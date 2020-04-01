Lizzo bought lunch for the ER staff at several hospitals: ‘you are heroes’

We need some uplifting stories in the middle of this hellscape that we’re in, and this is a good one: Lizzo has bought lunch for the emergency room staff at multiple hospitals. She has been posting meditations on Instagram for her followers, during which she plays the recorder and tries to offer words of comfort. Last week, she offered that kindness to folks who definitely deserve it:

It’s hard to feel “Good as Hell” in a pandemic, but Lizzo will keep you fed, at least. The “Juice” singer, 31, sent lunch to the ER staff at a number of hospitals, including a University of Minnesota affiliate in Minneapolis, where Lizzo first started her singing career, the Seattle Times is reporting. “She sent several hospitals food that were hit really hard for staff working around the clock,” her publicist told the Times via email. “She is planning to send food to more hospitals as well.”

Lizzo also recorded a video thanking everyone, which is above. In case you can’t watch it, she said “Shout out to all of y’all for being so brave and working so hard, making sure that we’re safe and healthy and healing people. That is incredible. You guys are heroes. And so the least I could do was send you some lunch.”

Healthcare workers are among those on the front lines of this crisis. They are increasingly becoming infected. They lack PPE. They are being called thieves by not just anybody, but the President of the United States. The most visible member of the U.S. federal government, the head of state, is calling thousands of his citizens “thieves.” They need all the support they can get right now. I am trying not to think about what will happen if we get to the point where there aren’t enough medical staff to take care of patients. I can’t imagine what they are dealing with, and so gestures like Lizzo’s are wonderful. Knowing that people actually respect you and are grateful for the work you are doing probably helps a lot, as does having a meal that you don’t have to prepare yourself. Of course, I know these ER staffs would prefer that no one be sick and that they have all of the equipment that they need. Lizzo’s right. They are heroes.

We 💜💛 @lizzo!

Thanks for treating our hardworking @UWMedicine ER staff to lunch today! pic.twitter.com/4cor7Oayet — University of Washington (@UW) March 30, 2020



