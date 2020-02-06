Princess Beatrice finally set her wedding date, but still doesn’t have a location

In between HRH Prince Andrew’s debacle in November and Sussexit in early January, I spent too much time focusing on Princess Beatrice and her sad wedding planning. Beatrice got engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September of last year. Traditionally, with royal engagements, the date is set pretty quickly, especially since the engagement announcement is usually planned down to the very last detail too. It was notable that Beatrice wasn’t allowed to set a date or announce a date for months and months. By December, there were rumors that she hadn’t set the date, then we heard that Beatrice would probably have an early-June wedding, but no one knew where or how. Then… last weekend, the Mail reported that the Queen was giving Beatrice a special gift: the first Buckingham Palace wedding reception since William & Kate’s 2011 wedding. It seemed like someone was trying to make a point. Well, anyway, now we know more, like the actual wedding date:
It’ll be a spring wedding for Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! PEOPLE has confirmed that Beatrice, 31, and Mozzi, 36, will tie the knot on May 29. The location of the ceremony has yet to be revealed. Buckingham Palace is expected to make an announcement in the coming days. The reception will take place at Buckingham Palace. According to insiders, the ceremony service could be close by — somewhere like the Royal Military Chapel, known as the Guards Chapel, which is a church located across the road from the palace.
Prince William and Kate Middleton also held their wedding reception at Buckingham Palace following their royal wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011. Unlike Kate, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie’s royal weddings, Beatrice’s nuptials will be a “low-key” affair,” says a source, which is what the couple has always wanted.
The wedding will take place after the Queen’s palace garden parties, which take place in mid-May. Beatrice and her sister Eugenie will likely be in attendance at one of their grandmother’s parties.
When we heard the timing criteria a few months ago, I truly pulled out my computer’s calendar and tried to figure it out. My guess was June 6th, D-Day. But they went one week before D-Day. Also: why is Beatrice getting a FRIDAY wedding? That was another thing that the Sussexes were told they could not do, that “only the heir” can have a weekday wedding, because something something bank holiday something Harry is a minor royal. And now here’s Beatrice getting married on Friday, May 29, with a reception at Buckingham Palace. So… what you’re saying is that all of those pearl-clutching asswipes just made up imaginary protocols and rules when it came to Harry and Meghan’s wedding, right?
She might be having a Friday wedding because it won’t be televised and their is no road closures/carriage ride? If her wedding is entirely private than holidays and road closures aren’t a consideration. I mean, I do think the family is super shady. But I am not sure this is. Also, she was never going to get married on D Day because the royal family does events honouring the occasion.
I believe any member of the public with military connections can book a wedding at the military hall/chapel place being discussed, and it’s booked out years in advance/there’s a long waiting list. So she probably had to do a Friday or else push out a couple who already “saved the date”, which would be a very bad look especially right now. (Whereas Windsor chapel is at the queens pleasure/peasants don’t get married there) So, that’s my guess for why a Friday wedding.
I thought the palace reception was to make up for all the delays and shenanigans with the engagement and date announcement.
Will the Sussexes attend?
I dont think it would benefit anyone if they did not attend.
I look forward to Meghan being accused of stealing wedding thunder again at this wedding; it will probably be the first thing that they attend with the whole family since Sussexit? If they even go that is….
Wasn’t Eugenie’s wedding on a Friday as well?
If Beatrice is having a reception in BP, does that mean she’ll get the whole Balcony thing?
I heard something on the BBC this morning about our council buildings being asked to fly union flags for Andrew’s 60th birthday on feb 19th. If it’s true my blood is kinda boiling! I’ve had it with this lot, what is the queen doing?! Do they always fly flags for the birthdays and it’s only being reported because it’s Unsweaty Andrew??
Lol… They should fly all the flags at the Pizza Express in Woking.
(That excuse was so lame, I will not let it be forgotten)
Who the hell wants a wedding on a weekday? Attending a Friday wedding sounds like hell. And who the hell cares about this woman?
Weekday weddings are a pain but are becoming more popular here in Ireland at least, normally Friday and then the bride and groom want everyone to hang out for drinks on the Saturday too. I understand that hotels are much cheaper for a wedding on the Friday but things are getting out of hand expecting people to have time off work and hotels for multiple nights (Written as someone who has three wedding invites this year, all on a Friday and is fuming at having my money spent and holiday time decided for me)
I had a Friday evening wedding and some people couldn’t make the ceremony due to work. It’s okay to say no.
That’s my son’s birthday and I will be in Disney that day. Darn, will have to miss it.
That that is my son’s birthday too! Sadly we won’t be at Disney (I love Disney) but we will be at GReat Wolf Lodge.
Honestly: I have never understood why Bea has always gotten so much sympathy
She is the first one (along with her sister) to remember she is a “blood princess.”
She is not better than all of her entitled family.
Congratulations on finally having a wedding date Bea
And as for Edo, I get Antony Armstrong-Jones/Mark Phillips vibe from him. I’m hoping I’m proven wrong.
Did Meghan even want a Friday wedding?