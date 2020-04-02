Humane Society head: People have really stepped up to help shelters

Last week we talked about a shelter in Wisconsin that put a call out to their community to help with their animals, which led to every one of the 300+ animals being either adopted or fostered. In that story, we discussed a few other shelters who saw a similar outpouring in their communities to find homes for rescue pets during the global pandemic. Well, I have good news for you, those weren’t isolated cases. Kitty Block, CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said US citizens are really turning up for our furry friends all across the country. And we love to see it:

CEO of The Humane Society of the U.S. Says Pets ‘Are Not Carriers’ of the Coronavirus #PeopleNow pic.twitter.com/Bs984MbBp5 — People (@people) April 1, 2020

What she said about people stepping up:

During this time, people have really stepped up to help animals and their shelters. That’s where it’s been the most acute and the most immediate need. The shelters tried to clear the shelters in a way that they could make room for people that had to surrender their animal because of financial difficulties or they themselves were ill. So many people just stepped up and started fostering. In my own organization, many of us did as well and it’s been amazing. Once people learned, they just lined up to help. And it’s been not only a help to the animals but you can clearly see it’s been a benefit to the people who have either adopted or fostered these animals.

Kitty and the Humane Society released a statement saying that many shelters are empty but not all, there are still plenty of pets to be adopted or fostered. However, the application process had to be changed due to COVID-19, which includes virtual screening. This has created a bit of a backlog so if you are waiting to hear back on a foster request, have patience. And once again, shelters who have animals are asking for fosters in anticipation of an influx of animals from those who fall on financial hardships or become ill.

From helping clear the shelters to private citizens and designers making masks for hospitals to neighborhood email chains making sure their elderly neighbors are getting everything they need; people have stepped up. From city leaders, mayors and governors taking charge of their constituents needs to hotels opening their empty rooms for hospital overflow rooms to car companies using their factories to produce ventilators, people have stepped up. Teachers – oh my gawd, teachers and principals have completely stepped up. And of course healthcare workers have redefined heroism (shout out to grocery and food delivery people, of course). I am constantly delighted by how my countrymen have turned out for each other during this dire time. And all of that is in spite of that narcissistic, supercilious, undereducated, nasty underarm stain who has taken The White House hostage. To you all, and Good Samaritans in every country, I salute you.