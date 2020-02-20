The Queen hopes everyone will ‘put on a united front’ when Harry returns to London

There are some smaller conversations happening about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and when they’ll return to England beyond their “last events” in March, before they’re officially not-royal anymore, even if it’s just for a few days here and there. We know that the Queen “ordered” them back for Commonwealth Day stuff, and there’s also an expectation that the Sussexes will likely attend Princess Beatrice’s wedding in May as well. Those two trips will likely be full of absolute horsesh-t from the press, but the trips will also be “tests” for whether Harry is still very upset with his family. According to Us Weekly, the Queen wants the family to put on an united front when Harry comes back:
Still a family. Queen Elizabeth II has high hopes for Prince Harry’s return to London, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“The Queen’s hoping everyone will put on a united front when Harry returns to London in March — even though there’s still tension behind closed doors,” the source says. “It’ll be interesting to watch their body language and see how they are together.”
While Harry is set to return to London soon, the insider told Us that he’s only spoken to William, 37, “a couple times” about “business matters” since he left the U.K. The source added that the brothers are dealing with their fallout in different ways.
Ugh, Meghan is supposed to come too, right? The story was that Harry AND Meghan were “ordered” to appear at the Commonwealth events next month. But clearly, the Queen (and the rest of the family) only care about Harry. Which is another reason why Harry left – they wanted to pretend that Meghan doesn’t exist, and they wanted to bully the Sussexes just enough to cause ONLY Meghan to leave.
Meanwhile, there’s still a conversation about how Zara Phillips acted as mediator between her brother Peter and his now-estranged wife Autumn. The Daily Mail’s Talk of the Town column said that Zara was so successful in encouraging Autumn to stay and not move to Canada, that Zara should now be tasked with the Sussexit mess:
If only the Queen had utilised the power of Prince Harry’s favourite cousin Zara Phillips during the Megxit negotiations. Following news that savvy Zara played a crucial role in mediating between her brother Peter and his estranged wife Autumn, aides have noted that she would make the perfect go-between for the Royal Family and the increasingly distant Sussexes.
Says my Royal insider: ‘Zara prevented Autumn from moving back to Canada to be closer to her family. If she had been involved in that Sandringham summit about Harry and Meghan, perhaps the outcome would have been different too. The feeling is that the Queen would be wise to make use of Zara as Harry adores her.’
Zara is the favorite cousin of both William and Harry – they both adore her and respect her deeply (she’s been the sister they never had), so IDK, maybe she would have made a difference. I tend to think that at the point where Sussexit was being negotiated at Sandringham, the point of no return was already long gone.
RE: Zara – sure, she and Harry may get along, but she would be a bad person to negotiate anything about Sussexit. ‘Harry don’t leave, stay here and remain a full time royal.” “But Zara….you aren’t a full time royal, you do what you want, make your money, and your life is a lot better.” “Yes, I know all that, OF COURSE, but still….you should stay?”
that would have been a huge success I’m sure.
After Zara’s behaviour at Harry’s wedding, I not sure Zara will be tasked with anything. I call bs on all of this.
Her “behaviour” you don’t like was being pregnant, clearly uncomfortable from the baby kicking, and at one point, saying quite clearly to her husband “I need to use the loo”. During a pregnancy following a miscarriage, which is not exactly an unstressful time.
I went to my sister’s wedding six months pregnant and yeah, I have plenty of sympathy for her.
She should’ve stayed at home if she was so uncomfortable.
I was never able to predict days my bebe would be doing some sort of salsa dance right on my bladder, but if Zara did have that magical ability then sure, she should have known and then we could read articles about how she snubbed the wedding with a pregnancy excuse, instead.
She rolled her eyes at the Reverend, sneered and snorted. Very déclassé behaviour but then the York girls and Kate Middleton did the same – shouldn’t expect manners from that ‘family’
@yanka – I think the behavior they are talking about is her sitting at church with her mouth gaping open while the service was going on.
Can you remind us about what her behavior was? There were so many royal stories during that time that I must have forgotten this one.
Me too.
