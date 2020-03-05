Katy Perry announces her pregnancy with Orlando Bloom, she’s due this summer

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their engagement last year, almost a year ago exactly (Orly proposed on Valentine’s Day 2019). They’ve been planning their wedding for a while, so… this isn’t really a shotgun wedding, and yet?? Katy Perry is knocked up! She debuted her baby bump in this cheesy music video for the song “Never Worn White.”

First of all, OH MY GOD. This song is terrible! I’m sure some people will insist on playing at their weddings but, again, OH MY GOD. Anyway, if the visual proof was not enough for you, Katy confirmed everything on her Instagram Stories last night. She told fans: “There’s a lot that’s happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth, literally, and figuratively…to something you guys have been waiting for.” She thanked her fans for the all the well-wishes and she said: “I’m excited, we’re excited, and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I thought I would tell you guys in the best way through a piece of music.”

.@KatyPerry confirms she is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom after revealing baby bump at the end of her #NeverWornWhite music video. 👶 pic.twitter.com/K6xSivnGcB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 5, 2020

She seems… odd in this video? Maybe she was just really tired and maybe the pregnancy is really hitting her hard. Anyway, as far as the wedding planning goes… maybe this is why she’s been so cryptic about the actual wedding plans, because she knew they would have to change because of her pregnancy? Still, Page Six claims that Katy and Orlando are planning their wedding to take place in Japan in June. Which… Coronavirus, etc, probably not a great idea, plus she’s likely due around that time too.

Anyway, congrats to Katy and Orlando! I kind of hope it’s a girl.