Angelina Jolie: For many kids, the quarantine means the end of their education

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Japan Premiere

Is Angelina Jolie already a little bit stir-crazy? Perhaps. Over the past three years, she’s gotten used to spending time in one place for months at a time, although as we’ve seen, she gets itchy to travel and explore and visit far-flung places, often with her kids. She’s been in LA with her children for months though, and now Maddox is home from South Korea, and so the Jolie Seven are together again for the quarantine. Which explains why Angelina agreed to speak to a South Korean reporter at DongA Daily about coronavirus, quarantines, Maddox’s studies and lots more. Some highlights:

On Maddox choosing Yonsei University: “I could not be happier about Mad’s choice of university. It is, of course, closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he’s not transferring school, he’ll be back as soon as things settle. We are all so happy, as a family, that we will have the opportunity to get to know South Korea even better through Maddox, and with him, during his studies.”

She’s homeschooling her kids, but she’s worried about access to education for kids around the world: “Being suddenly out of school and cut off from friends is hard for anyone, but in some countries, if a young person’s education is interrupted in this way, they may never be able to go back, because they have to go to work or face other pressures. So there’s an urgent need to help young people to continue their education, through distance learning for example, to ensure they are able to get their qualifications and that they get the other kinds of support they need. This is my major focus, and something that I’m working on with UNESCO and a Global Education Coalition.”

She hopes governments care about refugees even in the pandemic: “The most important thing to understand is that even before the virus, the situation for refugees globally was dire, with chronic shortfalls in basic humanitarian assistance including, for instance, a lack of basic healthcare. So while of course it is right that governments are moving quickly to protect their own citizens, it is urgent that we help more vulnerable societies and communities that could be devastated by this disease.”

She’s providing more content for the BBC show My World, which she executive-produces, and she released this statement about it: “Children have not been out of school on this scale since the Second World War. This is something that throughout their lifetimes, they will remember. It is something that older generations, for all their other reference points, have not experienced. The way children go through this time – from the tools and information they can access to the ways they can communicate to and help each other – will be unique to their generation. We want to help kids to have access to trusted content and tools that will be useful to them during the pandemic: including helping them to seek out fact-based and reliable news, question the information they receive, and learn from each other’s experiences.”

[From People]

Quarantine kids are like “yay no school, I’m going play outside” and Angelina is the mom who is like “there are kids quarantined in Pakistan who would love to have your access to remote learning tools. Those kids would love access to education past the ninth grade.” And that sh-t works too, at least it did on me when I was a kid. Anyway, of course I believe her, Maddox will go back to South Korea, probably in the fall, one would hope.

Italian Premiere of Disney's Maleficent held in Rome, Italy - Red Carpet

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt arrive at the World Premiere Of Disney's 'Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil' held at the El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019 in Holl

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Angelina Jolie: For many kids, the quarantine means the end of their education”

  1. Gobmerg says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:03 am

    Why wouldn’t I love this woman? while others are talking smack about her she pays them no mind and keeps doing good!

    Reply
  2. Astrid says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:08 am

    Team Jolie and family.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment