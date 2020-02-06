Donny Smallhands was fake-acquitted of obstruction & abuse of power

This is what I didn’t really understand about the wall-to-wall cable news coverage of the Trump Impeachment Trial. I get that it was historic and I get that the fake-ass trial probably even got under Donny Smallhands’ paper-thin skin. But… the result was never in doubt. Democrats weren’t going to be able to magically produce votes out of thin air. No one would be able to convince Republican traitors to grow a moral code or a sense of decency. Smallhands would always be acquitted. And so that’s what happened, formally, yesterday:
After five months of hearings, investigations and revelations about President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, a divided United States Senate acquitted him on Wednesday of charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress to aid his own re-election, bringing an acrimonious impeachment trial to its expected end.
In a pair of votes whose outcome was never in doubt, the Senate fell well short of the two-thirds margin that would have been needed to remove the 45th president. The verdicts came down — after three weeks of debate — almost entirely along party lines, with every Democrat voting “guilty” on both charges and Republicans uniformly voting “not guilty” on the obstruction of Congress charge. Only one Republican, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, broke with his party to judge Mr. Trump guilty of abuse of power.
It was the third impeachment trial of a president and the third acquittal in American history, and it ended the way it began: with Republicans and Democrats at odds. They disagreed over Mr. Trump’s conduct and his fitness for office, even as some members of his own party conceded the basic allegations that undergirded the charges, that he sought to pressure Ukraine to smear his political rivals.
I think it’s Bill Kristol – the neoconservative who helped George W. Bush lie America into war with Iraq – who always says that when all is said and done on the Smallhands administration, no one will admit to having supported it. Like, a decade from now, all of the Republicans who voted for acquittal will still be in Washington, burnishing their legacies and working as lobbyists or cable-news pundits and saying that they never really supported Donald Trump. And it’s true. And it sucks.
As for Mitt Romney… yeah, I’m not a fan, but he gets a cookie for what he did here. ONE cookie.
Mitt has always been right about Donnie smallhands.
He gets a cookie, but doug jones gets more cookies. That took guts to vote to convict for an Alabama senator. It was always a long shot that he would get re-elected anyway, but this pretty much seals the deal (that he’ll lose.) Romney has 4 years before re-election and Utah may look more favorably on his vote than other states.
The result was never in doubt, but what cracks me up about Romney’s vote is that THAT became the big story last night. The focus was on Romney and his speech, not on the fact that Trump was acquitted. That must have infuriated Trump.
Someone on MSNBC said last night that this vote was like the Iraq vote – it is the politically correct choice NOW, in 2020, but in 5 or 10 years the Rs will deny having made it or will have very convoluted logic for their choice etc.
He gets HALF a cookie as he only voted guilty on abuse of power but not obstruction of which IMPOTUS was INFINITELY guilty.
Half a cookie Mittens, half a cookie only.
Lol at half a cookie but I gotta say I appreciated it because it felt to me like it broke through the surreal bubble of delusion and lies around Trump and the GOP congresspeople, acknowledging the reality that the rest of us see. It felt like a weird relief. I wished he’d announced it sooner, though, maybe it would have swayed others to do the same.
There is good op-ed in the NYT this morning about how many of the Republican Senators are just simply scared of him, scared of being called names, being attacked on the news etc…he’s like a g-d bully on the playground. It’s disheartening to realize that some of those Republicans KNOW he was guilty but are just scared of him because he’s so f#$king mean. I’m not making excuses for any of them because seriously, they need to grow a pair, but wow.
He’s really not a bully. He’s more like a hollaback girl. A big, fat, stupid old white Male hollaback girl. And this sh– is bananas. B-A-N-A-N-A-S.
They’re all like 8th graders worried that they won’t get to sit with the cheerleaders at lunch. I give kudos to those who rose above their own self interests to vote, obviously, guilty, but it’s sad to me that people think it takes all this courage to just do the right thing.
Yeah, I read that too, it was written by Sherrod Brown. It was eye opening and depressing af.
His SOTU spotlight was stolen by Speaker Pelosi ripping up his speech.
His acquittal spotlight was stolen by Kirk Douglas.
While I mourn the loss of our Republic, I laugh at his frustration when others get more attention.
Yep. I knew this result was coming but it was still shocking and disgusting to see the GOP’s cowardice in real time. They have told this awful man that he can do anything he wants. But I am glad amity’s vote pulled focus from the acquittal.
IMPEACHED FOREVER!!
Thank you, Senator Doug Jones. I had faith you would do the right thing-you have always been a man of conscience. I and the hundreds of other volunteers who worked for your election in 2017 and all Alabamians not still mired in the Old South salute you. Now let’s get to work for November!
He’s unleashed, and he’s going to go after Romney. He’s also going to try and have Bolton prosecuted by his corrupt justice department. And they are already opening an investigation into Hunter Biden, seconds after the acquittal. I will say Romney is being undervalued for what he did. Yes ,Doug Jones will likely lose his seat (he is a truly good man and I donate to him), but Romney is under siege. He’s under siege and no one knows how far that’s going to go.
I’m sure Romney made that calculation and still decided the risk was worth it. I honestly can’t imagine how it’s going to unfold, beyond Don Junior’s dumbass call to have Romney “expelled.”
So since the dems HAD to know this was going to be the result, can be speculate on what their plan is? They have to have one right?
Can they impeach him again on different charges? Maybe his financial crimes?
That’s what I would have done, and I would have made sure the republicans – who are guilty of their own financial crimes – knew it. “Okay, sure acquit him of these and we go after him for his tax crimes. Who knows what else we will turn up when we start investigating?”
The Dems plan was to show the deciding 40% Independents how corrupt Trump & Republican Party truly is. And they succeeded that brilliantly.
75% of population wanted witnesses and Republican Party showed them the middle finger.
This impeachment was always about November 2020 election and we now have very good chance of regaining the Senate.
Meanwhile, he’s inoculating the public to the notion of him staying permanently in power with memes about it, because every comparison to Hitler is right on the money and we are following the same trajectory as Nazi Germany. Seriously.
And I read a FB post where a real person- not a bot- said they were fine with him being a dictator as long as he keeps the economy humming. WTF.
If trump’s reelected (however he does that, it WILL be with foreign help, and thus not a free election) we are going to begin to see his political enemies fall out windows, ala Putin. I’m sorry to say this. But the idea that opposing him doesn’t take courage is starting to take hold I see, and people, you are wrong. I feel like people still don’t get what we are dealing with. AND I’ll go further…I don’t believe the first to go out the window will be the first body he’s floated. I think with his life long mob ties, well…but anyway, that’s when he was just a private thug. Now, he’s an authoritarian leader and the most powerful person the world.