Ariana Grande reveals her natural wavy hair: was she wearing wigs this whole time?
View this post on Instagram

get a load a dis

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

I’m half Indian, which means that I really don’t have to do much to my hair. I dye it and that’s it. I don’t even blow-dry it. I’ve never had extensions or a weave. So I don’t actually know how most of this stuff works! I’ve learned some stuff from watching celebrities and royals and reality stars. But here’s a question: does Ariana Grande just wear wigs whenever she’s in public? I mean, even in candid “street style” moments, she’s always had long, pin-straight hair, usually held up in a high ponytail. But now I’m wondering if it was always a wig? No, right? It’s more likely that she just had tons of extensions, hairpieces and then she just straightened and dyed her real hair, right? Maybe.

Anyway, I’m questioning Ari’s wigs and weaves because she posted this photo of her “natural” quarantine look. A lot of women have been posting tweets and IGs about how worried they are about not being able to get their hair done for months. I’m sure many women will go grey, or finally see their natural hair color for the first time in years. I’m sure many women will be giving themselves haircuts (I’m tempted to do it too). But in Ari’s case, it looks like her quarantine look is just… taking out the extensions and not straightening her hair? Or was it as easy as just removing a wig? She looks cute, for what it’s worth. She always looks so different without a high pony, that’s what’s throwing me off.

Singer Ariana Grande wearing a custom Giambattista Valli dress with Christian Louboutin shoes arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Singer Ariana Grande wearing a custom Giambattista Valli dress with Christian Louboutin shoes arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Ariana Grande reveals her natural wavy hair: was she wearing wigs this whole time?”

  1. Nev says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:03 am

    It seems like her wavy hair was just pulled into a fake pony.

    Reply
  2. KLO says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:03 am

    She has joked numerous times about wearing a fake ponytail. Even mentioned it in a song and made a sketch on the tonight show :)

    Reply
  3. boobra says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:06 am

    beautiful 👍 more relaxed, more mature

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment