Kim Kardashian has visited the Trump White House (all-white house) several times over the past few years. There are two times where she was photographed inside the White House – once in 2018, in the Oval Office with Donald Trump, and in 2019, when she took part in a press conference about justice reform and recidivism alongside Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump. Kim was the “celebrity face” of the movement to free Alice Marie Johnson from prison, and since then, Kim has 100% used her connections to the Trump and Kushner families to get what she wants, which is more pardons and commutations. I’m pretty sure Kim has been to the Trump White House several more times, which have not been publicized.

As I’ve said before… I don’t like or love the choices she’s made in aligning herself with the Trump administration, but I respect the fact that Kim has consciously made the choice to do these transactional exchanges: her coolness/celebrity in exchange for freeing women and raising awareness about an important cause. Kim was back at the White House this week for another exchange: Trump commuted the sentences of three more women, Judith Negron, Crystal Munoz and Tynice Nichole Hall. Here are the tweets from the White House & Ivanka:

Kim used the trip to highlight the women’s stories on Twitter (you can see all the tweets here):

5 Responses to “Kim Kardashian got Donald Trump to commute the sentences of three women”

  1. Helen says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:45 am

    I will give her no props whatsoever. She can eff off to Wyoming and Kanye’s Kult Kompound.

  2. Aurora says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:45 am

    Of course Donald would do this favor for a fellow a White reality star. Numerous Black organizations fighting for the same cause for years have been largely ignored.

    • Helen says:
      March 5, 2020 at 8:50 am

      Yep, he only does this because no other “cool” celebrity will give him the time of day. Do you think he ENJOYS being feted by Kid Rock? Hell no!

  3. Ronaldinhio says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:52 am

    I think that this is really good work and a development of Kim
    I am unsure of her fashion and many of her choices but not the moves she has been making toward educating herself and working for the good of others.
    This is what fame should do. Throw light on the plight of others, highlight injustice and leverage change. I’m glad to see her working alongside others to do this.

  4. 10KTurtle says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:53 am

    Donald does love to play the role of “king granting favors.” Good for these women, though.

