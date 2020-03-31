Gwyneth Paltrow burned the hell out of her homemade vegetarian paella, right?

Gwyneth Paltrow fancies herself an expert and an intellectual. She studied abroad in Spain when she was a kid, and she spent a lot of time in Spain as an adult, vacationing there and filming a PBS docu-series on Spanish cuisine with Mario Batalli. When she branded herself as a cookbook-writer, she included many recipes which were Spanish in origin (just goopified) and many Spanish dishes in general. The point is that Gwyneth loves Spain and Spanish cuisine.

So Gwyneth decided to cook a Spanish dish as a way to direct money to God’s Love We Deliver, a nonprofit which delivers meals to people dealing with serious illnesses. She posted a video onto Instagram, showing how she made her special version of vegetarian paella. Her method, from what I can see, is completely solid – saute the onion, garlic and vegetables (I think she’s using leeks) first in a paella pan while simmering the vegetable broth in a second pan. Put the rice into the paella pan and allow the rice to first develop a “crust” alongside the veggies. Then add the broth and simmer. Gwyneth added raw artichokes and frozen peas as the rice simmered – the peas are fine, but those artichokes look gross to me (I’m not an artichoke person though).

The thing is… ideally, for the finished paella, the rice on the bottom of the paella pan – in Spanish, the socarrat – should be toasted, crusty and brown. The rice on the bottom of the paella pan should not utterly f–king black and burnt. Which is what Gwyneth did. Look at the photo of the finished paella! She burnt the f–k out of HALF the rice in her dish. Which really makes me question how she managed to brand herself a celebrity cookbook-writer, honestly. Still, I mean – this was for charity. Good on her for doing something for charity. But now I really wonder if Gwyneth kind of sucks as a cook?

Spanish Royals Video Conference at Zarzuela Palace

Gwyneth Paltrow walks with a friend on Prince Street in Soho, New York

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and IG.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to “Gwyneth Paltrow burned the hell out of her homemade vegetarian paella, right?”

  1. manda says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:16 am

    I got some vegetarian paella once and it was so bland.

    Reply
  2. Powermoonchrystal says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:16 am

    My favorite paella included seafood, but it does look burned. Cooking rice in general is an art, for it to have the right consistency and flavor, and it is very important when cooking paella.

    Reply
    • manda says:
      March 31, 2020 at 7:37 am

      cooking rice IS an art and I am very far from mastering it. Thank goodness for my zojirushi rice cooker!

      Reply
      • Ali says:
        March 31, 2020 at 7:58 am

        The spilled rice all over the stove top bugged the heck out of me. Mostly because I doubt she cleans her own messes up.

        Peas and rice….yum!

  3. Eleonor says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:23 am

    Spanish cuisine is AMAZING!

    Reply
  4. MCV says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:27 am

    spaniard here- that paella it’s indeed a little bit burned but the best paella is the one with “socarrat” which is the caramelized layer that is created between the paella and the rest of the rice so I would say she’s on the right path. The original recipe of paella is from Valencia and they do it like that.

    Reply
  5. CidyKitty(CidySmiley) says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:52 am

    True comment: never had a paella that I liked outside of when i went on a school trip to Spain in middle school. I have tried and failed time and time again to make it, and I’ve just stopped ordering it at resturants. But I have such fond memories of that one that I had that I wish it could be recreated

    Reply
  6. Dude says:
    March 31, 2020 at 8:04 am

    Geez pull your hair back when cooking. Gross

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment