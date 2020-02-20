Elizabeth Warren destroyed Michael Bloomberg at last night’s Dem Debate

The mainstream media, which is 90% white dudes, has been trying to erase Elizabeth Warren from the Democratic primary narrative for months. It was all about Joe Biden, then it was all about Bernie Sanders, and then it was about Pete Buttiegieg, and currently it’s all about Mike Bloomberg. Dudes love to talk about dudes in 2020, basically. I was sad when Kamala Harris dropped out of the race, because love or hate her, she would have called out those motherf–kers like crazy. So in the spirit of Kamala, Elizabeth Warren decided to go OFF at last night’s debate. Here’s a taste:

HELLO YES I WILL INVEST IN THIS. She wasn’t done there. After Bloomberg gave a terrible answer on his own history of sexual harassment and sexual discrimination, Warren once again went off:

And here’s Sen. Warren shrugging off the Bernie Sanders/Bernie Bro situation with a few lines, then talking about what she wants to talk about.

Here’s some post-debate analysis of Elizabeth Warren’s performance by Senator Warren herself:

27 Responses to “Elizabeth Warren destroyed Michael Bloomberg at last night’s Dem Debate”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    February 20, 2020 at 7:41 am

    She bodied him. And it was needed because the Bloomberg hype was nauseating and anger inducing. He is Trump and Trump is him.

    Reply
    • Jen says:
      February 20, 2020 at 8:15 am

      Warren isn’t even my top choice of candidates and I found myself cheering along from home.

      I can’t stand Bloomberg.

      Reply
      • B n A fn says:
        February 20, 2020 at 8:34 am

        She should have called out Biden to, Just about two weeks ago Biden called this college student at his rally a “lying dog faced phony solder”, if she is being honest call all of them out. What about Bernie with his million dollars in the bank and three homes, also his wife embezzling millions from some college in Vermont. How about Elizabeth using loopholes about being of American Indian ancestors to get ahead. Talk about Pete and his problems in the black community. Amy with her problem with recommending sentencing of minorities. Let’s put all the card on the table and let us decide, don’t just pick and choose.

  2. (TheOG) jan90067 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 7:44 am

    SHE. WAS. ON. FIRE!!! It was truly a “Take No Prisoners!” evening. I think she, Amy, Pete, even Joe did great. Bernie looked like he was going to implode (a girl can wish!). Bloomberg looked like a fly caught in a spider web.

    But frankly, I wish they’d stop attacking each other, and tell us of their plans to decimate #TangerineTwitler.

    Reply
    • Sierra says:
      February 20, 2020 at 8:27 am

      Totally agree, Dems are attacking each other instead of focusing on Trump.

      Don’t they realise anything they say now towards the other nominees will be used mercilessly by the Republicans against the eventual Dem nominee?

      Reply
    • Giddy says:
      February 20, 2020 at 8:29 am

      It was so beautiful to watch her go to work on Bloomberg. Go Elizabeth! I was cheering for her and loved watching her carve him up! I had the feeling that anyone near Bernie probably got sprayed with spit as he got worked up. I fail to see his appeal, and he has promised programs that cannot be paid for.

      Reply
  3. Lucy2 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 7:49 am

    She destroyed Bloomberg, and rightly so.

    She’s one of the few who I feel got into this for the right reasons, and in my opinion is the most prepared, competent, and passionate about what needs to be done. I think she would make an incredibly good POTUS.

    Reply
  4. JanetDR says:
    February 20, 2020 at 7:50 am

    Love her, always have! Excuse me while I go donate again.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 7:52 am

    She was on fire. She clearly has these prepared barbs, but she delivers them so well.

    I’m hopeful that this performance lifts her in the national spotlight again. The press has treated her shamefully over the past few weeks.

    Reply
  6. OriginalLala says:
    February 20, 2020 at 7:55 am

    Bloomberg is vile, I’m so glad she destroyed him…

    Reply
  7. Diana says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:00 am

    She KILLED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Love her and I’m glad I voted for her in NH.

    Reply
  8. Sarah says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:00 am

    Bloomberg is terrible. Stop and frisk should have been the end of his political career but no…He’s a lot like Trump but way smarter (and richer).

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People says:
      February 20, 2020 at 8:12 am

      And yet not smart enough to realize that people want his money, not him,and not smart enough to prepare for the obvious questions.

      Reply
  9. Sarah says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:02 am

    Warren MURDERED Bloomberg and it will fuel me through the rest of the winter.

    Reply
  10. Erin says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:05 am

    As someone pointed out on twitter, The big loser in tonight’s debate, besides Bloomberg, are all the politicians who endorsed his candidacy. There was no secret about who he was, it’s just out in the public now, and it will be brought up to question their judgment. He has more endorsements from DNC members and Democratic politicians than Warren does.

    Reply
  11. Mara says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:07 am

    538 recently had a load of new polls that put Sanders (37% chance of nomination) in front and Warren joint last with Buttegieg (1% respectively) – I wonder if last night’s debate will change that

    Reply
  12. Jen says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:17 am

    When he kept insisting the NDAs were consensual, I wanted to reach through the television and punch him. I was glad Liz was there to do it (with words).

    Reply
  13. 10KTurtle says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:17 am

    Bloomberg is an awful person, Trump Part II. He has said if he is not the nominee, he will pour all of his money into campaigning for the eventual nominee, and pay his staff to work for the nominee’s campaign. I am struggling to reconcile these two facts. I just hope Warren is still an option when my state finally gets to vote.
    Also, does anybody know what happened between Klobuchar and Buttiegieg? They have such unconcealed hatred for each other.

    Reply
  14. HoyaLawya says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:19 am

    She destroyed him. Love to see it. I’m hoping she isn’t just clearing Bloomberg out for some man to swoop in and benefit.

    Reply
  15. Badrockandroll says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:24 am

    I yearn for the day that “destroyed”, “melting snowflakes” & “burn” are not words used regularly to describe political exchanges. Do you think that that day will ever return, or is civility one more thing that #45 and his followers have taken away forever?

    Reply
  16. AmunetMaat says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:25 am

    She was on beastmode and I love it. She really was giving him the business, and when she did I laughed at his stupid reactions and faces.

    Reply
  17. Aang says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:27 am

    She did fantastic! I also loved when Bernie told Bloomberg that he didn’t in fact earn billions of dollars all by himself but had some help from his workers.

    Reply
  18. Keira says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:31 am

    Tuesday this week, The Daily podcast (NYT) had a great expose on Bloomberg. Lots of scary stuff.

    Reply
  19. Mellie says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:31 am

    Loved it, I’m not a Bloomberg fan at all. I think it’s total BS that someone is late to the party and can just join in. I know he raised money or whatever he did and all that crap, plus he’s a total a-hole, racist dick, so there’s that. I was nervous at first, but I don’t think he’s gonna get the nom.

    Reply
  20. Sofia says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:32 am

    I love her. She has done so much to stop predatory banks and credit card companies from taking advantage of people.

    Reply

