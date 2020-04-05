Kylie Jenner isn’t wearing wigs, extensions, weaves or acrylics during self-isolation

Kylie Jenner is a self-isolating icon. Seriously, props to her, to Taylor Swift and to Ariana Grande. They were three of the first big-name celebrities to tell their fanbases to stay the f–k home and isolate early in the coronavirus crisis. Kylie has been isolating for a month now, and she’s been taking that time to go somewhat natural. No more wigs, no weaves, no extensions. No acrylic nails either.

Kylie Jenner is going au naturale while social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. During an Instagram Live alongside her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou as part of the #doyourpartchallenge in partnership with DoorDash, Kylie, 22, revealed that she’s been rocking her natural hair while at home. “This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” Kylie said while running her hands through her bob-length hair, which she colored dirty blonde. The makeup mogul previously showed off her natural hair on her Instagram Stories on Thursday. “I’m going on a hair health journey during quarantine,” Kylie continued, explaining that she’s been doing all kinds of hair masks and is using argan oil. Jenner also revealed she’s not wearing acrylic nails. “I feel so uncomfortable [about my natural nails] I don’t know how to type on my phone anymore because I usually type with the flats. My nails didn’t even need to be taken off, this is just such a godo time to take your hair out, nails out, go no lashes, we’re so natural Stass.”

[From People]

I mean, sure, frame it as a choice that people can make rather than a necessity, which is sort of what it is? Almost every hair salon has closed down temporarily, and while I haven’t been paying attention to the nail salons, I imagine they’ve suspended operations for a while too. But I’m 100% behind people making some crazy grooming choices during the quarantine. Hecate dyed her hair blue! I’ve been letting my grey roots come out, just out of morbid curiosity, although I do have some regular brown-black hair dye around. I’ve heard people are growing out their eyebrows too. Let it all hang out! Also, Kylie legitimately looks great with that cute little natural bob. So much better, right?