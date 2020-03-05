Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the primary & immediately endorsed Joe Biden

Embed from Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the Democratic primary race yesterday, the day after Super Tuesday. Super Tuesday showed the limits of a multi-billionaire trying to buy his way to the nomination. Bloomberg truly spent $500 million for 53 delegates. Of course, if there was a charismatic billionaire who wasn’t a sexist toolbox, maybe the $500 million would have made a bigger dent. As it was, Bloomberg burned brightly for a few weeks, only to get murdered on the debate stage by Elizabeth Warren. That was one of the few bright spots of this primary season. Bloomberg first withdrew with a written statement endorsing Joe Biden:

“Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump – because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult. I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden. I’ve known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country – including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs.”

[From CNBC]

After that, Bloomberg – to his credit, I guess – came out and did one last speech for his (well-paid) troops. Honestly, this video and the photos from his farewell speech made me feel *slightly* sorry for him. I mean, he’s still a misogynist dirtbag who pushed racist policies. But… props to him for his clear-eyed, necessary and immediate push to focus on defeating Trump. I guess.

Meanwhile, it’s said that Elizabeth Warren is thinking through her next steps. It’s clear she’ll step down at some point, but no one knows when. And no one is sure who she’ll endorse once she does step down. According to Bernie Sanders, they spoke on the phone for a while after Super Tuesday and she’s weighing everything. I… will be so disappointed if she steps down and immediately endorses Bernie Sanders. Please don’t do that, Senator Warren.

