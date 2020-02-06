Olympian Shawn Johnson flipped her baby gently and got mommy shamed

Olympian gold-medalist Shawn Johnson East welcomed her first child lasy year, after suffering a miscarriage in 2017. Her daughter, Drew Hazel, nicknamed Roo, was born in October. As new parents do, Shawn and her husband, Andrew East, delight in all the firsts and playful moments in their baby’s life, posting many of them to Instagram. Given Shawn is a retired gymnast, she and Roo were playing on the beach in Miami when Shawn decided to assist Roo in her very first “flip,” which she posted Tuesday:
Aw. Did you find that cute? Well, you’re wrong! At least according to all the Nosy Nellies who flocked to Shawn’s timeline to tell her so, like the one who left this comment:
While she may have been perfectly safe, sometimes you are a bit rough handling such a young baby, and not making her warm enough when you take her out. She needs at least socks if not shoes, as well, and hats.
Yes, one must bundle up to brave those frigid Miami temperatures. Not to mention, Shawn posted a short video of Roo wearing her beach hat and glasses, so she just didn’t have them on at that particular moment. But the ‘rough’ claim is equally absurd. At no time did I get nervous watching the Roo spin her first flip. You can see clearly that Shawn has full control. Shawn felt the need to clap back, though, telling the interloper:
Are you holding her? Have you physically felt her sweat when she wears socks? Or felt her strength when she stands? Or seen her fuss until she stands up because she hates laying down. Nope. You haven’t. I’m her mama. I know.
Y’all know how much mom-shaming gets to me so my reaction will not surprise you. This is ridiculous, it’s a fun little moment and Roo doesn’t seem bothered in the slightest. Maybe curious why the earth turned upside down, but she’s not crying or fussing at all about it. But, as you can read in Shawn’s caption “(she was perfectly safe… so don’t even haha)”, she was bracing for the critique and that’s because it’s happened before. Shawn posted a video of dancing with Roo over Christmas and added a similar line to hat caption “(yessss mommy shamers… I am sure there is something I am doing very wrong )” people love to judge others’ parenting. And don’t let the anonymity of IG fool you, they’ll walk up to your face and tell you everything you are doing wrong.
I get that a person invites a certain level of criticism by sharing these moments on a public forum. But doesn’t the Mom Police have anything better to do? My gawd, their appearance on an innocent post is more reliable than the trains under Mussolini. Here’s why I have such a problem with it: these concern trolls have no idea what battles that parent is fighting. When Shawn lost her first baby, she publicly broadcasted her emotional state, “I had these guilty feelings of if, ‘I can’t even take care of child for a week in my stomach, I can’t raise a child on my own.’” There’s almost no criticism a person can throw at a new parent that they haven’t already beat themselves up about. Adding to that with false criticism created with no understanding of the situation at all is just cruel.
I think Roo is adorable and I hope Shawn keeps posting fun moments like this. I’m sure she’s figured out that those shaming her are filling some void in their own life, not hers. But I’ll bet it’s still irritating as hell, though.
Photo credit: Getty Images and Instagram
I see these comments as internalised misogyny
Shaming and judging women is something we have all lived with for so long that we do the work for them now
Her baby looks as normal as any other and I hope she discovers that she can enjoy her and zone out the noise ( maybe change her social media settings if it starts getting to her )
Ugh…eff them, especially the commenter highlighted here! Her daughter is adorable and looks very happy & healthy, not to mention that her husband is super cute. Why some people feel the need to comment like that is beyond me, but good for Shawn for being aware of that nonsense and staying above the fray.
That baby is just a cute little thing… Good God, people need to calm down, I think Mom has it under control.
Socks and sand don’t really mix.
I like to slide in and shame the mommy shamers by registering how sad I am that they are spending time on their phones/computers mommy shaming and not with their own children! It stunts their growth and makes them feel unloved you know. All those minutes your attention is on them. They’re napping? Well this is the time you can be preparing delicious organic snacks! Without those your kids suffer. They’re at school? Why aren’t you volunteering there? You see that’s how children come to not value their education, because you don’t. But I’m sure you’re doing your best. 😏
Perfect.
Just another way for women to focus on hating other women instead of hating the men who have encouraged and profited off of this attitude for … well, ever.
It’s currently my SUMMER temperatures in Miami. Like a nice summer day where I live is Miami in freaking February. So freaking spare me the “oh but you need to put more clothes on herrrrrr” BS.
maybe the mom police ought to direct their concern and ire towards more important issues such as an ineffective child welfare service and the toothless legal/justice system that fails to protect children on a near daily basis
Not to mention the children still in cages…you’re so right, there are so many children who do need protection, but I guess it’s easier to be a holier than thou keyboard warrior.
That video is adorable. She obviously has a good grip on her baby and it’s a beach!!! Baby seems perfectly dressed for the beach. People need to get a life. And yes, it is misogyny, holding women to some perfect standard of motherhood or believing that when women have children that is all that matters and their actions are allowed to be torn apart and judged.
What a sweet video! That baby is calm and safe in the fully capable hands of her clearly delighted and doting mama. The mommy shaming stuff makes me stabby. We are all just doing our best, what purpose does it serve, really, to criticize other mothers?
Cute video, cute baby. NOTHING to see here.
I will never understand mommy shamming. I don’t have kids but if I did it would be something I wouldn’t tolerate one bit. This woman is so gentle with this child yet confident, I really don’t see a problem. Babies love this kind of playing, or lifting them up. I’ve never seen a kid who didn’t laugh after that.
Aww, the baby is so cute, what an adorable video. And mommy shammers need to stoooop. Aren’t you tired?
Beautiful family, enjoying their beautiful baby. As for the ‘mommy police’, bless their hearts.