She was making faces and rolling her eyes etc during the service. And no, it wasn’t about being pregnant, it was about the service being too long. I re-watched it on YouTube and it’s pretty apparent and she behaved badly.
I saw it too,she looked…uncomfortable or like she didn’t *get*the message from the reverend speaking,people on here mentioned it,and some said that the preaching he did was very different than what is typical for what is done in English church,and by that I mean the church services that the royals would attend…
Nevertheless,it was not polite behavior IMO
I imagine a lot of the negative feelings started after H&M watched a video of their wedding. The upstanding royal family showed what absolute jerks they were with their smirking and face making throughout. Such a display of disresepct for, not only H&M, but Bishop Curry as well. These people have no class at all.
Zara and Beatrice were terrible. Camilla and Kate were bad.
Was just going to say.
Being pregnant doesn’t make you act like a snob. The other not-pregnant royals displayed the same behavior.
That picture of Harry standing behind Zara’s husband, wow, what a hot guy, this Prince Harry! I used to think Will is the good looking one, but Harry actually gives strong “real man” vibes.
I think Harry looks especially hot in the picture of him walking down the steps with William. That picture so illustrates their looks/personas/charisma. William is holding his hand stupidly over his chest, making some kind of dopey face, whistling (???) with his lips, looking confused and addle-brained and generally giving off a “derp!” vibe, while Harry is striding confidently, looking masterful and sexy, with a facial expression that reads as deep, brooding, and thoughtful. It’s bizarre to think they came from the same event since William looks like a daydreaming 3rd grader without a care in the world or thought in his head just coming out of the bathroom after taking a good poo, whereas Harry is looking thoughtful, alert, like he’s projecting strength and just came from doing some kind of important work that challenged him mentally and affected him emotionally (in a good, thoughtful way).
Last spring/summer, when the rumors and bullying were out of control, the Cambridge’s and the Tindall’s staged that photo op where the kids were riding on the shoulders and all was right in the world. At the time, I thought it was suspect, like they intentionally excluded H&M, then shoved it in their faces. I don’t doubt Mike and Zara and kids are fun people to be around and at one time, might have been the “favorite cousins”, but that ship has sailed. They publicly declared their side and scorched the Earth behind them.
Preach!!! I wouldn’t trust Zara with a 10 foot pole. I’ll never forget her making those ridiculous faces during H&M’s wedding.
You mean, being massively pregnant, uncomfortable, and needing to pee? Those faces?
@Sandy-c’mon now, it had nothing to do with her pregnancy. She sneered and jeered throughout that whole sermon.
I’m sure she had to pee,not judging her for nature,I’ve been in church services when I really want out,to you know,pee…she seemed a little more than physically uncomfortable,like she was over it and didn’t care who knew..but I wasn’t there so it’s just a guess 😉
Being pregnant and uncomfortable is no excuse for bad behaviour. Her gaping and laughing was disrespectful toward a visiting black bishop (terrible optics) and to Meghan and Harry. Zara needs to take a good look at her privilege and her racism and people need to stop defending her. She is an immature insensitive brat.
Didn’t she also make comments to people at one of her horse trials along the lines of “nobody likes Meghan”?
I would be surprised if Harry still had the same relationship with Zara. He seems to have realized all of his friends and family are low-key racist, classist snobs.
Shaz, please, any sort of sourcing on that would be interesting. I’d honestly completely change my opinion of her if there was any substantial record of her telling people at horse trials “nobody likes Meghan”. Cheers.
I really think the royal family just doesn’t like Meghan. It was appalling they stood by and let her get trashed by the press but they were being petty. I think Meghan came in wanting to work and maybe try to change things. These people clearly don’t want to change or outside forces trying to change them. The whole situation around Andrew makes it glaringly obvious.
I really think Meghan just asked questions and that set off the Windsors.
I think so too, they just never warmed up to her. They were probably fine tolerating her if she acted all submissive and kept quiet, but she dared to stay herself and not change her personality for anyone.
