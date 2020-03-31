E!: Angelina Jolie & her six kids are social distancing at home in LA

Maddox Jolie-Pitt apparently returned home to LA last week, after his South Korean university suspended classes for the coronavirus pandemic. Angelina now has all six kids back at home with her during a pandemic. I wouldn’t imagine that their daily LA life is all that different – they were already an insular group, but I bet the kids miss hanging out with friends and having playdates and such. So how are the Jolie Seven managing their time during the quarantine?
The Jolie-Pitt kids are back together. In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne have been social distancing together.
“All the kids are home with Angelina but they have continued seeing Brad and go over for their regular visits,” a source close to the family tells E! News. On March 20, Yonsei University, the college where the couple’s oldest son Maddox has been studying, announced that it will be extending online classes until mid-April due to coronavirus concerns. Like the college freshman, his younger siblings are also continuing their schooling and extracurriculars online.
“They are keeping up with their schoolwork, practicing their languages, playing instruments, board games and helping cook dinner,” the insider shares, later noting, “It hasn’t been too much of an adjustment since they are used to doing their schoolwork at home.”
The source also added that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne “love” spending time with their parents and getting to be home. “They are having a lot of family time and just hanging out together watching movies.”
I bet the kids are helping out in the kitchen, because Angelina is not much of a cook. I think Pax loves to cook or bake or something? I would guess that a few of the Jolie-Pitt kids have learned how to make simple dishes like spaghetti or mac ‘n cheese. As for the kids still seeing Brad… there haven’t been any paparazzi photos of Brad out and about since early March, so I would assume he’s social distancing too. Maybe he’s still sculpting or something. The Daily Mirror claimed that Angelina was “keeping the kids away from Brad” during the quarantine, but I doubt (??) the quarantine affects visitation, right? It’s probably the same as it was two months ago, which is that the younger kids see Brad and the older kids opt out.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Do I believe Angie and fam are keeping safe and well? Yup. Do I believe anything coming out of E! Crap Network known for badmouthing Angie whenever they can? Nope. I’d like to give Brad the benefit of the doubt here. Since Angie’s got the kids with her most of the time, I’m hoping he’s running around doing grocery runs for them — when he’s not busy sculpting, painting, or whatever.
Or polishing his Oscar.
Those crutches are cool looking, like they might be more comfortable than normal ones.
I have never seen crutches like those and they do look better than th old kind. Rich people crutches.
they are very cool and ergonomic looking.
I also noticed HOW FREAKIN’ TALL Shiloh is. DANG.
Not much change for the younger kids as they are homeschooled but I sure hope the kids aren’t going out to see Brad at his place. Hopefully he comes to visit them at their house.
Plus I always wonder how comfortable the kids are going back to the house Brad threw them out of without allowing them to keep their stuff.
This summer will really show if Brad has made any progress because Shiloh turns the age where she can deny seeing him. The oldest 3 have refused so let’s see if the younger ones do the same.
That is one genetically blessed family. All the children very much included.
I like Angelina. I know she is like marmite to many, but her kids seem to really love her and doff my cap to anyone herding 6 kids (even with help)!