Shawn Johnson got shamed by a lactation consultant for using formula

Momhood is all about rolling with it haha I had such concrete plans to breastfeed and little miss just said no. After many MANY tears and wrestling matches…she made her choice and she’s such a happier little lady now. Thank you @PhilipsAvent for making mom life easier for me and baby life easier for miss @drewhazeleast #ad
Oh my gosh, can everyone just leave poor Shawn Johnson alone! Not you guys, you guys are cool, but all the Judgey McMommersons out there who feel compelled to weigh in on her parenting. We just got done talking about how Shawn was criticized for playing with her daughter at the beach. In that same post, we found out that Shawn is so used to criticism, she puts disclaimers in her captions when she posts them. But it isn’t limited to her social media. Shawn was made to feel guilty for *checks notes*, making sure her daughter is nourished. And what’s worse, these insults came from a lactation consultant they’d hired, who shamed Shawn in her own home.
Shawn Johnson East and her 3-month-old daughter Drew Hazel have gotten a rhythm down when it comes to feedings, but it wasn’t an easy journey.
The Olympic gold medalist, 28, opens up to PEOPLE for this week’s issue about the process she and husband Andrew East went through that led them to supplement with formula for their baby girl, after she initially breastfed for the week they were in the hospital following Johnson East’s cesarean section.
“It was a wrestling match every time,” says Johnson East, who was recently named the first-ever spokesperson for Enfamil. “I would be bawling, she would be bawling and screaming ’cause she was hungry, but she wouldn’t eat and she wouldn’t latch anymore.”
The new parents even called in reinforcements in the form of a lactation consultant — a decision that didn’t exactly go the way Johnson East and her former NFL player husband, 28, had hoped.
“I had a really bad experience with a lactation consultant and I all but kicked her out of my house because she basically said that I had ruined my child’s life because I gave her a bottle and formula,” she says of being “shamed” by the consultant. “I was like, ‘You know what? I can’t listen to this anymore.’ “
Johnson East recalls the feelings being a “baffling experience of a desperate mom trying to take the best care of her child and getting shamed for it,” compounded by “guilt” and “innate fear” of doing it wrong as a first-time mom.
“You have this natural feeling of responsibility that you have to provide for your baby and part of it is supplying milk, and when you can’t give that to your child in whatever way or reason, you already feel a little guilty,” she tells PEOPLE. “You feel like you’re not setting them up for life, and when people give their opinions and say ‘breast is best,’ it just makes you feel like a failure. I hated that.”
As for the mom shaming comments Johnson East has received both online and in person since welcoming her baby girl on Oct. 29, she’s learning how to roll with the punches and “trust [my] gut opinions that, as a mom, I’m doing the right thing for my kid” — plus soaking up every moment of new motherhood in the meantime
Disclaimer: I know there are many wonderful lactation consultants out there and that probably several of you benefitted from their counsel. So this is not meant to be an attack on lactation consultants, but – mine made me feel like crap too. I took a class, I did not hire one privately, but they gave us their cards so we could call for support (at a cost) if we needed it. In the class, they dismissed me publicly because I was having my baby at Cedars Sinai, which, I guess, they found too impersonal for birthing. Plus, I thought they gave erroneous advice on a visual cue for suction. They stood by their technique when I called to clarify (at a cost – and three days of them not answering their phone) but my son did not get fed properly until I went with my gut and ignored their advice. So it sounds like both Shawn and I got bunk consultants, which is unfortunate because trying to get your kid fed is terrifying in the beginning. Plus, as Shawn said, the guilt, fueled by hormones and SuperMommies, is crushing.
Later in the article, Shawn’s husband, Andrew, said that he’d been prepared to be left out of feeding time for the first few months. So when Drew needed to switch to formula, it allowed him to pick up half the feeding schedule and he couldn’t be happier about it. As we reinforce on here: Fed is Best. If you need to use formula for any reason, do it. And if someone wants to make you feel bad about that, send them here – we’ll deal with them while you and your baby have lunch.
Photo credit: Getty Images and Instagram
My sister had to stop breast feeding after a few weeks. She had no choice, but being preached at was just another thing she had to deal with during an utterly devastating time in her life.
Look at that baby! Ugh, I got the business from a few lactation consultants. I was trying, but it hurt so much I was in tears, and I was so scared I was starving my baby I let the night nurses give him bottles at night, which he devoured… Their attitude pissed me off so much I asked them to leave, complained to the hospital formally, at which point I was told they were volunteer? I then complained that they had volunteers entering my room at all hours of the day and night pressuring me and at one point yelling at me? They just sort of shrugged. It was so awful. I was trying to enjoy that time and it was spoiled. I’m sure I wasn’t alone.
I’m livid just reading this. It’s absolute bullshit that you had to deal with that. It’s hard enough dealing with giving birth and recovering, you don’t need some asshat (especially a freaking non-professional) yelling at you about what you “NEED” to do regardless of whether your body wants to cooperate.
I’m so sick of the people on the dictator level of breast is best. It CAN be best, but not for every situation, and the way that people are so militant about what someone else is providing for their child when there’s no neglect or anything like that happening – it’s outrageous.
I had a similar experience and it was awful. I’m sorry they did that to you.
Look at that baby! So friggin adorable. Shawn looks very happy and that baby looks well fed. Who cares if it was formula or breast, thats a healthy looking baby.
Jesus.
What’s next? Bitching about what brand her socks are?
(I nursed all my babies for at least eighteen months, so there’s no bias here. Just tired of seeing moms struggle with the little things because of nosy ass busybodies who need to assuage their own feelings of parental inadequacies through the belittling of others.)
