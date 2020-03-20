Daniel Dae Kim reveals he has coronavirus, gives the most moving speech about it

When I saw that Daniel Dae Kim had an over ten minute video revealing his coronavirus diagnosis I assumed I would watch two minutes of it, feel bad and go on with my day. Instead I sat there, mesmerized, wanting to make him soup, tea and basically wait on him hand and foot. To be clear he’s not that sick anymore but I would still do so much for that man. I also came away from it feeling better about this horrible situation and thinking he would make an amazing politician.
Daniel revealed that he was feeling poorly with a mild fever and pressure in his chest after returning to Hawaii when the production shut down on his show New Amsterdam, filmed in NY City. He’s been home since last Sunday. He sequestered himself in another area of his home, separate from his family. There’s drive through testing available in his area so he took a test and continued to self isolate. He found out three days later it was positive. He felt better after taking the treatment for it (he doesn’t specify which medication he took) and is on the mend. Luckily none of his family caught it! They all got tested from the same facility and came back negative. I can’t do this justice so please watch his video above if you have the time. (You know you have the time.)
Yesterday I tested positive for COVID-19. For the past several weeks I was in NY shooting a role on a TV series where, ironically, I play a doctor who gets recruited to a hospital to help patients during a flu pandemic. [I went] back to Hawaii and to my family [when production stopped].
How he noticed he was sick and got a diagnosis
It’s important for you guys to know I was asymptomatic during all this time. As the flight was close to landing I started noticing some scratchiness in my throat. My family doctor told me to monitor my symptoms. To be safe, when I got home I quarantined myself and tried to rest on my own. Later that night I started feeling tightness in my chest, body aches and my temperature started to rise. He told me to get tested. The next day I went to a drive through testing facility that had just opened in Honolulu. They told me they would have my test results in three days. In the mean time my doctor prescribed some medication and I went straight home. That was the only time I left my house.
I never went to the hospital but with the help of medication, bedrest, liquids and my loving family I didn’t need to. I actually started feeling better the day after. Today even though I’m not 100% I’m pretty close. Thankfully for me it wasn’t a matter of life and death.
He worried people would think he got special treatment
I debated about actually publicly talking about my diagnosis. Because I’ve read some backlash against those who did, saying they got special treatment. Let me just say, I never asked for or expected special treatment. I believe that healthcare for all is a right not a privilege. Not just healthcare but quality healthcare. I was fortunate and I’m grateful.
He decries the violence against Asian Americans
Please stop the prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people. Randomly beating elderly sometimes homeless Asian Americans is cowardly, heartbreak and it’s inexcusable. Yes I’m Asian and yes I have coronavirus, but I did not get it from China I got it in America. And despite what certain political leaders want to call it, I don’t consider the place where it’s from as important as the people who are sick and dying. The point is, the name calling gets us nowhere. When people are ill what matters most is to take care of ourselves and one another.
Daniel also chastised young people and told everyone to follow the guidelines. He thanked his doctors and he thanked healthcare providers “on the frontline of this fight” for risking their lives. Plus he thanked “everyone who continues to work at grocery stories, and pharmacies, airlines, taxis and ridesharing cars” and told them they’re “the glue that is keeping us together.” He apologized to everyone he came in contact with, told people to patronize local businesses and thanked his family and fans. I love him! Ok so now I have another show to binge! Also his words on the violence and prejudice against Asian Americans were fire. I could watch this on a loop all day.
Not really about Daniel Dae Kim, but I’m in Canada and our testing guidelines are different than in the US, but why are so many celebs and pro athletes who are asymptomatic getting tested when “normal” people with symptoms aren’t? Are the tests reserved only for people with insurance?
Lala,
I went to see my MD for my bi annual checkup and we had a conversation about this and yes, it would have something to do with insurance and paying for it.
One, at the time of my visit she was not able to access test yet and is trying because pretty much all of her clients are over 65 and on Medicare/Medicaid.
But, with my insurance, which is alright, I will have access to it before her senior clients because I can pay for it (co pay and my claim would be paid hella quick).
She told me to keep in touch if I am feeling some kind of way (I have severe allergies and thankful she gave me a script that is keeping those symptoms at bay and I can focus on if I have any signs of COVID-19) but so far so good and I am avoiding it because I know who most of her client base is and if push comes to shove I will just call around and see if I can find a test.
In that instance, I am privileged. Many of the elderly are not. Which is why it boils my damn blood seeing those barely legal morons on the beaches in Florida.
