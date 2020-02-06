Olympian Shawn Johnson flipped her baby gently and got mommy shamed

Embed from Getty Images

Olympian gold-medalist Shawn Johnson East welcomed her first child lasy year, after suffering a miscarriage in 2017. Her daughter, Drew Hazel, nicknamed Roo, was born in October. As new parents do, Shawn and her husband, Andrew East, delight in all the firsts and playful moments in their baby’s life, posting many of them to Instagram. Given Shawn is a retired gymnast, she and Roo were playing on the beach in Miami when Shawn decided to assist Roo in her very first “flip,” which she posted Tuesday:

Aw. Did you find that cute? Well, you’re wrong! At least according to all the Nosy Nellies who flocked to Shawn’s timeline to tell her so, like the one who left this comment:

While she may have been perfectly safe, sometimes you are a bit rough handling such a young baby, and not making her warm enough when you take her out. She needs at least socks if not shoes, as well, and hats.

Yes, one must bundle up to brave those frigid Miami temperatures. Not to mention, Shawn posted a short video of Roo wearing her beach hat and glasses, so she just didn’t have them on at that particular moment. But the ‘rough’ claim is equally absurd. At no time did I get nervous watching the Roo spin her first flip. You can see clearly that Shawn has full control. Shawn felt the need to clap back, though, telling the interloper:

Are you holding her? Have you physically felt her sweat when she wears socks? Or felt her strength when she stands? Or seen her fuss until she stands up because she hates laying down. Nope. You haven’t. I’m her mama. I know.

Y’all know how much mom-shaming gets to me so my reaction will not surprise you. This is ridiculous, it’s a fun little moment and Roo doesn’t seem bothered in the slightest. Maybe curious why the earth turned upside down, but she’s not crying or fussing at all about it. But, as you can read in Shawn’s caption “(she was perfectly safe… so don’t even haha)”, she was bracing for the critique and that’s because it’s happened before. Shawn posted a video of dancing with Roo over Christmas and added a similar line to hat caption “(yessss mommy shamers… I am sure there is something I am doing very wrong )” people love to judge others’ parenting. And don’t let the anonymity of IG fool you, they’ll walk up to your face and tell you everything you are doing wrong.

I get that a person invites a certain level of criticism by sharing these moments on a public forum. But doesn’t the Mom Police have anything better to do? My gawd, their appearance on an innocent post is more reliable than the trains under Mussolini. Here’s why I have such a problem with it: these concern trolls have no idea what battles that parent is fighting. When Shawn lost her first baby, she publicly broadcasted her emotional state, “I had these guilty feelings of if, ‘I can’t even take care of child for a week in my stomach, I can’t raise a child on my own.’” There’s almost no criticism a person can throw at a new parent that they haven’t already beat themselves up about. Adding to that with false criticism created with no understanding of the situation at all is just cruel.

I think Roo is adorable and I hope Shawn keeps posting fun moments like this. I’m sure she’s figured out that those shaming her are filling some void in their own life, not hers. But I’ll bet it’s still irritating as hell, though.

