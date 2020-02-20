Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela has decided to pursue a porn career

Embed from Getty Images

The photo above features Kate Capshaw with two of her daughters, Destry Allyn Spielberg (on the left) and Mikaela George Spielberg on the right. I had to look this up: between Kate and Steven Spielberg, there are seven children in the mix, with different backstories and adoptions, etc. Mikaela and Destry are the two youngest Spielberg kids, and both were born in 1996. Mikaela will turn 24 years old in less than two weeks. Also know this: if this story was just idle gossip, I wouldn’t write about it. But Mikaela has issued her own statement about it, so here we go. Mikaela has decided to pursue a career in pornography. Well…

Mikaela Spielberg, 23, the daughter of legendary film director Steven Spielberg, 73, and his actress wife, Kate Capshaw, 66, revealed Wednesday that she is starring in her own solo porn videos. The Nashville, Tenn., resident also announced to the US Sun that she hopes to score an exotic dancing gig as soon as she hustles up her state stripper’s license, which is reportedly quite difficult to obtain. The “E.T.” director’s child says she told her parents about her close encounters of the X-rated kind over the weekend — via FaceTime. Mikaela admits she suffered with anxiety during childhood, and going to boarding school in her teens led to eating disorders and depression — but she doesn’t blame her famous folks. “It’s not my parents’ fault,” says Mikaela, who was adopted by Steven and Kate as a baby. “They couldn’t have known.” The self-proclaimed “sexual creature” told the outlet, as she grew more confident in adulthood, she “got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and, frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body… And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.” Mikaela tells the outlet that she no longer wanted to be dependent on her parents — or the state, for that matter. “This isn’t like an ‘end of the road’ or ‘I’ve hit bottom’ choice,” she says. “This is a positive, empowering choice. I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual.” Still, the fledgling adult entertainer vows she won’t have sex on camera with anyone else, though, out of respect for her fiancé, Chuck Pankow, 47.

[From The New York Post]

I have mixed feelings in general. As a feminist, I feel like a grown woman making an informed choice to make money off her body is A) none of my business and B) her business alone. Mikaela is an educated woman and she’s making a series of choices and that’s her call. Do I lament the fact that she’s made this particular choice? Sure. But it is what it is. A few years ago, I read an interesting article about the shifting revenue streams in porn sites and how do-it-yourselfers with a good camera can truly make a lot of money if they keep it simple and keep up with the paperwork (and the demand). Honestly though… does anyone else think it might be a bigger red flag that her fiance is 47?