Tiffany, you should double-check with your insurance before you pay anything. Many payers are waiving cost-share for testing.
@EB, they are covering it. We got a company wide email about it.
I have great insurance, and I didn’t get a test at first. I think it’s more of a case of doctors willing to bend over backwards for the famous and well-connected.
At least among basketball players I assume it’s because there were some early cases, and basketball is a sport where the players are literally in each other’s faces with tons of body contact. Athletes more than others, I suppose, are in very close contact with each other through workouts and games.
Could celebs be buying the tests from overseas?
I have no idea, but it’s all par for the course. And Senators profiting from an epidemic. Disgusting.
They travel more for work than your average job and are more likely to come in contact with people who are also traveling a lot. So, there is more reason to suspect they might have it than someone who hasn’t been traveling much and/or doesn’t know anyone who has been traveling. Like the case with Sophie Trudeau possibly infecting Idris Elba. He didn’t need to be sick to know he had been exposed. That world is pretty small. So, it’s easier to figure out when you might have been exposed.
He’s so handsome, with such an honest face. This made me sad. I’m glad he is OK now
I love how he begins it by saying he looks bad! No, DDK, you do NOT look bad at all.
RIGHT ??!!!!
I was like, ‘I don’t get it. Are you making a funny?.
Why are my men (he and Idris) getting infected? Who is trying to kill my husbands?!!😩😭😭
I like DDK a lot, very sorry to hear he’s been ill, and I appreciate what he said here. I’m also really glad he smartly quarantined himself away from his family, which had to be tough considering he was away for work for a while too. He’s fortunate to have had access to the drive through testing. They’re trying to do one near me but it’s not up and running yet.
I’ve seen several people say it started with a scratchy throat, which keeps making me so nervous, I’ve had a scratchy throat for like 2 weeks now. I’m 99% sure it’s allergies or a mild cold, because I haven’t had any chest tightness or fever, but every time it feels bad, I have a little mini panic attack. Thankfully I haven’t really been out much at all, and when I do I’m extremely careful. The best advice I’ve seen is don’t act like you could get it, act like you HAVE it and prevent giving it to others.
What a wonderful, sweet, kind, caring, funny, compassionate, dream of a man. That is a great video, all the way through to the end.
How are all these guys getting tests?? Can they share their secrets? I don’t think it’s special treatment but our state is so behind I’m jealous. The mobile centers here still don’t take a lot of people.
I had a friend all yesterday try to get tested. They got the royal runaround. No tests in their part of NJ. They had to do a tele-conference with a doctor at midnight and yes, they have all the symptoms and have a job which puts them at contact with large amounts of travellers. They were told to stay home but could not get a test.
At home with their 80 y.o. mother who has had cancer twice. The government is broken. Vote out the bonehead in the WH in November.
That was a truly lovely sentiment. As an Asian-American in this racist hellscape, he’s opened himself up to a lot of nonsense from idiots with this video. Brave. Feel better soon, you gorgeous gorgeous man. Lookin all hot with that goatee…
Soooooo I’m gonna be purely superficial here. Sure, the video displays an intelligent, emotionally intelligent, and articulate man. But also? Wow …. Face. Voice. Shoulders.
I’ve never seen him in anything before and that CLEARLY has to change.
On a more important note, I’m glad he’s getting better and his family is ok. I hope testing becomes more widely available in the States and other countries where it isn’t, and I hope his voice helps turn that around.
But back to being superficial … What’s the best thing he’s been in? What should I binge while I practice social distancing?
Lost. He was in Lost. And Hawaii 5-0
Thanks! I’ve heard that Lost ended badly. Is it worth it for the ride?
Skip the last couple of seasons. Kinda went off the rails.
He only has a brief part in Always Be My Maybe on Netflix but that is awesome and you should watch it. He’s been in a lot of TV shows. I’ve heard that Hawaii 5-0 was decent. Let’s see where you can watch that. It’s only on CBS All Access damn.
Always Be My Maybe is on my list! Will give it a whirl this weekend. Thanks!
He is also the producer of The Good Doctor and makes appearances on that show.
The first few seasons of Lost, maybe. He was on five or six seasons of Hawaii 5-0, also. Gorgeous scenery and not just the actors.
He is a class act.
What a great video. I’ve never heard of him before, but I’m impressed.
My best friend who lives several states away from me is NOT practicing social distancing. She’s 71 and continues to meet with people for things that really aren’t urgent. We’ve had some discussions and she’s ticked off at me. She’s being as idiotic as these people flocking to the Florida beaches.