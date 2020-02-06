Princess Beatrice finally set her wedding date, but still doesn’t have a location

In between HRH Prince Andrew’s debacle in November and Sussexit in early January, I spent too much time focusing on Princess Beatrice and her sad wedding planning. Beatrice got engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September of last year. Traditionally, with royal engagements, the date is set pretty quickly, especially since the engagement announcement is usually planned down to the very last detail too. It was notable that Beatrice wasn’t allowed to set a date or announce a date for months and months. By December, there were rumors that she hadn’t set the date, then we heard that Beatrice would probably have an early-June wedding, but no one knew where or how. Then… last weekend, the Mail reported that the Queen was giving Beatrice a special gift: the first Buckingham Palace wedding reception since William & Kate’s 2011 wedding. It seemed like someone was trying to make a point. Well, anyway, now we know more, like the actual wedding date:

It’ll be a spring wedding for Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! PEOPLE has confirmed that Beatrice, 31, and Mozzi, 36, will tie the knot on May 29. The location of the ceremony has yet to be revealed. Buckingham Palace is expected to make an announcement in the coming days. The reception will take place at Buckingham Palace. According to insiders, the ceremony service could be close by — somewhere like the Royal Military Chapel, known as the Guards Chapel, which is a church located across the road from the palace. Prince William and Kate Middleton also held their wedding reception at Buckingham Palace following their royal wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011. Unlike Kate, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie’s royal weddings, Beatrice’s nuptials will be a “low-key” affair,” says a source, which is what the couple has always wanted. The wedding will take place after the Queen’s palace garden parties, which take place in mid-May. Beatrice and her sister Eugenie will likely be in attendance at one of their grandmother’s parties.

When we heard the timing criteria a few months ago, I truly pulled out my computer’s calendar and tried to figure it out. My guess was June 6th, D-Day. But they went one week before D-Day. Also: why is Beatrice getting a FRIDAY wedding? That was another thing that the Sussexes were told they could not do, that “only the heir” can have a weekday wedding, because something something bank holiday something Harry is a minor royal. And now here’s Beatrice getting married on Friday, May 29, with a reception at Buckingham Palace. So… what you’re saying is that all of those pearl-clutching asswipes just made up imaginary protocols and rules when it came to Harry and Meghan’s wedding, right?