John Krasinski and Steve Carell had a virtual ‘Office’ reunion

I swear I’m not going to play Pollyanna during the entire pandemic. But anxiety got the better of me this weekend and I had to step away from the news and numbers being published, none of which were good. So I started actively seeking out anything positive. Apparently, I was not the only one who needed an influx of good news. Last week, John Krasinski posted the following tweet:

Alright everybody, how about #SomeGoodNews ! Send me the stories that have made you feel good this week or the things that just made you smile! — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 25, 2020

John received thousands of replies, many of which he responded to personally. It was a nice thread that gave me some much-needed peace. John was so overwhelmed by the positive outpouring, he wanted to let everyone share in it with him. How he did that was inspired. John compiled many of the inspirational tweets and turned them into a mock news broadcast filmed in his home, calling it #SomeGoodNews. The first ‘newscast’ went up Sunday on the new SGN YouTube channel. His daughters worked up the graphics and John served as anchor for the 15-minute segment. He’d put enough thought into it to have two guest interviews. His first guest gave the internet a collective gasp after John mentioned last week was the 15th anniversary of The Office first airing… and then announced his former Office co-star, Steve Carell, was joining him via Zoom. Steve comes in at 5:39.

I love how genuinely excited they seem to be talking to each other, they alternate between cooing at each other and cracking each other up. But my favorite parts are the outtakes John left in, like when they excitedly spoke over each other and the fact that Nancy Carrell had to show them how to use Zoom. Plus John showed outtakes from the Office! I liked the American version of The Office well enough but this – and really any time the cast interacts – fills me with joy.

I’m on record as a John K fan so it’s no surprise I enjoyed this. But the first time I watched it, I cried. I cried the second time, too and folks, I can’t promise I won’t cry the third time either. It was just such a release for me. John’s second interview was Coco Danz, the young lady who finished chemo whose neighbors formed a social distancing reception line to welcome her home from the hospital. She is so gracious and well-spoken, I enjoyed her just as much as Steve. I also appreciate that John kept a positive spin on everything he reported. Coco was the perfect way to end the report. As John mentioned in the beginning, there are many places to find good news content (he specifically mentions InspireMore.com, Tanks Good News and goodnewsnetwork.org). I’m not try to convince you all to look for the silver lining during this time, do what’s best for you. But right now I need SGN and if you do too, I hope this brought you a moment of bliss. You can subscribe to their YouTube Channel or follow them on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Wow!! Totally blown away by the response to #SGN ! Thank you thank you… But hey, you guys did this!! So you keep sending me #SomeGoodNews and making me smile… and I'll keep trying to return the favor! Pass it on!https://t.co/smtSgIlNGG — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 30, 2020

