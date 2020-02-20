The Queen hopes everyone will ‘put on a united front’ when Harry returns to London

There are some smaller conversations happening about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and when they’ll return to England beyond their “last events” in March, before they’re officially not-royal anymore, even if it’s just for a few days here and there. We know that the Queen “ordered” them back for Commonwealth Day stuff, and there’s also an expectation that the Sussexes will likely attend Princess Beatrice’s wedding in May as well. Those two trips will likely be full of absolute horsesh-t from the press, but the trips will also be “tests” for whether Harry is still very upset with his family. According to Us Weekly, the Queen wants the family to put on an united front when Harry comes back:

Still a family. Queen Elizabeth II has high hopes for Prince Harry’s return to London, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “The Queen’s hoping everyone will put on a united front when Harry returns to London in March — even though there’s still tension behind closed doors,” the source says. “It’ll be interesting to watch their body language and see how they are together.” While Harry is set to return to London soon, the insider told Us that he’s only spoken to William, 37, “a couple times” about “business matters” since he left the U.K. The source added that the brothers are dealing with their fallout in different ways.

[From Us Weekly]

Ugh, Meghan is supposed to come too, right? The story was that Harry AND Meghan were “ordered” to appear at the Commonwealth events next month. But clearly, the Queen (and the rest of the family) only care about Harry. Which is another reason why Harry left – they wanted to pretend that Meghan doesn’t exist, and they wanted to bully the Sussexes just enough to cause ONLY Meghan to leave.

Meanwhile, there’s still a conversation about how Zara Phillips acted as mediator between her brother Peter and his now-estranged wife Autumn. The Daily Mail’s Talk of the Town column said that Zara was so successful in encouraging Autumn to stay and not move to Canada, that Zara should now be tasked with the Sussexit mess:

If only the Queen had utilised the power of Prince Harry’s favourite cousin Zara Phillips during the Megxit negotiations. Following news that savvy Zara played a crucial role in mediating between her brother Peter and his estranged wife Autumn, aides have noted that she would make the perfect go-between for the Royal Family and the increasingly distant Sussexes. Says my Royal insider: ‘Zara prevented Autumn from moving back to Canada to be closer to her family. If she had been involved in that Sandringham summit about Harry and Meghan, perhaps the outcome would have been different too. The feeling is that the Queen would be wise to make use of Zara as Harry adores her.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Zara is the favorite cousin of both William and Harry – they both adore her and respect her deeply (she’s been the sister they never had), so IDK, maybe she would have made a difference. I tend to think that at the point where Sussexit was being negotiated at Sandringham, the point of no return was already long gone.