. There’s drive through testing available in his area so he took a test and continued to self isolate. He found out three days later it was positive. He felt better after taking the treatment for it (he doesn’t specify which medication he took) and is on the mend. Luckily none of his family caught it! They all got tested from the same facility and came back negative. I can’t do this justice so please watch his video above if you have the time. (You know you have the time.)

Yesterday I tested positive for COVID-19. For the past several weeks I was in NY shooting a role on a TV series where, ironically, I play a doctor who gets recruited to a hospital to help patients during a flu pandemic. [I went] back to Hawaii and to my family [when production stopped]. How he noticed he was sick and got a diagnosis

It’s important for you guys to know I was asymptomatic during all this time. As the flight was close to landing I started noticing some scratchiness in my throat. My family doctor told me to monitor my symptoms. To be safe, when I got home I quarantined myself and tried to rest on my own. Later that night I started feeling tightness in my chest, body aches and my temperature started to rise. He told me to get tested. The next day I went to a drive through testing facility that had just opened in Honolulu. They told me they would have my test results in three days. In the mean time my doctor prescribed some medication and I went straight home. That was the only time I left my house. I never went to the hospital but with the help of medication, bedrest, liquids and my loving family I didn’t need to. I actually started feeling better the day after. Today even though I’m not 100% I’m pretty close. Thankfully for me it wasn’t a matter of life and death. He worried people would think he got special treatment

I debated about actually publicly talking about my diagnosis. Because I’ve read some backlash against those who did, saying they got special treatment. Let me just say, I never asked for or expected special treatment. I believe that healthcare for all is a right not a privilege. Not just healthcare but quality healthcare. I was fortunate and I’m grateful. He decries the violence against Asian Americans

Please stop the prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people. Randomly beating elderly sometimes homeless Asian Americans is cowardly, heartbreak and it’s inexcusable. Yes I’m Asian and yes I have coronavirus, but I did not get it from China I got it in America. And despite what certain political leaders want to call it, I don’t consider the place where it’s from as important as the people who are sick and dying. The point is, the name calling gets us nowhere. When people are ill what matters most is to take care of ourselves and one another.

Daniel also chastised young people and told everyone to follow the guidelines. He thanked his doctors and he thanked healthcare providers “on the frontline of this fight” for risking their lives. Plus he thanked “everyone who continues to work at grocery stories, and pharmacies, airlines, taxis and ridesharing cars” and told them they’re “the glue that is keeping us together.” He apologized to everyone he came in contact with, told people to patronize local businesses and thanked his family and fans. I love him! Ok so now I have another show to binge! Also his words on the violence and prejudice against Asian Americans were fire. I could watch this on a loop all day.

