Donald Trump promises to not leave the White House for the next month

At some point, I just stopped paying attention to how often Donald Trump visited one of his golf resorts instead of, you know, working. He’s always golfing or vacationing at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. He was golfing and relaxing at Mar-a-Lago a lot in January and February, when he was getting the first reports about how America should be preparing for the coronavirus pandemic. He dismissed all of those reports to make his tee time. But now that sh-t has gotten real for red states (aka Trump voters), Trump is taking it seriously. He plans to work from the White House for the next month and practice social distancing.
Donald Trump will practice social distancing at the White House for the foreseeable future, following his own social distancing guidelines that were extended on Sunday. During the daily White House press briefing on Tuesday, Trump shared that he will “be in the White House” for the next month to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and to remain healthy himself. While Trump, 73, admitted that he would “love to go out,” he doesn’t see himself traveling in April.
“I doubt I’ll leave,” he told reporters on Tuesday, adding that he had wanted to attend the arrival of hospital ship USNS Comfort in New York Harbor on Monday, but was advised against it. “I wanted to go to the opening of the — of the hospital in New York. And my people couldn’t even believe it, that I said it. But I did. I wanted to go. They didn’t want me to do it. The Secret Service didn’t want me to do it for — you know, for reasons. I wanted to go to the boat sailing into New York Harbor, but the governor did a good job of that, and the mayor of New York.”
New York is currently the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, with at least 83,887 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,940 deaths related to the illness.
“So, you know, I’d love to go out. But, no, I’ll be in the White House,” Trump said. “And it’s sort of like nerve center, control center.”
Trump added that he thinks “it’s important” that he remains healthy as president, pointing out that other world leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have tested positive for the virus. “I think it’s important that I remain healthy. I really do. So, for the most part, we’re staying here. I’ve canceled many different events, and we’ll be staying here, for the most part,” he added.
“For the most part” is interesting. I bet he does go to Mar-a-Lago for Easter, what do you want to bet? I mean, this is kind of a situation where we’re damned if does and we’re damned if he doesn’t. If he stays in Washington for the next month with absolutely no golf trips and no Mar-a-Lago dinners, he’ll kill thousands of people through his baby-hands-on mismanagement and profound ignorance. If he goes on vacation, he’ll kill thousands of people through his lack of interest. So what will it be?
Also, did you know that Trump took time during yesterday’s ‘rona briefing to brag about how he’s “number one on Facebook.”
TRUMP: "Did you know I was number one on Facebook? I just found out I'm number one on Facebook." (Trump has 29 million followers; Obama has 53 million.) pic.twitter.com/CT0uKOpXR8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 1, 2020
I was going to say ‘PLEASE let that be true’ – but actually, I’d much prefer it if he were out and mingling with the populace…
Never said what he was number one for? Details are Never his strong point.
Not sure, but he’ll definitely go down for “Most Preventable Deaths While President”.
Good! Can he stay off Twitter and TV too. Would be a nice break.
Unfortunately, other people use his Twitter account and they are just as bad. There are the official tweets, like the Marines Anniversary or something, which are very rare, and then there are tweets that are clearly written by someone who has a better command of grammar, but not much better, who shares his views. I look to see if Ivanka is tweeting around the same time and very often she is. This morning, his twitter, in a long-winded, multiple tweet screed, bragged about sending out medical equipment, with a nasty comment that states are insatiable no matter how much he does for them, they want more. I checked her account and within less than a minute, she tweeted some feel good stuff on her account about greeting one another using different signs. This happens very frequently.
Hell, I’d settle for not having to see his stupid, bloated face or hear his voice for the rest of the month since he is contributing nothing to the discussion of what is going on right now.
