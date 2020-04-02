Sandra Lee says we’re ‘body-shaming’ Gov. Cuomo by discussing his body piercings

New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo has never been more popular. He’s been calm and steady in the face of a global pandemic, even with NYC being the “epicenter” of the coronavirus pandemic in America. With his now national and international exposure, of course people are trying to make Cuomo gossip into a thing. Cuomo is probably single – he and Sandra Lee broke up last year after they were together for 14 years. But now people are curious about one thing: is Gov. Cuomo the kind of guy who has a body piercing? This is one of the photos which set off speculation a few days ago:
You really have to look, I guess, at his left nip, which definitely seems… like it might be pierced? Anyway, it was a thing on Twitter for about 24 hours, as punch-drunk quarantined peeps were examining photos of Cuomo in any kind of shirt where you could see his chest. People moved on to the next thing. But… not Cuomo’s ex, Sandra Lee. Sandra gave a somewhat bonkers interview about people were “body-shaming” Cuomo.
Governor Andrew Cuomo’s former girlfriend Sandra Lee has a message for “body shamers” speculating about his nipples, “Knock it off!” The governor set the internet on fire Tuesday with wild speculation that he had nipple rings, but his spokesman denied the public servant was into piercing. Chef and author Lee was with Cuomo for more than a decade before they announced their split last year; however, they have remained good friends.
Calling the speculation about what is under the gov’s shirt “nonsense”, a makeup-free Lee said. “I just want to say body-shaming is not okay — it is never going to be okay when people are out on the front lines working hard for all of our benefits, to then turn around and body shame. Shame on you, knock it off, do something to uplift people and make the world a better place not take cheap shots that are unnecessary. Have a great day and think about that for a little while.”
Lee is believed to be isolating herself at her home in California but has been in touch with the governor by phone amid the coronavirus crisis.
Real question: is it genuinely considered body shaming to wonder aloud if someone has a body piercing, especially when you can sort of see the outline of the piercing through their clothes? If it’s any kind of shaming – and I don’t think it is? – it would be mild kink-shaming more than body-shaming? If Cuomo has a nipple piercing, then people are going to be like “why? Nevermind I don’t want to know, gross!” That’s kink-shaming. But I guess it would be body-shaming if Sandra’s argument is that Cuomo is NOT pierced, he just has a weird bumpy chest?
I don’t see it as body shaming, I just see it as something stupid that people are obsessing over briefly. I think Sandra is more annoyed people are focusing on that during a pandemic, especially when Andrew has been on the frontlines of the crisis in NYC. But people are looking for things to distract themselves with.
I don’t care what this man has pierced, tattooed, or stuck anywhere on his body. He is a voice of information and strength we are sorely lacking (and needing) in this nation, at this moment. I may not have agreed with everything he’s done as governor, but he is doing one hell of a job now! Stay safe, stay well, and stay strong, Governor!
Our governor, Gavin Newsom is also awesome. His daily briefings aren’t getting the coverage because, thank God, we were able to learn from NY and lockdown that much quicker. He is pooling west coast states for purchasing power to get supplies, instead of our bidding against each other. I do think #TangerineTwitler actually gets a sadistic thrill out of seeing this madness go on…he feeds off what i can only guess is a “power rush”. We know he’s a sick b@st@rd!
There are a few more Governors that are doing a fantastic job, as well. Thank God!
#AmericasGovernors
maybe it’s a third nipple? would that be considered body shaming?
What a time to be alive. So many things I never expected to be discussing… but here we are.
Does Governor Andrew Cuomo have a nipple ring…is something I never thought I would be debating in my lifetime.
As the world fell, each of us in our own way was broken. It was hard to know who was more crazy. Me… or everyone else. -Mad Max
Let’s try to remember that people are dying and are continuing to die.
Pierced or not, Andrew Cuomo is a very sexy man…that goes for his brother Chris as well. And his steady leadership has made him more appealing. Heck, they’ve both replaced the Hemsworths in my book.
In any case, I don’t care if Governor Cuomo has a piercing or not…I’m just thankful for his firm (and empathetic) leadership at a time like this!
The Cuomo family compared to the trump family. What a world of difference.
Some friends and I discussed this on SM for about 5 mins. It was a fun distraction from the horror of what is happening. We all loved him before and then after assuming he was pierced, I think the general consensus was we all loved him even more! I don’t think I was body or kink shaming. And until this post I had forgotten about it. I’m much more concerned with his daily briefings and what he has to say every day.
I zoomed in, it looks like a weird chandler bing type nipple more than a piercing, which might be why Sandra called it body shaming?
ETA: I absolutely adore his interviews right now. The world is awful and things feel sad and panicky, but there are glimmers of hope. We’ll get through this. He isnt my governor, but his reasoned and measured delivery of facts and handling of the situation is what all governors should take note of.
I also really love the relationship he has with his little brother Chris too. Im not really close to my family, we all live all over the country, but I always call my siblings after one of their interviews.
I think it’s his own damn business.