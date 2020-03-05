Duchess Kate wore Suzannah & McQueen in Galway for Day 3 of the Irish tour

Day 3 of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Ireland Tour. Today they’re in Galway. Some people joked that Kate would do all of the colors of the Irish flag on each day, green on Day 1, white on Day 2 and orange on Day 3. Of course she did not do that. She went back to a Keen In Green look, but we have bigger fish to fry than Kate’s keenness for green. We HAVE to talk about the polka dots, don’t we? This is the third polka-dotted look in 24 hours. That’s bonkers. I have said this before: the polka dots are an extension of her love of buttons. When she can’t find a way to endlessly add buttons (big, bejeweled buttons!) to her clothing, she wears polka dots to manage her button-OCD. Small, circular patterns everywhere. It calms her. I’m really starting to believe that.
The royal couple are at @Tribeton to see a cultural showcase of acts taking part in this year’s Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture events. pic.twitter.com/dBHXdiUSWi
— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 5, 2020
This dress is by Suzannah – I actually think that, given the confines of Kate’s style, this is one of the better choices? I particularly like the way she styled the dress with a black belt and black boots. The shoulders and the top part of the sleeves = a mess.
Before heading off on this tour, Kate did change up her hair – this is a shorter ‘do, and she’s been styling it differently during the tour too. Fewer curls and waves – she might even be using a straightener. It’s a more sophisticated look, for sure. Part of me wonders if the haircut is more about Kate having less time for hair drama with three kids. Part of me knows that the hair drama will probably make a comeback though.
PS… I think the coat is a repeat? Yeah, it’s a McQueen coat she’s worn before.
A green polka dot frock? C’mon Kate, I know you can do better than that.
She’s repeating her first day look: clashing shades of green. Only swapped the green shoes for black boots. And thank God the pouffy headband is gone. Not loving this one, but last night’s Victorian Horror show (and copied “messy hair”) were plain awful!
As an Irish person, I really don’t care about the dressing in green. I’ve seen some commentators here call it patronising and that’s a maaaasive reach. No one here cares.
That says, it would have been cool to see her wearing an Irish designer. Simone Rocha, Joanne Hynes, Natalie B Coleman, JW Anderson, Richard Malone… I could go on and on.
I love JW Anderson! But I can’t imagine her wearing those designs – too modern and stylish for her.
Yes! Wear an Irish designer! It’s such an obvious gesture I’m actually surprised they didn’t try.
And, its surprising to me because she is typically pretty good about that on tours- we usually see her wear at least one designer native to the country, or local handmade jewelry, or SOMETHING.
I wondered about this as well. The green thing seems so juvenile and cliche, but wearing an Irish designer actually celebrates the country. Had a fantastic trip to Ireland last year – wonderful people, amazing culture. Wearing a bunch of green does absolutely nothing to celebrate Ireland or her people.
This is better. It’s not great. But it’s better.
The coat is quite nice! But then, I’m into coats…
Shockingly I like the coat and colour. Well done.
I’ve been reading this site for a good few years now… and I just have to say it is SO WEIRD to see pictures of my home city on here.
Their visit annoys me for a few reasons. The street they had their walkabout on has been a mess for years: broken cobbles and trip hazards everywhere. But when a couple of royals say they’re coming to visit suddenly (in the last few weeks), the council manages to fix it up for them.
On the other hand who knew Bill could juggle?https://twitter.com/stephencorriga4/status/1235536292861140992
My friend said the same thing.
Its about the only good thing about Royal visits for many of places. Councils saying they don’t have the money for repairs/maintenance and suddenly its all done and everything cleaned and painted.
Her hair looks greasy here.
I like the coat.
In what world does that coat work with that dress? The coat evokes military and the dress is so juvenile. Who advised her on this outfit?
She does realize that she’s not required to wear green in Ireland, right? It’s almost insulting at this point.
Not sure if I like the army green with the cooler green of the dress – I feel like the green coat she wore on the first day would’ve worked better here in terms of shade layering. I don’t mind the dress itself as I am admittedly a polka dot fan, though she seems oddly keen on those 80s shoulder cuts. It’s probably the best outfit she’s worn thus far otherwise.
As an Irish person I don’t find it patronising but 3 all green looks in 3 days is overkill – I’d say the same if it was all blue or whatever. Hate the boob flaps on that coat too and again those shades of green don’t compliment each other. Side note to Kaiser: these aren’t dots they’re squares?? Whatever it’s still bizarre.
Green is my fav. color and I even have a green car. And eyeglasses. So I’m not gonna hate a green theme. But dang it, the greens should go together. In the arrival outfit, and this one, the greens are soooooo mismatched and that what makes it awful. It’s clear she is just piling on green because it’s Ireland.
I think she just wore that coat in January when she and William did the visit to Bradford. So that’s actually a fast turnaround for her in terms of repeats.
I have mixed feelings on the dress. I don’t love the sleeves and neckline, and I also think the belt sort of chops it up. The pattern is pretty in itself and I like the length of it and the skirt. Its one of those looks that is really close to being good, but then just fails.
I do not think the coat works with the dress though, but at least she took the coat off. A black coat would have been pretty I think, where you could see the green peaking out so it wouldn’t just be black coat and black boots.
now all that said….the polka dot thing is a little weird. I wonder if she really does just love them and no one put together that she would wear three polka dot items in a row, which is a bit overkill, and I’m not anti-polka dot lol.
I like the coat, and it looks like she finally cut her hair? Meh on the color green, but I do think it looks nice on her.
Oooft is that a wiglet line I can see?
Kate’s theme dressing is worrying now lol. Is anyone home in that noggin of hers?