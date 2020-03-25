Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard tell tenants they’re not collecting rent in April

Some pretty amazing landlords around the country have decided to not collect rent or to slash it in April. This is a welcome relief for people who have found themselves unexpectedly out of work amid all of the business closures during this tough time. Nearly 20% of the world’s population is currently under lockdown. In the U.S., more than 158 million people have been told to stay home.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have joined these thoughtful landlords. They own apartment buildings in Los Angeles. Over the weekend, the apartment manager, who is Dax’s sister, e-mailed tenants to let them know that they won’t have to pay rent in April:

We’re told a manager of Pringus Property LLC — Kristen and Dax’s company that owns at least 2 residential buildings — emailed all tenants this weekend to give them the good news.

Our sources say the message expressed empathy and encouragement, and the manager — who we’re told is Dax’s sister — promised to work with residents going forward as best as possible as everyone learns to adjust to the public health crisis.

Good for Kristen and Dax! I’m glad that they decided to help their tenants out and waive their April rent. I’m sure that that was a tremendous load of people’s minds. I keep hoping that my landlord will do the same, but I doubt it. It also seems like Kristen and Dax (via Dax’s sister) are going to work with tenants moving forward, which is also great. My concern is one that TMZ raises later in the piece: It’s fantastic that landlords are willing to help their residents out in April. But who knows how long these closures will last. At some point, landlords will need to collect rent again in order to pay their bills, and I worry about what will happen then to folks who are still out of work. Some cities and states are putting a halt to evictions. I hope that that becomes the standard so that people can focus on paying for necessities and utilities, and not worry about losing their homes.

Photos credit: Getty and via Instagram

11 Responses to “Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard tell tenants they’re not collecting rent in April”

  1. Zianda says:
    March 25, 2020 at 10:51 am

    These two seem like they are such genuinely good people. Love them

    Reply
  2. Mumbles says:
    March 25, 2020 at 10:53 am

    This should be the standard for landlords, not the exception. Two independently and very wealthy people forgoing an income stream that they don’t even need should not be an act of heroism or virtue. It should be baseline decency. And they clearly leaked it to the press.

    Reply
    • Frida_K says:
      March 25, 2020 at 11:23 am

      Maybe they leaked it in order to encourage others to do the same. If enough people do it, then those who can but refuse might be shamed enough to participate.

      Could be, who knows?

      Reply
  3. ChellyPie says:
    March 25, 2020 at 10:55 am

    My complex said half the amount & then a payment plan I think thereafter and they’d also waive the late fees. I appreciate that

    Reply
  4. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    March 25, 2020 at 10:55 am

    Sometimes it’s bills or meds. For me anyway. I can’t count how many times I’ve forgone health so the family has electricity and a stocked fridge. I do hope better heads prevail concerning those needing real assistance, but this has been but another glaring example of the stinking pile of shit that’s running this country and all his little minions racing in to sniff the fumes.

    Reply
  5. TQ says:
    March 25, 2020 at 10:58 am

    This is great. More landlords need to follow suit.

    This also illustrates why a one-time cash payment proposed by the US government is not nearly enough. It needs to be more like a Universal Basic Income as Andrew Yang suggests — monthly payments to Americans in perpetuity (or at least for a year or two), as the economic toll of the pandemic will be felt for years: https://www.npr.org/2020/03/22/819891943/andrew-yang-talks-universal-basic-income-during-the-coronavirus-crisis

    Reply
  6. Valiantly Varnished says:
    March 25, 2020 at 11:00 am

    Meanwhile my landlord has said that he will be going UP on the rent in May.

    Reply
  7. Coco12 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 11:19 am

    Sorry but as a landlord this makes me nervous. I only own 1 unit in a condo building (not an entire block) and I only collect enough rent as it is to cover costs. I can’t afford to waive rent at a time when I’ve been laid off and need to cover my own house mortgage. You need to look at it from both sides. Obviously Dax and Bell can afford to waive rents for a month but a lot of landlords can’t.

    Reply
    • Frida_K says:
      March 25, 2020 at 11:25 am

      I don’t think anyone can castigate small owners like yourself. I think that people who have the means should step up, but it’s not fair to expect people like yourself to become homeless so that the tenant in your one rental still has a home.

      I wish you well and hope things work out for all of us.

      Reply

