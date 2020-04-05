Katy Perry reveals she’s expecting a girl by smearing pink icing on Orlando’s face

I thought we already knew this, but maybe I’m thinking of a different pregnant lady? Katy Perry is expecting a girl this summer. We know that because she announced it with this Instagram, where her baby-daddy Orlando Bloom is covered in pink frosting, looking completely blissed-out and in love with Katy. The frosting makes me wonder if Katy actually threw herself a little gender-reveal party in isolation, and that makes me wonder if she actually invited people over to her house and all of that. Quarantine, Katy!! PS… I absolutely loathe when people smear food on their faces or other people’s faces. I find it the height of rudeness! First of all, IT IS A WASTE OF FOOD. Second of all, gross, it’s sticky!

Katy announced her pregnancy one month ago, but she was pretty far along when she did announce it. People keep saying that she’s due this summer and I believe it. Orlando and Katy were planning their wedding for *just* before Katy’s due date, but they’ve quietly postponed everything. My guess is that they’ll either A) just invite a justice of the peace or minister over to her house and have a low-key ceremony before the baby is born or B) just postpone all of it until next year.

Anyway, I’m happy they’re expecting a girl. Orlando already has a son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. And I bet Katy wanted a girl!