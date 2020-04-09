Lady Gaga is putting on a TV special asking corporations, not viewers, for donations



When I wrote about Nia Vardalos raising money for nonprofits involved in elief efforts after her father passed, I thought her strategy was a good one: She very specifically encouraged her followers to tag celebrities and nicely ask them to make a donation. She recognized that most of her followers might not have the resources to do that themselves, but knows celebrities have bigger wallets. Lady Gaga is taking a similar approach with her upcoming coronavirus-relief concert. She’s not asking people for donations, though. She’s turning to corporations. Lady Gaga told this to Jimmy Fallon this week in a do-over on his show. She cut her first interview short, but really delivered in this next one. Gaga said she’s isolating with six different people in her office at this time. She thanked all the frontline workers and acknowledged how her situation is much different than most people’s:

While promoting her upcoming coronavirus-relief concert with Global Citizen on “The Tonight Show,” [Gaga] explained why she takes issue with people like herself and host Jimmy Fallon using the unifying phrase of “we’re all in this together” during uncertain times. “While I think the sentiment is nice, I also think that the fight that I’m in — or that you’re in, right? — is very different than the fight of a woman that is in, perhaps, an abusive relationship and has a child and lost her job and can’t feed her kid and can’t feed herself and also can’t get the help that she needs because she’s in a violent situation,” Gaga said while video-chatting with Fallon on Monday. While Gaga didn’t name anyone in particular, among the well-meaning stars who have adopted the familiar rhetoric in their respective solidarity PSAs are “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot and her “Imagine” team, “The Late Show’s” Stephen Colbert, the casts of CBS TV series and the original “High School Musical” ensemble, who reunited recently on social media to promote social distancing. The “Chromatica” artist’s feelings echo those of many who have expressed their frustration online with the rich and famous as they continue to send missives of love and support from the comfort of their luxury homes. . . . One way in which the “A Star Is Born” actress is committing herself to the cause is through Global Citizen’s “One World: Together At Home” concert — featuring Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves and many more — which she curated to celebrate the hard work of healthcare workers and others on the frontlines of the public health emergency. Gaga stopped by the late-night programs of Fallon, Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel on Monday to raise awareness for the event and Global Citizen’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. All three comedians are also set to participate as co-hosts of the forthcoming April 18 broadcast.

She also talked about the importance of being kind, being self aware and having gratitude. While it’s not explicit in this article, Lainey points out that Gaga is asking corporations for donations, and not people. She said “it’s not a telethon, put away your wallets. We’re already at $35 million dollars.” I think it’s a fantastic idea to raise more money for everyone who is doing the dangerous work on the frontlines of this crisis, and it’s even better to ask for donations from corporations (or their CEOs), that have enormously deep pockets that the rest of us don’t.

Here’s the first part of Gaga’s interview.



And here’s the second part, where she announces the concert and all the big names involved including Sesame Street characters, and so many musicians! She also Facetimes Apple CEO Tim Cook, getting him to confirm that Apple is donating $10 million to the cause.

