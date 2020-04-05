Katy Perry reveals she’s expecting a girl by smearing pink icing on Orlando’s face

I thought we already knew this, but maybe I’m thinking of a different pregnant lady? Katy Perry is expecting a girl this summer. We know that because she announced it with this Instagram, where her baby-daddy Orlando Bloom is covered in pink frosting, looking completely blissed-out and in love with Katy. The frosting makes me wonder if Katy actually threw herself a little gender-reveal party in isolation, and that makes me wonder if she actually invited people over to her house and all of that. Quarantine, Katy!! PS… I absolutely loathe when people smear food on their faces or other people’s faces. I find it the height of rudeness! First of all, IT IS A WASTE OF FOOD. Second of all, gross, it’s sticky!
Katy announced her pregnancy one month ago, but she was pretty far along when she did announce it. People keep saying that she’s due this summer and I believe it. Orlando and Katy were planning their wedding for *just* before Katy’s due date, but they’ve quietly postponed everything. My guess is that they’ll either A) just invite a justice of the peace or minister over to her house and have a low-key ceremony before the baby is born or B) just postpone all of it until next year.
Anyway, I’m happy they’re expecting a girl. Orlando already has a son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. And I bet Katy wanted a girl!
Is frosting considered food?
I usually dont eat it so I dont care about wasting it.
But congrats to Kate and Orlando.
I bet they dont get married.
As someone prone to acne I cannot stand it for myself. I don’t even let my husband touch my face if I’m not washing it right after.
Nonetheless congratulations and stay safe.
it is so hard to never touch your face isn’t it? I try so hard not to do it because of Coronavirus but it must be a compulsion for me.
Wow, in the main picture she looks like Tomi Lahren. That baby girl is going to be gorgeous having a set of such good looking parents.
What about all of those babies that dunk their faces in frosting?!?!?!
Eh, there are things far more wasteful. Let’s give them this unless it was strawberries used to color it. Then it’s war!
Poor Orlando, lol. That pic is the beginning and end of their relationship.
These two are such an odd pair. They don’t seem to go together at all.
I was just thinking that too, they are a strange couple. Even in a movie I would not cast them as a couple! I don’t know why exactly.
While I find her to be the definition of “extra” and I find her tiresome, I wish them a healthy pregnancy, a healthy baby girl, and a long happy life together.