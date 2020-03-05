Duchess Kate wore Suzannah & McQueen in Galway for Day 3 of the Irish tour

Embed from Getty Images

Day 3 of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Ireland Tour. Today they’re in Galway. Some people joked that Kate would do all of the colors of the Irish flag on each day, green on Day 1, white on Day 2 and orange on Day 3. Of course she did not do that. She went back to a Keen In Green look, but we have bigger fish to fry than Kate’s keenness for green. We HAVE to talk about the polka dots, don’t we? This is the third polka-dotted look in 24 hours. That’s bonkers. I have said this before: the polka dots are an extension of her love of buttons. When she can’t find a way to endlessly add buttons (big, bejeweled buttons!) to her clothing, she wears polka dots to manage her button-OCD. Small, circular patterns everywhere. It calms her. I’m really starting to believe that.

This dress is by Suzannah – I actually think that, given the confines of Kate’s style, this is one of the better choices? I particularly like the way she styled the dress with a black belt and black boots. The shoulders and the top part of the sleeves = a mess.

Before heading off on this tour, Kate did change up her hair – this is a shorter ‘do, and she’s been styling it differently during the tour too. Fewer curls and waves – she might even be using a straightener. It’s a more sophisticated look, for sure. Part of me wonders if the haircut is more about Kate having less time for hair drama with three kids. Part of me knows that the hair drama will probably make a comeback though.

PS… I think the coat is a repeat? Yeah, it’s a McQueen coat she’s worn before.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of social media and Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore Suzannah & McQueen in Galway for Day 3 of the Irish tour”

  1. HK9 says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:24 am

    A green polka dot frock? C’mon Kate, I know you can do better than that.

    Reply
    • (THE OG) Jan90067 says:
      March 5, 2020 at 8:46 am

      She’s repeating her first day look: clashing shades of green. Only swapped the green shoes for black boots. And thank God the pouffy headband is gone. Not loving this one, but last night’s Victorian Horror show (and copied “messy hair”) were plain awful!

      Reply
  2. LouBear says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:26 am

    As an Irish person, I really don’t care about the dressing in green. I’ve seen some commentators here call it patronising and that’s a maaaasive reach. No one here cares.

    That says, it would have been cool to see her wearing an Irish designer. Simone Rocha, Joanne Hynes, Natalie B Coleman, JW Anderson, Richard Malone… I could go on and on.

    Reply
    • lemonylips says:
      March 5, 2020 at 8:31 am

      I love JW Anderson! But I can’t imagine her wearing those designs – too modern and stylish for her.

      Reply
    • Elizabeth says:
      March 5, 2020 at 8:32 am

      Yes! Wear an Irish designer! It’s such an obvious gesture I’m actually surprised they didn’t try.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        March 5, 2020 at 8:36 am

        And, its surprising to me because she is typically pretty good about that on tours- we usually see her wear at least one designer native to the country, or local handmade jewelry, or SOMETHING.

      • josephine says:
        March 5, 2020 at 8:38 am

        I wondered about this as well. The green thing seems so juvenile and cliche, but wearing an Irish designer actually celebrates the country. Had a fantastic trip to Ireland last year – wonderful people, amazing culture. Wearing a bunch of green does absolutely nothing to celebrate Ireland or her people.

  3. L84Tea says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:28 am

    This is better. It’s not great. But it’s better.

    Reply
  4. Cerceau says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:28 am

    I’ve been reading this site for a good few years now… and I just have to say it is SO WEIRD to see pictures of my home city on here.

    Reply
    • Cerceau says:
      March 5, 2020 at 8:36 am

      Their visit annoys me for a few reasons. The street they had their walkabout on has been a mess for years: broken cobbles and trip hazards everywhere. But when a couple of royals say they’re coming to visit suddenly (in the last few weeks), the council manages to fix it up for them.

      On the other hand who knew Bill could juggle?https://twitter.com/stephencorriga4/status/1235536292861140992

      Reply
      • helonearth says:
        March 5, 2020 at 8:44 am

        My friend said the same thing.

        Its about the only good thing about Royal visits for many of places. Councils saying they don’t have the money for repairs/maintenance and suddenly its all done and everything cleaned and painted.

  5. Keekee says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:29 am

    Her hair looks greasy here.

    Reply
  6. McMom says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:36 am

    I like the coat.

    In what world does that coat work with that dress? The coat evokes military and the dress is so juvenile. Who advised her on this outfit?

    Reply
  7. Jessica says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:36 am

    She does realize that she’s not required to wear green in Ireland, right? It’s almost insulting at this point.

    Reply
  8. Veronica S. says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:37 am

    Not sure if I like the army green with the cooler green of the dress – I feel like the green coat she wore on the first day would’ve worked better here in terms of shade layering. I don’t mind the dress itself as I am admittedly a polka dot fan, though she seems oddly keen on those 80s shoulder cuts. It’s probably the best outfit she’s worn thus far otherwise.

    Reply
  9. JemimaLeopard says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:38 am

    As an Irish person I don’t find it patronising but 3 all green looks in 3 days is overkill – I’d say the same if it was all blue or whatever. Hate the boob flaps on that coat too and again those shades of green don’t compliment each other. Side note to Kaiser: these aren’t dots they’re squares?? Whatever it’s still bizarre.

    Reply
  10. Rapunzel says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:41 am

    Green is my fav. color and I even have a green car. And eyeglasses. So I’m not gonna hate a green theme. But dang it, the greens should go together. In the arrival outfit, and this one, the greens are soooooo mismatched and that what makes it awful. It’s clear she is just piling on green because it’s Ireland.

    Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:41 am

    I think she just wore that coat in January when she and William did the visit to Bradford. So that’s actually a fast turnaround for her in terms of repeats.

    I have mixed feelings on the dress. I don’t love the sleeves and neckline, and I also think the belt sort of chops it up. The pattern is pretty in itself and I like the length of it and the skirt. Its one of those looks that is really close to being good, but then just fails.

    I do not think the coat works with the dress though, but at least she took the coat off. A black coat would have been pretty I think, where you could see the green peaking out so it wouldn’t just be black coat and black boots.

    now all that said….the polka dot thing is a little weird. I wonder if she really does just love them and no one put together that she would wear three polka dot items in a row, which is a bit overkill, and I’m not anti-polka dot lol.

    Reply
  12. FHMom says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:49 am

    I like the coat, and it looks like she finally cut her hair? Meh on the color green, but I do think it looks nice on her.

    Reply
  13. Florence says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:52 am

    Oooft is that a wiglet line I can see?

    Kate’s theme dressing is worrying now lol. Is anyone home in that noggin of hers?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment