Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the primary & immediately endorsed Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the Democratic primary race yesterday, the day after Super Tuesday. Super Tuesday showed the limits of a multi-billionaire trying to buy his way to the nomination. Bloomberg truly spent $500 million for 53 delegates. Of course, if there was a charismatic billionaire who wasn’t a sexist toolbox, maybe the $500 million would have made a bigger dent. As it was, Bloomberg burned brightly for a few weeks, only to get murdered on the debate stage by Elizabeth Warren. That was one of the few bright spots of this primary season. Bloomberg first withdrew with a written statement endorsing Joe Biden:

“Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump – because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult. I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden. I’ve known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country – including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs.”

After that, Bloomberg – to his credit, I guess – came out and did one last speech for his (well-paid) troops. Honestly, this video and the photos from his farewell speech made me feel *slightly* sorry for him. I mean, he’s still a misogynist dirtbag who pushed racist policies. But… props to him for his clear-eyed, necessary and immediate push to focus on defeating Trump. I guess.

Meanwhile, it’s said that Elizabeth Warren is thinking through her next steps. It’s clear she’ll step down at some point, but no one knows when. And no one is sure who she’ll endorse once she does step down. According to Bernie Sanders, they spoke on the phone for a while after Super Tuesday and she’s weighing everything. I… will be so disappointed if she steps down and immediately endorses Bernie Sanders. Please don’t do that, Senator Warren.

14 Responses to “Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the primary & immediately endorsed Joe Biden”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    March 5, 2020 at 7:49 am

    Bloomberg is going to continue to pay his staff through November and will continue to make and run anti-Trump ads.

    Reply
  2. Susie says:
    March 5, 2020 at 7:57 am

    Who else would she pick?

    Reply
  3. Sierra says:
    March 5, 2020 at 7:58 am

    Go Bloomberg, use your money to help Democrats regain Senate & Supreme Court.

    Political hack Chief Roberts just criticised Schumer but is fine with Trump attacking 2 female progressive justices.

    Reply
  4. Neners says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:00 am

    Good. It’s time to pick and candidate, close ranks, and redirect to the real war ahead.

    Reply
  5. Mac says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:01 am

    Warren champions some of the same issues as Sanders, but she is not a socialist. I will be surprised if she endorses him.

    Reply
  6. Diana says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:04 am

    Elizabeth- I beg you…. do not endorse Bernie, please!!!

    Reply
  7. Valiantly Varnished says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:23 am

    It’s also worth noting that Bloomberg later stated that he would be diverting all if his campaign funds and staff to Biden. That’s huge. Now imagine if he and Tom Steyer had simply backed candidates to begin with instead of leading with their egos?

    Reply
  8. J. says:
    March 5, 2020 at 8:37 am

    I hope Warren endorses Sanders. Why voters here are ok with a sexist, racist old man with cognitive decline so long as it’s not Trump is beyond me.

    I will only vote for progressive candidates from now on.

    Reply
    • Sierra says:
      March 5, 2020 at 8:43 am

      Sanders is sexist and racist as well…

      Reply
      • Originaltessa says:
        March 5, 2020 at 8:48 am

        Yeah, I love this narrative that Bernie Sanders is some paragon of virtue. He’s not.

    • Jerusha says:
      March 5, 2020 at 8:52 am

      Unless you build a base nationwide with progressives occupying mayors’ offices, governorships, school boards, city councils, etc., you’re going to be whistling in the wind, imo. Progressive works in more enlightened communities, but still scares too many who eat up that “Commies taking your guns away and free abortions at nine months” garbage. Build a base, show what progressive really means.
      In the meantime, don’t be so shortsighted as to condemn the world to four more years of trump criminality.

      Reply
    • Guest2.0 says:
      March 5, 2020 at 8:53 am

      Spoken from a point of privilege. And that of course is your right to support whomever you choose. But for many of else, we lack that privilege and have to be pragmatic about who will do the least harm and be best for all of us, not just some of us. There is no perfect candidate and everyone of them has flaws and weaknesses. But we have to make a calculated guess and choose someone that the majority of people will support.

      Reply

