Kylie Jenner isn’t wearing wigs, extensions, weaves or acrylics during self-isolation

Kylie Jenner is a self-isolating icon. Seriously, props to her, to Taylor Swift and to Ariana Grande. They were three of the first big-name celebrities to tell their fanbases to stay the f–k home and isolate early in the coronavirus crisis. Kylie has been isolating for a month now, and she’s been taking that time to go somewhat natural. No more wigs, no weaves, no extensions. No acrylic nails either.
Kylie Jenner is going au naturale while social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. During an Instagram Live alongside her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou as part of the #doyourpartchallenge in partnership with DoorDash, Kylie, 22, revealed that she’s been rocking her natural hair while at home.
“This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” Kylie said while running her hands through her bob-length hair, which she colored dirty blonde. The makeup mogul previously showed off her natural hair on her Instagram Stories on Thursday.
“I’m going on a hair health journey during quarantine,” Kylie continued, explaining that she’s been doing all kinds of hair masks and is using argan oil. Jenner also revealed she’s not wearing acrylic nails. “I feel so uncomfortable [about my natural nails] I don’t know how to type on my phone anymore because I usually type with the flats. My nails didn’t even need to be taken off, this is just such a godo time to take your hair out, nails out, go no lashes, we’re so natural Stass.”
I mean, sure, frame it as a choice that people can make rather than a necessity, which is sort of what it is? Almost every hair salon has closed down temporarily, and while I haven’t been paying attention to the nail salons, I imagine they’ve suspended operations for a while too. But I’m 100% behind people making some crazy grooming choices during the quarantine. Hecate dyed her hair blue! I’ve been letting my grey roots come out, just out of morbid curiosity, although I do have some regular brown-black hair dye around. I’ve heard people are growing out their eyebrows too. Let it all hang out! Also, Kylie legitimately looks great with that cute little natural bob. So much better, right?
Photos courtesy of Kylie’s Snaps.
She still looks fake
For a Kardashian or a Jenner little make up means 2 layers of foundation instead of the regular four layers.
all I see is bubble fish lips
Still getting fillers, though…
They last a few months so I wouldn’t expect them to have depleted yet.
Maybe she could read a book, too. Just a thought.
What is this “thought” you speak of?
LOL.
hey, now that is reallllllly pushing it lol
So much better!
My first thought was that she is still doing a lot of augmentation. But, it’s Kylie, and any movement toward self-acceptance is a good thing. She hasn’t had the best role models.
“any movement toward self-acceptance is a good thing” YES! totally agree, specifically regarding Kylie. The other Kardashian/Jenner sisters jumped into plastic surgery when they were adult enough to understand it, and the longterm implications on their health and psyche.
Kylie had her face completely reconstructed/recreated when she was still a child and her brain and self-worth were still forming (truly, wtf Kris Jenner for letting her do it at 16). I truly can’t imagine the psychological damage of that as she moves into knowing herself better in her 30s and 40s.
So I’m cheering on Kylie, especially regarding any form of “natural” “self-acceptance”, even if it’s only accepting her own nails and her own hair. Small steps. It starts somewhere. I was happy for her when she got some of her lip fillers dissolved a year ago (not sure how long that lasted, but she tried!). She’s a pretty and very young woman and doesn’t need all the makeup. Hopefully she’ll start to see that too.
Too bad she still has those clown lips.
The short hair is cute on her.
And hey, if it gets people staying home I’m all for it.
Still using every Instagram filter under the sun. I wonder what she really looks like. I like her hair that length though.
” “This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” Kylie said while running her hands through her bob-length hair, which she colored dirty blonde. ”
So, she’s *NOT* wearing her natural hair after all… she’s wearing her own hair colored a different color, without extensions, wigs.
Good on her and others for staying at home and encouraging their fans, followers to do the same. If they change one person’s mind about going out and mixing with other people, they could be indirectly saving lives.
Au naturel in full makeup. Okay girl.
au naturel? LOL.
“Go no lashes” Except she is wearing fake lashes in every picture
Just something to consider: nearly every comment on here is kind of nasty or snarky. Imagine how hard that must be for her as a person.
All that posing, patting down hair and preening. It’s so idiotic and irregular, like a nervous tick or something.
isn’t it bizarre?!
The idea of anyone in that family using the word natural is laughable, even unfortunately this very young woman. I feel bad for all the physical changes that were pushed on her at an early age, but she’s leaned into it now too.
Also, holy makeup.