RHONY Sonja Morgan is quarantined in a desert spa: ‘I haven’t had hard food in 10 days’

I have a question for all of the New Yorkers who might read this blog: are you okay with quarantining in the city which has become the de facto “epicenter” of the coronavirus pandemic in America? If you had to do it all over again, would you have decamped to another state in early March? If I lived in New York, I probably would have been like “I can handle this, I’ll stay,” and then my horror would have grown exponentially with each passing day. Well, Real Housewife of New York Sonja Morgan decided to go to a detox/retreat in Desert Hot Springs, California in mid-March. And now she’s pretty much stuck there for the duration of the quarantine period. Which, honestly, is a totally different kind of quarantine hell. How many juice cleanses and colonics can one have in a quarantine?

Sonja Morgan is self-isolating nearly 3,000 miles away from New York City — the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. — and following a strict diet regimen while in quarantine. The “Real Housewives of New York” star told The Daily Beast she is at a spa in Desert Hot Springs, California, on a retreat she booked months ahead of the outbreak. “I haven’t had hard food in 10 days,” the 56-year-old said, sharing that she is on a juice cleanse and doing colonic procedures. The reality star did not disclose how long she plans to eat only soft food, but Daily Beast reports it is for the “foreseeable future.” Morgan reassured her fans on her Instagram Stories on Monday that she is “OK,” walking for exercise, but keeping six feet of distance from others as a precaution. “Getting my health back,” she captioned a picture of herself on a hike. “Getting my immunities up. Grateful for the wakeup call.”

You can read the Daily Beast piece here, Kevin Fallon spoke on the phone to all of the RHONYs and very few of them are actually in New York right now. Most of them saw the writing on the wall and decided to get out of the city in mid-March. As for Sonja… I actually hope the quarantine months will signal the end of the “wellness” culture and people will re-embrace real science and real medicine. This whole idea of isolating in a desert resort and only eating soft food and having a daily colonics for months on end… Jesus, that sounds like a punishment.