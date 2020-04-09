Angelina Jolie: For many kids, the quarantine means the end of their education

Is Angelina Jolie already a little bit stir-crazy? Perhaps. Over the past three years, she’s gotten used to spending time in one place for months at a time, although as we’ve seen, she gets itchy to travel and explore and visit far-flung places, often with her kids. She’s been in LA with her children for months though, and now Maddox is home from South Korea, and so the Jolie Seven are together again for the quarantine. Which explains why Angelina agreed to speak to a South Korean reporter at DongA Daily about coronavirus, quarantines, Maddox’s studies and lots more. Some highlights:

On Maddox choosing Yonsei University: “I could not be happier about Mad’s choice of university. It is, of course, closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he’s not transferring school, he’ll be back as soon as things settle. We are all so happy, as a family, that we will have the opportunity to get to know South Korea even better through Maddox, and with him, during his studies.”

She’s homeschooling her kids, but she’s worried about access to education for kids around the world: “Being suddenly out of school and cut off from friends is hard for anyone, but in some countries, if a young person’s education is interrupted in this way, they may never be able to go back, because they have to go to work or face other pressures. So there’s an urgent need to help young people to continue their education, through distance learning for example, to ensure they are able to get their qualifications and that they get the other kinds of support they need. This is my major focus, and something that I’m working on with UNESCO and a Global Education Coalition.”

She hopes governments care about refugees even in the pandemic: “The most important thing to understand is that even before the virus, the situation for refugees globally was dire, with chronic shortfalls in basic humanitarian assistance including, for instance, a lack of basic healthcare. So while of course it is right that governments are moving quickly to protect their own citizens, it is urgent that we help more vulnerable societies and communities that could be devastated by this disease.”

She’s providing more content for the BBC show My World, which she executive-produces, and she released this statement about it: “Children have not been out of school on this scale since the Second World War. This is something that throughout their lifetimes, they will remember. It is something that older generations, for all their other reference points, have not experienced. The way children go through this time – from the tools and information they can access to the ways they can communicate to and help each other – will be unique to their generation. We want to help kids to have access to trusted content and tools that will be useful to them during the pandemic: including helping them to seek out fact-based and reliable news, question the information they receive, and learn from each other’s experiences.”