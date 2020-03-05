Katy Perry announces her pregnancy with Orlando Bloom, she’s due this summer

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their engagement last year, almost a year ago exactly (Orly proposed on Valentine’s Day 2019). They’ve been planning their wedding for a while, so… this isn’t really a shotgun wedding, and yet?? Katy Perry is knocked up! She debuted her baby bump in this cheesy music video for the song “Never Worn White.”
First of all, OH MY GOD. This song is terrible! I’m sure some people will insist on playing at their weddings but, again, OH MY GOD. Anyway, if the visual proof was not enough for you, Katy confirmed everything on her Instagram Stories last night. She told fans: “There’s a lot that’s happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth, literally, and figuratively…to something you guys have been waiting for.” She thanked her fans for the all the well-wishes and she said: “I’m excited, we’re excited, and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I thought I would tell you guys in the best way through a piece of music.”
.@KatyPerry confirms she is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom after revealing baby bump at the end of her #NeverWornWhite music video. 👶 pic.twitter.com/K6xSivnGcB
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 5, 2020
She seems… odd in this video? Maybe she was just really tired and maybe the pregnancy is really hitting her hard. Anyway, as far as the wedding planning goes… maybe this is why she’s been so cryptic about the actual wedding plans, because she knew they would have to change because of her pregnancy? Still, Page Six claims that Katy and Orlando are planning their wedding to take place in Japan in June. Which… Coronavirus, etc, probably not a great idea, plus she’s likely due around that time too.
Anyway, congrats to Katy and Orlando! I kind of hope it’s a girl.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
Congratulations.
I really don’t care for Orlando. He rubs me the wrong way.
He hit somebody with his car, then tried to run, but paparazzi chased him and caught the whole thing on tape. I haven’t liked him since then.
Lol thats such an old story. He was cleared of any wrong doing. Papparazzi waz chasing him..he swerved and hit another car, they continued to chase him when he got out of the car and was clearly dazed. Everyone was alright.
*chewing intensifies* But that’s wonderful, congrats to them!
I wonder if they’ll get married this summer too. She does seem weird in the video – she could just be super sleepy, but she almost seems like she’s been on gas at the dentist, or some of the allergy meds that make you drowsy lol.
I assume she’s probably just tired, though.
But my god that song is cheesy.
She looks like Hilarie Burton in the video.
Congratulations!
I like the song. Cheesy, but I like it.
Still one of the weirdest celebrity couples for me. Mixing DNA won’t change that.
Yeah, their pairing seems odd to me. I’ve always gotten the impression that he’s way more into her than her into him. I don’t see any spark between them, mostly awkwardness. Congrats to them all the same, though! From all accounts Orlando is a good dad and I’m sure Katy will a good mom.
The song is not good, but mostly Katy is just not a talented singer in any way, shape or form. She’s entertaining in a performance way, but her voice…. No.
Agreed. Sadly she’s an example of popstars today where genuine singing ability doesn’t seem to be a criteria any more to make it big.
A criterion.
(Sorry, can’t help myself)
Congrats to them.
That song is awful. She doesn’t even lip sync well in the video!
She’s done worse songs, but yeah, it’s….not great lol.
Girl really knows how to pick them, though, doesn’t she? I don’t think we ever saw her significantly date a guy that didn’t scream f*ck boi. It’s not surprising she wound up with Orlando after their back and forth for so long. At least he’s finally landed a gig that pays well.
Am I alone in thinking it’s an especially silly weird song given that she has, in fact, been a bride before?
I bet she likes to pretend her relationship with Russell never existed lol
If I’m remembering correctly, her wedding dress was not white when she married Russell.
Are they getting married in Japan to honor her role as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust? Or just to dress up in Japanese cosplay? Or because it is “exotic” and think it makes them seem deep?
Well you know she once said: “I am obsessed with Japanese people”. “I love everything about them and they are so wonderful as human beings.” “I’m so obsessed I want to skin you and wear you like Versace,”referring to a Japanese person she said she was obsessed with.
@Mcv Well, that’s not at all frightening…
The video has very strong Midsommar vibes
Yeah. She chose a Midsommar theme for the video of her cheesy as f wedding ballad? Ok…
Her appearance has changed so much I can barely recognize her in some photos. What happened?
I agree. She used to rock the black hair. I hate the platinum blonde. And it was worse when it was short. It was a good look for a lot of people, but not Katy, and she stuck with it for sooo long. I think Botox is the culprit mostly. She has an expressive face that can no longer express.
I wouldn’t have recognized her if it weren’t for the caption.
I agree. She looks better with dark hair. Congrats to them both.
Well this explains why they postponed the wedding. She didn’t want to be pregnant walking down the aisle. Congrats to them both.
Trying too hard. Copying Beyoncé. Lame.
This just seems sweet to me – they love each other. Cheese aside.
I tried to watch her little Live video but the CHEWING—be warned if you can’t stand the noise of people chewing and eating with their mouths open. Ugh I’m shuddering. She also is super annoying in it?? Not gonna watch the music vid since it’s literal clickbait with the “reveal.”
I’ve never liked her since a clip I saw of her with…maybe David Blaine? Some street magician who did a trick with her and she was so fake and disingenuous and tried to have witty banter and it all rang so false.
Not gonna hate on a pregnancy or wedding…happy for them, but I don’t have to like her.
*Shudders* Thank you for the warning; I’d rather hit myself repeatedly in the face with a garden rake than listen to people chewing, or (cringe) see food going round in someone’s horrible mouth like a washing machine…
Congratulations!!
“Not only will I be giving birth, literally, and figuratively…to something you guys have been waiting for”. Speak for yourself – literally no one has been ‘waiting for’ this news. It will be the dullest baby in history.