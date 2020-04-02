Ina Garten made the biggest quarantine cosmopolitan cocktail ever

Ina Garten is my favorite of all the Food Network people. Ina Garten isn’t trying to be “liked” by peasants. She’s not looking to take part in Cupcake Genocide: The Icing War of Attrition, or whatever dumb contest is happening these days. Ina just wants to make roast chicken for her husband Jeffrey and play cards and get drunk with her gay dude friends while Jeffrey is away. 30 Rock devoted a lot of time and space to the theory that Ina and Jeffrey have the perfect weekend marriage, and that they give each other the space where Ina just cooks great food for all of her Hamptons peeps during the week, then makes tons of comfort food for Jeffrey (who always loves whatever she makes) on the weekends.
I have not spared a thought for Ina during this massive coronavirus lockdown. I figured she was chilling in the Hamptons with Jeffrey, and maybe one of her friends would occasionally sneak over and she would make two batches of brownies (from scratch) to celebrate. But it looks like Ina is actually having a tough time. Ina needs the mother of all cocktails for the mother of all Quarantine Happy Hours. Ina posted this at like 9 a.m. on Wednesday, OMG!
Somebody please check on @inagarten pic.twitter.com/H1eJwkLj7p
— Phil (@prettygoodphil) April 1, 2020
Honestly though… more power to her. She’s doing the best she can and if Ina wants a giant Cosmo, so be it. I love her. She’s winning the quarantine. My only question is: does Ina have enough liquor supplies to drunkenly ride out this lockdown? Her pantry is to die for, but I bet she’s already running low on tons of stuff.
Now that I’m looking through her IG, she’s been giving out lots of recipes and tips for quarantine cooking. Lots of soups! I might actually try that ramen chicken noodle soup, that looks amazing. So does her Tuscan White Bean Soup.
I talked with miraculous Ina Garten about quarantine cooking, routine, and how her Instagram has become the most comforting place on the internet https://t.co/3uzkEUw7SS
— Sophie Gilbert (@sophieGG) April 1, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Lots of people said they have ramen noodles in the pantry and so do I! I made this Ramen Chicken Noodle Soup from ingredients I had in the house. If you’re missing something, be creative! Nothing better for the soul – and your immune system – than a good hot bowl of chicken soup. Recipe on barefootcontessa.com. #staysafe
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and IG.
Ina’s Mexican Chicken Soup (what we call tortilla soup here in TX) was the very first thing I made when I saw we were going to have to isolate. I froze a ton of it. So good.
I like her recipes, and these are realistic things. I cook a lot during ‘normal’ times so I read many cooking blogs and some of these ‘pantry’ recipes crack me up…lots of things that I don’t have in my pantry, ever, but hers are things that I do typically have on hand.
I have somehow missed her IG until now. I just took a quick scroll through it and saw so much I want to make.
I’ve been trying to get into Julia Child, but lordy. There is a lot of butter and cream, lol.
That drink looks good! But OMG huge.
Before the quarantine my sister made me some of her asparagus soup. She had leftover and was going to save it for our mother, but I talked her into giving it to me instead. I shared with no one. Everyone has to do what they can to get through this. Honestly, I think here in the NY area we have at least 2 more months of this. I’m semi proud of myself I haven’t had a drink yet, but at some point I’m going to have to break out the wine. I’m going to try out a new vodka sauce recipe this weekend so I’m think that calls for wine.
Have just put down my glass of Baileys and pointed, squawking, at the screen with mouth open like a voracious baby bird: WAAAAANT!!
(And I only drink on average of four times a year…)
OMG, I cracked up laughing when she whipped out that giant martini glass. When the VA shutdown rules and exemptions were announced, people on my NextDoor group were saying “Liquor stores are considered an essential business? Really?” and I was like YES, YES THEY ARE.
I read so many funny twitter comments about this it was so funny! My favorite part is when she says “oh no one is coming over.” Lol
I am enjoying the day drinking and eating too much as I have already gained 5 pounds, which makes me unhappy. I have never needed much of an excuse to have treats in the form of baked goods and glasses of wine, so I just need to reel that back in to the weekends, like in the old days when I was able to actually go to the gym. BUT, I will also say this, today is my friday, and so I will have some wine during my “happy hour” after I’m done working for the day. Happy hour at home is the best!