Duchess Kate gets sporty in Zara skinny jeans & a Really Wild sweater

Wow, that felt like a really fast costume change. This morning in Galway, Ireland, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did an event insider Tig Coili pub, then did a walkabout around Galway City Centre. That was all about the dated, ‘80s-style Suzannah dress and Kate’s McQueen coat, once again clashing her keen greens. Then they did a fast costume change into some casual clothes and headed off to the Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club. Sports activities were done and it was all very sporty.

For this appearance, Kate changed into Sweaty Betty trainers/sneakers, Zara skinny jeans and this Really Wild cashmere-and-merino-wool sweater. The color, per the Really Wild website, is called “lollipop.” It looks red on the website, but in these photos it definitely has an orange tint to it? It’s definitely more of an orange-red. So basically, she did fulfill her dream of cosplaying the Irish flag. Hurray. The sweater retails for £195, just FYI. I usually think Kate looks so much better in casual/sporty clothes but I really don’t like this sweater. Once again, it’s very dated – like something out of a Land’s End catalog in 1989.

Whew. The Irish tour has not been as cute, fashion-wise, as their Pakistan tour last year. The Pakistan tour really felt like they were getting their sh-t together and figuring out how to do interesting things on a royal tour, and like Kate was making an effort to respectfully reflect the host country with her fashion. The Irish tour feels… well, just different. That’s all I’ll say.

