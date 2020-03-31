Elton John hosted a relief concert with Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more



Celebrities have been letting us into their homes for the past couple of weeks. Ellen DeGeneres is sitting on her couch calling famous friends. Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Conan and Seth Meyers are hosting mini-episodes of their shows from home. Musicians have been playing live shows for fans and DJs and choreographers have been hosting dance parties. Elton John and friends went one step further with musical performances, and on Sunday, he hosted a benefit to raise money for relief efforts. People had a nice write-up about the event, which raised over $1 million:

A slew of musical artists came together Sunday night in support of food banks and first responders during the ongoing pandemic — and it paid off in a big way. Hosted by Elton John, the virtual iHeart Living Room Concert for America, presented by Fox, saw performances from big-name musicians like Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Dave Grohl, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Tim McGraw, Billie Joe Armstrong, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, during the time slot the iHeartRadio Music Awards would’ve been held if it hadn’t been postponed. Others who joined the star-studded lineup included singers Lizzo, Ciara and Mariah Carey, plus celebrities like Russell Wilson, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Seacrest, The Masked Singer‘s Ken Jeong, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone. According to multiple outlets, including the New York Daily News and Deadline, the concert raised over $1 million thanks in large part to sponsor Procter & Gamble’s $500,000 contribution and a match from Fox. The money will benefit Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

[From People]

Here’s Elton serenading Lizzo with a snippet of “Juice”

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas performed “Bad Guy” from their couch



H.E.R. did “Keep Holding On”



Sam Smith performed “How Do You Sleep”



Mariah Carey (and some remote backup singers) sang “Always Be My Baby”



The Backstreet Boys sang “I Want It That Way”

Dave Grohl sang “My Hero”



You can watch the entire concert here on Fox.com.

Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres, Lizzo and Ken Jeong were among the celebrities who participated without performing. They thanked medical personnel and encouraged viewers to donate to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation and to stay home.

I’m glad iHeart Radio put this together, and I hope it means that people who need food and medical personnel who need PPE get it sooner rather than later. The most moving and difficult parts to watch were the short pieces featuring first responders and other medical personnel. One woman who is a ICU nurse filmed herself in tears after a 13-hour shift, saying, “I don’t know what the f–k just happened. . . Honestly, guys, it felt like I was working in a war zone. Um. Completely isolated from my team members, limited resources, limited supplies, limited responses from physicians, because they’re just as overwhelmed as we are, dealing with a ton of other stuff.” I’ve been trying to limit the amount of news I’ve been taking in because I’m getting updates from personal sources, and it’s all overwhelming. I said something similar the other day, but I am in awe of everyone who is risking their lives to save the lives of others, which is why it’s so important to stay home, if at all possible.