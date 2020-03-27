The Cambridges must ‘boost morale’ during the pandemic, says royal commentator

Do take a moment to consider the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got exactly what they wanted. They forced the more popular and charismatic Sussexes into exile. They’ve got even more eyes on them and more responsibility during a global health crisis in which William’s father is infected with a deadly virus. And they have unlimited funds and little oversight to spread whatever narrative they want now. The problem is, I feel like they made a deal with the devil to get all these things: the British media seems to be keeping them on a short leash, and you never know when the press might give a big old yank to that leash. With the British people under strict orders to stay home and not cause any drama, the press needs something to write about. Bashing the Sussexes is always popular, of course, but there will be a need for new photos, new storylines, new dramas. So yank-yank-yank on that leash. Apparently, William and Kate have a responsibility to be out there, doing things during the crisis:
Prince William and Kate Middleton have a ‘considerable responsibility’ to boost morale among the British people during the coronavirus crisis, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said a ‘very considerable responsibility rests on the Cambridges at this difficult time. He told Express.co.uk: ‘Their movements are obviously followed avidly by the press and social media and they are certain to rise to the challenge of boosting morale, whilst complying with the behaviour recommended by the Government.’
Mr Fitzwilliams added that the couple will ‘undoubtedly’ send messages which will reach a huge audience through their eleven million followers on Instagram and get thoughts and ideas across during the unprecedented emergency that we all face. He said the Cambridges’ visit to NHS staff was ‘undoubtedly a morale booster’ and the unseen photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte that they shared on Mother’s Day were ‘enchanting’.
Mr Fitzwilliams claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently in isolation together in Canada with their son Archie, will ‘undoubtedly’ continue to contribute on Instagram. However, he added: ‘During this crisis… as they have chosen to be abroad, they are likely to be sidelined.’
The message, to me, reads as “give us fresh content or else.” And it’s true – with the Queen looking increasingly out-of-touch and tone-deaf and with Charles sidelined, it really IS the Cambridges’ responsibility to remind people of… why royalty exists, and what function royalty has, and whether they’re really public servants in any sense. The problem is, William and Kate don’t like having “responsibilities.” When faced with duty, Kate heads to her mom’s house and William heads off to trim rose bushes or f–k around in Kenya. We’ll see how this plays out. It should be exciting.
