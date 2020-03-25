Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard tell tenants they’re not collecting rent in April

Embed from Getty Images

Some pretty amazing landlords around the country have decided to not collect rent or to slash it in April. This is a welcome relief for people who have found themselves unexpectedly out of work amid all of the business closures during this tough time. Nearly 20% of the world’s population is currently under lockdown. In the U.S., more than 158 million people have been told to stay home.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have joined these thoughtful landlords. They own apartment buildings in Los Angeles. Over the weekend, the apartment manager, who is Dax’s sister, e-mailed tenants to let them know that they won’t have to pay rent in April:

We’re told a manager of Pringus Property LLC — Kristen and Dax’s company that owns at least 2 residential buildings — emailed all tenants this weekend to give them the good news. Our sources say the message expressed empathy and encouragement, and the manager — who we’re told is Dax’s sister — promised to work with residents going forward as best as possible as everyone learns to adjust to the public health crisis.

Good for Kristen and Dax! I’m glad that they decided to help their tenants out and waive their April rent. I’m sure that that was a tremendous load of people’s minds. I keep hoping that my landlord will do the same, but I doubt it. It also seems like Kristen and Dax (via Dax’s sister) are going to work with tenants moving forward, which is also great. My concern is one that TMZ raises later in the piece: It’s fantastic that landlords are willing to help their residents out in April. But who knows how long these closures will last. At some point, landlords will need to collect rent again in order to pay their bills, and I worry about what will happen then to folks who are still out of work. Some cities and states are putting a halt to evictions. I hope that that becomes the standard so that people can focus on paying for necessities and utilities, and not worry about losing their homes.

