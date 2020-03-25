Kyle Richards dyes her roots at home, doesn’t let her husband see the process



So many people are wondering about the superficial details about isolation and social distancing, like how we’re going to keep our hair looking nice when we can no longer get haircuts and dye jobs. We’re trying not to complain about it, because it seems obnoxious given how many people are sick and struggling economically. It feels kind of petty that I care about it, but I do. Sometimes I see YouTubers with long nails and feel bad for women with gel nails who can’t keep that up. That would bug me so much if I always had nice nails like that. Kyle Richard recently shared the process of dyeing her hair while in isolation. She uses Clairol Root Touch Up. I’m just going on People’s reporting because this video was expired by the time I checked her Instagram stories. It could be a sponcon, but it’s a product I use so I’ll talk about it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, spent her Sunday afternoon touching up her roots using an $8 Clairol Nice ‘N Easy Root Touch-Upbox hair dye live for fans to see on her Instagram Story. “I’m going to color my roots. I have some gray root,” Richards revealed. “I inherited getting gray hair early. My dad was completely gray by the time he was 40. I started getting gray hairs when I was 25, probably because I worry so much.” Even though Richards is staying at home right now… she said she normally likes to color her roots herself at home. “I do it myself quite often. Pamela who does my hair sometimes she’s busy or whatever, I just do it myself. I use this 10-minute root touch up,” the stars said as she held up a box of the Clairol hair dye in the shade Dark Brown 4. t’s a quick and easy process for Richards to get the root touch-up done, but she prefers to do it without her husband Mauricio Umansky in the room. “I do not like my husband to see me when I do it because it’s not a good look,” she said. “So I lock him out and hide.”

[From People]

Is it weird that she won’t let her husband see her dye her hair? I’m divorced so maybe that tells you something, but I never cared if my husband saw me during that process. From what little I’ve seen (one season) and heard about Kyle and Mauricio’s relationship, I’m convinced he’s a cheater. As for hair dye, I’ve tried the root touch up but I’d rather just get it over with and dye my roots with actual product. Yesterday I received three boxes of my regular hair color, Clairol Nice ‘n Easy light ash blonde. I ordered it delivered from Walmart.com as Amazon was out of my color. I’m going to dye my hair right when I’m done working today! I have a video date later and I want to look cute for it. Those video chats are keeping me going.

I’ve been a redhead, but now that I’m mostly gray it’s less noticeable if I’m blonde when my roots grow in. For years I paid $60 (I live in a small town, I’m sure many of you pay more) to get my hair dyed every month and then just realized I could get similar results at home. It might be 15 percent more natural-looking when I get it done at the salon, but that’s not worth $50 to me. I’m cheap! Anyway everyone should do what they want with their personal care at this time. I understand a lot of people are ready to go gray and more power to them, but it’s not for me. I’m also lucky to have long hair and not to have to worry about getting it cut. Women with pixie cuts, stylish blunt cuts and cuts with elaborate layers, men with short hair and so many other people are going to be looking shaggy for a while.