She was enthusiastic. (Very unBritish, should have displayed the languor that is the mark of the upper classes – except when they’re planning to get trollied (drunk) She wanted to hit the ground running. (Presumptuous, she should have awaited instructions and ‘known her place’) She had charisma. (Disastrous, she outshone the Gruesome Twosome and had to be Punished) She is beautiful (See above) She got results (See above) She empowered minorities (see above, and the Royal Family has no business caring about such piffle: unless they’re waving a flag, practising birth control or being subjugated, people of colour in particular are of no interest to them) She displays a social conscience (Wrong: the Head of the Church of England, cosy mummy to PaedoAndy, is the last arbiter on what a conscience should consist) She’s American, makes her own money, and didn’t take nearly a decade to copy five questions out of a DevPsych101 text (insert Daily Wail commentary here)
@AndrewsNemesis, you hit the nail on the head. Perfection.
Meghan never said she wanted to change anything. That’s the press narrative they created for her.
When her crest design was revealed it had a bird on it with its mouth open. It was described as her using her voice. The description of the crest was approved by M&H. Not only that her vogue issue was called, “Forces for change.” She clearly pushed the idea of change and modernization in society.
@snap happy – “She clearly pushed the idea of change and modernization in society.” As Prince Charles has tried to do his entire adult life. Why is it a problem now?
What a sinful mistake it was for Meghan to be self-confident, smart, and willing to work, right? I guess she was supposed to act shy, frightened, and generally unsure of herself. I remember seeing a British headline that declared how brash she was. Oh no, brash!
I think every one of these stories about side royals is coming directly from their camps. There’s an opening at the top … these look like job applications through the media.
This!!
I agree Katie. I also think they are trying out the popularity of the other royals. With M&H gone they have a dearth of workers and people who can represent the Queen.
@Katie – I wish I could upvote your comment.
If they add anyone, it has to be the York girls. They are next in line and that’s how this institution works. I doubt they will add anyone anyway. The only reason that the Queen’s cousins stepped up is because she was a woman. They weren’t working while her father was alive. It was all just sexism. Her son Edward was never supposed to be a working Royal. They only made him one when he/Sophie were seen as cashing in on their titles and that’s when parliament got stricter about how they are allowed to use them. It’s still too many people right now. Charles is likely to just allow Anne, Edward and Sophie to continue to work rather cutting them off. If William feels he needs to bring in the York girls when he’s king, then fine, but they won’t be needed until then. If the rest of the European monarchies can do it then then surely the British can too.
1. “Harry’s return” Yeah, they don’t want Meghan to come back. That 12 months review is really starting to sound like a deadline for Harry to ditch his wife and child.
2. What commentary could Zara possibly add to H&M’s exit?? She’s in a completely different situation.
Yep, they want him back, her out, that’s obvious. Not sure if they want the kid, though.
That twelve month review thing really does seem like they’re saying *Give it a year,it’ll end and he’ll be back *Always thought that.
“United front” sounds ominously like a united front against the Sussexes.
Yes, it does!
Against Meghan – “keeping the riff raff out” – and remind Harry he’s “one of us”
Exactly how I read it!!
Does a ‘united front’ consist of circling the wagons around PaedoAndy while pretending Meghan doesn’t exist?
God, I’m so tired of this appalling, amoral family
No one in this family can be trusted. They thrive on personal agendas and tattling. Meghan’s comment to the press was, “My British friends told me.” H&M rely on friends, legal, financial and networking. I think it more than likely legal counsel has been present in negotiations. H&M have leverage. I recall Harry being told, “Get everything in writing.”
I feel so sorry for Meghan. I once dated a wonderful man whose family did not like me. They thought I was beneath him and wanted him to date someone from their social set. I always dreaded family outings, which were unbearable. I can not imagine dealing with that on such a public level.
I’m so sick of the press of referring to “Megxit” and then only talking about how Prince Harry left, Prince Harry might come back, what stuff did Prince Harry lose, what will Prince Harry be called, what is Prince Harry doing/saying/thinking, how is the family dealing with the loss of Prince Harry, who will take Prince Harry’s place? They want to act like Meghan doesn’t exist and everyone is just so sad about Prince Harry leaving, he’s the only one that matters, they only care that he left, and yet they keep calling it Megxit.
This old bag. Learn what united means.