Donald Trump promises to not leave the White House for the next month

At some point, I just stopped paying attention to how often Donald Trump visited one of his golf resorts instead of, you know, working. He’s always golfing or vacationing at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. He was golfing and relaxing at Mar-a-Lago a lot in January and February, when he was getting the first reports about how America should be preparing for the coronavirus pandemic. He dismissed all of those reports to make his tee time. But now that sh-t has gotten real for red states (aka Trump voters), Trump is taking it seriously. He plans to work from the White House for the next month and practice social distancing.

Donald Trump will practice social distancing at the White House for the foreseeable future, following his own social distancing guidelines that were extended on Sunday. During the daily White House press briefing on Tuesday, Trump shared that he will “be in the White House” for the next month to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and to remain healthy himself. While Trump, 73, admitted that he would “love to go out,” he doesn’t see himself traveling in April. “I doubt I’ll leave,” he told reporters on Tuesday, adding that he had wanted to attend the arrival of hospital ship USNS Comfort in New York Harbor on Monday, but was advised against it. “I wanted to go to the opening of the — of the hospital in New York. And my people couldn’t even believe it, that I said it. But I did. I wanted to go. They didn’t want me to do it. The Secret Service didn’t want me to do it for — you know, for reasons. I wanted to go to the boat sailing into New York Harbor, but the governor did a good job of that, and the mayor of New York.” New York is currently the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, with at least 83,887 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,940 deaths related to the illness. “So, you know, I’d love to go out. But, no, I’ll be in the White House,” Trump said. “And it’s sort of like nerve center, control center.” Trump added that he thinks “it’s important” that he remains healthy as president, pointing out that other world leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have tested positive for the virus. “I think it’s important that I remain healthy. I really do. So, for the most part, we’re staying here. I’ve canceled many different events, and we’ll be staying here, for the most part,” he added.

[From People]

“For the most part” is interesting. I bet he does go to Mar-a-Lago for Easter, what do you want to bet? I mean, this is kind of a situation where we’re damned if does and we’re damned if he doesn’t. If he stays in Washington for the next month with absolutely no golf trips and no Mar-a-Lago dinners, he’ll kill thousands of people through his baby-hands-on mismanagement and profound ignorance. If he goes on vacation, he’ll kill thousands of people through his lack of interest. So what will it be?

Also, did you know that Trump took time during yesterday’s ‘rona briefing to brag about how he’s “number one on Facebook.”

TRUMP: "Did you know I was number one on Facebook? I just found out I'm number one on Facebook." (Trump has 29 million followers; Obama has 53 million.) pic.twitter.com/CT0uKOpXR8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 1, 2020