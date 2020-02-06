Us: Scientology is in crisis, membership is dwindling, they’re being exposed

Us Magazine is featuring this latest lawsuit against Scientology on their cover, even though the recent developments are not good for the brave soul suing the cult. Former Scientologist Valerie Haney is suing the CoS after narrowly escaping in 2016. She claims she was forced to work 100 hours a week and kept in solitary confinement. We’ve heard so many stories like this about Scientology and they’ve been exposed as committing horrific human rights abuses. Unfortunately Haney’s case has been sent to arbitration, with a panel to be chosen by Scientology, meaning that she’s going to be harassed further rather than get justice. The good news is that US decided to put this on their cover, with quotes from cult expert Tony Ortega, who says that Scientology is on the decline.
“They take these lawsuits very seriously,” Scientology critic and Underground Bunker blogger Tony Ortega explains in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that its leader, David Miscavige, “loves a good fight. He’s going to put his best attorneys and an amazing amount of money on it.”
On January 30, a judge granted the church’s motion to take [former Scientologist Valerie] Haney’s case to arbitration. (She is accusing the institution and Miscavige of kidnapping, stalking, human trafficking, false imprisonment, libel, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.)
Lawyers for the church, however, say Haney signed documents while still a member — and shortly before she officially left in 2017 — agreeing to resolve disputes internally with the church. (The church has also repeatedly and vehemently denied Haney’s claims, slamming her lawsuit as baseless.)
And now that Haney’s case will not be heard in a court of law, she will have to face the members of the church’s internal court system called “A Committee of Evidence.” “The decision is made before anyone walks through the door,” explains Ortega. “Everyone knows it’s a joke. It’s not real justice.”
Don’t expect celebrity followers to turn their back on the institution either. It’s unlikely Cruise or other high-profile members will distance themselves from the controversial organization anytime soon, says a source.
So if Haney is going to want to come out triumphant, she and her legal team are going to have to put up a fight. “I think sometimes attorneys go into this thinking, ‘Oh I can handle these guys,’” adds Ortega. “But they really don’t know that Scientology fights everything like it’s World War III.”
In the video on US’s site they add the quote from Ortega that’s in the title of this story. He said “the church is in crisis, membership is dwindling and its practices are being exposed in ways we’ve never seen.” Thanks to brave former members like Haney and Leah Remini’s show, it’s well known among young people especially that Scientology is a dangerous cult. That said, Leah Remini shouldn’t be on the cover with the other cult members like she’s complicit in this, she’s been fighting Scientology for years! Scientology is not going to get young people to join but they still have powerful celebrities who won’t speak out and they’re going to continue to harass defectors. As Ortega said the word is out though, Scientology is on the wane.
Sidenote: I like how US is just taking ads on the cover now. No shame in that.
Good, because F*CK THEM.
and that pic of Cruise in the tux is the FIRST EVER pic I’ve seen where you can tell he’s had “upkeep” done.
Where the heck is Tom Cruise…he has the ability to disappear for years.
It’s not enough. On the decline? That’s all we have? Pfft.
i feel dumb but who are those people in the bottom photos? I recognize Walmart ScarJo and Tom but who are the other 3 women?
Nancy Cartwright, Laura Prepon, Jenna Elfman, and Erika Christiansen (sp?).
Walmart Scarjo!! Who is that? Doofus got the names right, I tried to pick Scientologists who have defended them. Christensen was born into it but she’s defended them.
I love the underground bunker it is riveting and so disturbing what these people get away with.
It’s disgusting how many celebrities are still a part of this cult
This article makes me happy! Scientology was created by a science fiction writer and has always been a dangerous cult, just like NXIVM and others.
I put Scientology in the same category, although a less extreme version, of Mormonism. Like so many other modern “religions” that have sketchy “founders” who’ve basically just written their own “bible” and created a system of control for financial and personal benefit and prey on the vulnerable. They have incredible power, don’t pay taxes, collect tithes, and are one of the wealthiest organisations in the world.
Tom Cruise is the worst and I applaud Katy and Nicole for escaping. So glad to hear this BS cult is declining and so many people are aware of the damage and manipulation its members face.
I cannot wait for the book on how this scam imploded. And kudos for everyone who worked to do it. I admire Leah Remini, and all the folks who’ve appeared on her great show. And I remember seeing Mike Farrell from MASH back in the day sounding the alarm about it even before it was a blip on people’s screens (and getting harassed for it). And Ortega has been working on it for years.
I wonder if what the “Church” thought was a great idea – putting Tom Cruise in the forefront, that bonkers video they released with him talking like a crazy man – was the beginning of the end, because it made people realize how insane it all looked. And it was Cruise firing Pat Kinglsey that was the impetus. For years Kinglsey protected Cruise from himself and when he fired her and put his sister (also in the cult) in charge of his PR, the floodgate of crazy opened.