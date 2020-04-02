Ina Garten made the biggest quarantine cosmopolitan cocktail ever

Ina Garten is my favorite of all the Food Network people. Ina Garten isn’t trying to be “liked” by peasants. She’s not looking to take part in Cupcake Genocide: The Icing War of Attrition, or whatever dumb contest is happening these days. Ina just wants to make roast chicken for her husband Jeffrey and play cards and get drunk with her gay dude friends while Jeffrey is away. 30 Rock devoted a lot of time and space to the theory that Ina and Jeffrey have the perfect weekend marriage, and that they give each other the space where Ina just cooks great food for all of her Hamptons peeps during the week, then makes tons of comfort food for Jeffrey (who always loves whatever she makes) on the weekends.

I have not spared a thought for Ina during this massive coronavirus lockdown. I figured she was chilling in the Hamptons with Jeffrey, and maybe one of her friends would occasionally sneak over and she would make two batches of brownies (from scratch) to celebrate. But it looks like Ina is actually having a tough time. Ina needs the mother of all cocktails for the mother of all Quarantine Happy Hours. Ina posted this at like 9 a.m. on Wednesday, OMG!

Honestly though… more power to her. She’s doing the best she can and if Ina wants a giant Cosmo, so be it. I love her. She’s winning the quarantine. My only question is: does Ina have enough liquor supplies to drunkenly ride out this lockdown? Her pantry is to die for, but I bet she’s already running low on tons of stuff.

Now that I’m looking through her IG, she’s been giving out lots of recipes and tips for quarantine cooking. Lots of soups! I might actually try that ramen chicken noodle soup, that looks amazing. So does her Tuscan White Bean Soup.

I talked with miraculous Ina Garten about quarantine cooking, routine, and how her Instagram has become the most comforting place on the internet https://t.co/3uzkEUw7SS — Sophie Gilbert (@sophieGG) April 1, 2020