The only exception I’ll make is if he uses even one press conference to tell people to listen to Dr. Fauci. It is beyond the realm of belief that the guy who is a medical professional with a distinguished career under more than one president now has to have extra security assigned to him because right wing lunatics are pissed that he is giving out actual factual information about the virus so we can you know, make sure we are being safe and keeping it from getting worse. And all because it isn’t a slavish repeat of their dear leader’s nonsense updates.
So happy trump is #1 on FB. That’s so much more important than thousands of deaths, 6.6 million unemployment claims, and Cuomo’s nipples, really happy for him. But, seriously, folks, I hope he ….
@Jerusha An unspoken hope which so many of us devoutly share…
Ikr?!!! This MF is obese, doesn’t exercise, how the he11 has he made it so long? If anyone ever deserved it, he does!
Almost 4 years later and I’m STILL trying to figure out how this buffoon got elected.
We’re a population that like to laugh…comedy is in – and he’s the biggest clown out there!!!!!
So he’s having McDonald’s and KFC delivered to the White House?
For reasons! For reasons, people. The best reasons, I guess. I hope this dingdong chokes on a chicken wing.
Are those actual WTF expressions on the faces of Barr and Esper at his #1 remark?
well some news outlet just reported that the secret service has emergency rented 45,000 dollars worth of golf carts at his Virgina golf course, which is one of the few still open. and this is what normally happens every time he goes golfing-they have to requisition a whole bunch of golf carts for the secret service.
And instead of reducing the rate, which he should, he jacks it up.
Actually, I would prefer it if he left the White House permanently.
I think he should definitely get out and about and lick some doorknobs while he’s at it.
No please let him leave the White House and never let him back in. The discrepancy between the color of his orange face and his white hands is more jarring than his hair swirl. He’s so disgusting in every way. In November we VOTE him out!
I am so stealing hair swirl…thank you.
And we’re all supposed to express our undying gratitude, with our governors prostrate before him, for staying in his workplace like the job he sought requires or we won’t get the ventilators he is hoarding.
Massachusetts has had enough. We pay more in FFP than most states and get very little back; we financially support those big red Trump states. Several of our hospitals are consistently rated the world’s best but they are in dire need right now. Hundreds of our medical professionals here have the virus. They are out of equipment. Trump has consistently outbid or outright seized orders that our Governor has placed and then refused to provide us with anything repeatedly. Yesterday, the governor made a deal with China for a million N95 masks. The New England Patriots have sent their plane to retrieve it and it is due to arrive sometime today. We’re praying that Trump doesn’t seize the plane. That’s how bad things are, that traitor has basically declared war on a state, a state that contributes far more financially to this country than all but maybe a handful of others, and he doesn’t care how many of us die as a result or how the loss of such medical personnel impacts the country’s standing in the world.
Not sure why they are having daily briefings, other than for him to have mini rallies. The number of people infected and the number that have passed away could be done in a press release. He isn’t answering any questions that make him look bad. If there is a major break through then they could call for a press briefing. Also if he is social distancing then he needs to get those people who are crowded together off the podium.
He probably has it. He never follows orders, at least not publicly. I’m surprised more people aren’t asking that question. He got tested and it was negative and that’s it? He’s probably been tested multiple times and now he is probably positive. For him to suddenly believe actual experts is sketchy af to me. The tweets for the next month are going to be insane, both in volume and content.
Maybe he is going to stay out of Florida….he may have seen early projections for the likely death toll there thanks to the idiot governor. I mean, leaving churches open? That governor is about to kill more Christians than the early Roman Empire….
Errr, are you sure you don’t want to go to Florida Trump? Asking for a friend….asking for a lot of friends actually.
I’d actually prefer he LEAVE the White House, if not now, then in January when his term is up, if we make it until then.
That comment about the ship in NY, all he wants is a photo op for his campaign. That’s all he cares about. I’d say let him do it, but by himself, so the Secret Service don’t have to get exposed.
I’m glad various news organizations are skipping his press briefings and only showing the governors and Dr. Fauci. No one needs to hear his incoherent nonsense and posturing.