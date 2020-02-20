Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela has decided to pursue a porn career

The photo above features Kate Capshaw with two of her daughters, Destry Allyn Spielberg (on the left) and Mikaela George Spielberg on the right. I had to look this up: between Kate and Steven Spielberg, there are seven children in the mix, with different backstories and adoptions, etc. Mikaela and Destry are the two youngest Spielberg kids, and both were born in 1996. Mikaela will turn 24 years old in less than two weeks. Also know this: if this story was just idle gossip, I wouldn’t write about it. But Mikaela has issued her own statement about it, so here we go. Mikaela has decided to pursue a career in pornography. Well…
Mikaela Spielberg, 23, the daughter of legendary film director Steven Spielberg, 73, and his actress wife, Kate Capshaw, 66, revealed Wednesday that she is starring in her own solo porn videos. The Nashville, Tenn., resident also announced to the US Sun that she hopes to score an exotic dancing gig as soon as she hustles up her state stripper’s license, which is reportedly quite difficult to obtain.
The “E.T.” director’s child says she told her parents about her close encounters of the X-rated kind over the weekend — via FaceTime. Mikaela admits she suffered with anxiety during childhood, and going to boarding school in her teens led to eating disorders and depression — but she doesn’t blame her famous folks.
“It’s not my parents’ fault,” says Mikaela, who was adopted by Steven and Kate as a baby. “They couldn’t have known.” The self-proclaimed “sexual creature” told the outlet, as she grew more confident in adulthood, she “got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and, frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body… And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”
Mikaela tells the outlet that she no longer wanted to be dependent on her parents — or the state, for that matter. “This isn’t like an ‘end of the road’ or ‘I’ve hit bottom’ choice,” she says. “This is a positive, empowering choice. I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual.”
Still, the fledgling adult entertainer vows she won’t have sex on camera with anyone else, though, out of respect for her fiancé, Chuck Pankow, 47.
I have mixed feelings in general. As a feminist, I feel like a grown woman making an informed choice to make money off her body is A) none of my business and B) her business alone. Mikaela is an educated woman and she’s making a series of choices and that’s her call. Do I lament the fact that she’s made this particular choice? Sure. But it is what it is. A few years ago, I read an interesting article about the shifting revenue streams in porn sites and how do-it-yourselfers with a good camera can truly make a lot of money if they keep it simple and keep up with the paperwork (and the demand). Honestly though… does anyone else think it might be a bigger red flag that her fiance is 47?
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Getty.
Huge red flag that the fiancé is 47.
Yep!!
It’s easier to buy an AR-15 in Tennessee than to get a license to be an exotic dancer.
This, plus the 47 year old fiance definitely make me raise my eyebrows. I hope she is of sound mind. Her doing porn is her choice (and one I’d never make), but I’m not particularly jazzed when others choose this route.
Yes, the mic drop at the end was the double-her-age fiancé reference. My oldest is 21 … I just can’t imagine how I would feel about both the porn and the father figure fiancé.
Is anyone else curious about her face timing her parents to tell them and then almost immediately releasing her public statement? I hope she’s not trying to get out in front of someone holding this over her head.
The 47 yr old fiancee also brought me up short.
47 year old fiancé and she’s going into porn? Her parents must be so proud
I was actually somewhat ok with her statement (her body, her choice) till her fiancé was mentioned. Huge red flag.
I got curious and did some googling. The only Chuck Pankow I could find in Tennessee is a professional dart player and exotic animal handler. Looked at his photo and this guy is no prize (trying to be polite, but….). Wikipedia says he is 50.
Thank you for saving me the trouble of doing exactly what you just did. LOL! Also, if that’s him…ew.
It’s not mentioned in this article, but in another article I read , Mikaela mentions that she was sexually abused as a child and suffers from borderline personality disorder. So while I agree that women should be able to make their own choices, including the decision to work in the porn industry, I can’t help but worry that this is not an empowered decision, but rather a byproduct of her trauma.
But then again, maybe making these videos is her way of reclaiming her power and sexuality. What do I know?
I was coming to say the same thing re: the sexual abuse. She still has agency over her body, but it’s clear how sexual abuse leads to early sexualization, and that leads to trauma and pain. I hope she is getting help for herself. I don’t judge her career choice; it just sounds like she is reliving trauma and could use a professional to talk to about it.
Well, I hope the story has a happy ending.
I think there is a lot to be sad about here. In a different article I read, she also stated that she was abused as a child, not by a family member or family friend. Something is very off with this entire story.
I’m laughing my ass off at the image in my head of Mr. Spielberg’s face hearing this news. He has spent his entire life pursuing and producing excellence within the film industry. Heh heh.
My niece suffered from body and self esteem issues but all that changed when she took up burlesque – she really is much happier in her own skin now.
It concerns me when she says she’s not going to have sex on camera out of respect for her fiance – firstly his age is problematic and secondly she needs to watch Hot Girls Wanted, as once you put that on camera it will haunt you for the rest of your life. But ultimately it’s her choice, I just hope she’s making these choices for the right reasons and not a response to trauma or pressure from other people.
She also gave an interview where she said she was groomed and sexually abused growing up by a non-family member who wasn’t famous. This might be a way of her dealing with whatever it was happened to her as a child. So yeah, a lot of red flags.
Kate and Steven – get your daughter away from a 47 year old! Jesus.
Hope she has addressed her mental health issues before doing this. It doesn’t seem like this type of work would help body image/eating/depression issues.