Elizabeth Warren destroyed Michael Bloomberg at last night’s Dem Debate

Embed from Getty Images

The mainstream media, which is 90% white dudes, has been trying to erase Elizabeth Warren from the Democratic primary narrative for months. It was all about Joe Biden, then it was all about Bernie Sanders, and then it was about Pete Buttiegieg, and currently it’s all about Mike Bloomberg. Dudes love to talk about dudes in 2020, basically. I was sad when Kamala Harris dropped out of the race, because love or hate her, she would have called out those motherf–kers like crazy. So in the spirit of Kamala, Elizabeth Warren decided to go OFF at last night’s debate. Here’s a taste:

HELLO YES I WILL INVEST IN THIS. She wasn’t done there. After Bloomberg gave a terrible answer on his own history of sexual harassment and sexual discrimination, Warren once again went off:

And here’s Sen. Warren shrugging off the Bernie Sanders/Bernie Bro situation with a few lines, then talking about what she wants to talk about.

Here’s some post-debate analysis of Elizabeth Warren’s performance by Senator Warren herself:

As always, if you have a newsworthy tip about any of the candidates on stage tonight, my email is: ronan_farrow@newyorker.com — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 20, 2020

Y’allz. @SenWarren is coming after everyone in true Arya Stark fashion and the media ain’t ready. #WarrenForTheWin pic.twitter.com/ECnMKVWjLX — Kolton Kolbaba (@KBOBKOLBABA) February 20, 2020

Embed from Getty Images