That baby is so cute. Also, fed is best, leave mothers alone, yaddi yadda…
I had the same issue with my first child. I was gung-ho on breastfeeding. My mom did it, my sisters did it, so of course I was! But, he was simply unable to properly latch, and I became engorged, leading to a blocked duct.
I went to breastfeeding clinic, tried help from the la leche group, but my baby was hungry and was very unhappy about it. I pumped as much as possible, but I was in agony. I had to supplement him with formula. And, finally, had to switch all the way. I was devastated. I can’t say for sure which was worse: my own sense of failure and guilt, or the underhanded, veiled mommy-shaming I endured. But he’s a strong, strapping 6’2″ 21-year-old Engineering student n university, now. So I’d say things worked out a-okay!
I was that baby and also my mother didn’t produce much milk, so I was fed formula. I’m not sure if they shamed moms in the 70s for this, but my mother felt bad enough about it all on her own, at the time, at least. However, I have always been among the tallest and I was pretty smart and didn’t really get sick that much, and because of that, she told me that she totally let herself off the hook around the time that I went away to college.
I gave my son a paci at 8 hours old because he was sucking so much I knew cracking and bleeding was next (learned the hard way with my first). After a couple hours nipple break we were good and are still bf-ing 15 months later. That said, we HID that paci from the milk police at the hospital. Every time I got advice from the milk police it was bad. “Keep letting them nurse…” they’ll say. My nipples still have crevices/scars from all the cracking from my first baby. All that damage occurred under the care of the lactation consultants in the hospital who gave terrible advice. So glad i listened to my mama gut the second time around.
I’m beginning to think that these crappy humans shaming Shawn are doing if for clout.
My Mom was a nurse on a obgyn floor and midwife (although at that time she didn’t use her midwifery on the hospital floor). My step-mother & godmother taught nursing at a local college in my area. So, growing up I heard all the shop talk. The only really negative thing I ever heard was about the lactation consultants, who the nurses on my mom’s floor watched like hawks because they regularly walked into a patients room to see them upsetting/shaming or basically complicating the process for mothers learning how to breast feed. The nurses worked to help the mothers themselves because it was so bad. Fast forward 20 years, I warned all of my friends who had kids about this and half of them ended up either in tears or kicking out the lactation consultants. For some reason, they don’t have a good track record and I have no idea why. I’m glad she followed her gut and did what she thought was best.
Omg, that baby is adorable!!
Is this something people feel comfortable saying after they have kids? Because I don’t feel comfortable telling somebody what to feed their baby. I feel like baby formula must exist for a reason though- what else would you feed a baby if breast milk wasn’t an option? What if the mother died? I don’t get this.
I used to work with pregnant women who were on Medicaid. I Followed them up to their delivery and let me tell you, some of these stories I would hear about these LC were terrible. It was the same thing, shaming women who didn’t want to breastfeed. I know all about the benefits but not all women want to and that is okay. Some don’t produce enough milk, some have difficultly getting the baby to latch on, etc. I agree, not all are bad but there are some that are very militant about it.
I never breastfed, I never wanted to. It just wasn’t something I felt comfortable with. My kid had formula from the get go and is great. I also had a c-section( not planned) guess I’m the worst mom ever guys! And I don’t care. Everyone needs mind their own business while also being supportive of other people’s choices. No reason to make yourself and child sick over other people’s perceptions
Oh my god those chubby baby thighs are GLORIOUS. I want to eat them!
And the lactation consultants I used over three kids were all the damn worst. With our first we were too stupid/cowed to push back and we didn’t give our kid the nourishment he needed. Granted, I think it was just for a day but when we finally fed him formula and he slept blissfully we realized our error. I went on to nurse (after getting over thrush – who knew yeast could cause such insane pain!?) for seven months which was mutually agreeable. LCs still make me shudder almost ten years on.
Surprised to hear volunteers can be lactation consultants. At my work you have to have L&D nursing experience and certification I think.
I had terrible, multiple clogged ducts yesterday from too much pumping Tuesday. It was so painful 😭
Volunteer as in unpaid, not unqualified. They were all in their late 60’s-70’s for me. They worked fully volunteer. They were there to “help”.
I’m glad Shawn is finding what works for her and her family!! Twin mom here – almost 14w – mom guilt is real AF. I tried everything to breast-feed, we had many lactation consultantations. Our consultants really didn’t help, in fact I think they hurt or breastfeeding journey because they told me both boys were latching perfectly only to find out at 5 weeks that neither boy was getting any at a weighted feeding!! The LC called them fakers, bitc*. O Luckily right off the bat since our boys were so small, they told me to nurse 20 minutes each, manually feed the breast milk that I pumped the prior session, and then pump again, and we supplemented w/ formula – every three hours it was brutal. Our boys never really got good at nursing, it was mostly comfort (when they’d latch) and I never made enough, so at 12w we stopped. All the sudden I have hours more in the day I get to cuddle my boys, more sleep, and mentally less drained (nothing like a 45 min pump to see 4 effing Oz).
The thing is if you have mom guilt you probably already already a great mom Because you care and your trying your hardest. As long as your child is loved, fed and cared for you’re doing a great job.
I had the same horrible experience with a Lat Consultant at the hospital. They made me feel horrible because it wasn’t working. I finally cried out to just do bottle instead because it doesn’t matter I just want my baby fed and they honestly had a huge issue. They would come in fore day in the morning to check to see if I was breastfeeding. I couldn’t leave/be discharged until they saw, like physically stood in the room and saw my son breastfeed. By a miracle he did and we were finally able to leave. If I have another child I will never tell them I want to breastfeed.
Breast is best is classist, ableist trash. Feed your kid. Formula is just effing fine.