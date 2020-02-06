British people think Duchess Kate is the most fashionable royal woman

Unpopular opinion: Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan both kind of have bad style? Kate has gone through so many cycles and yet her default is always buttons, pussybows, twirly skirts, blue coats and coatdresses, and lots of lace. She looks like a doily, or like she’s constantly doing Diana-in-the-1980s cosplay. On the other side, Meghan has a tailoring problem, and she spent too much money on bad looks (which is also one of Kate’s problems). I don’t really want to dress like either of them, but both have occasionally worn a cute sweater here or there. Who would you choose as your “best dressed” royal though? Did anyone say “neither”?
The Duchess of Cambridge has already been on something of a sartorial winning streak in 2020 – she kicked things off with a striking blue hat worn to church at Sandringham on the first Sunday of January, and donned a spectacular sparkling gown for the UK-Africa Investment Summit reception at Buckingham Palace earlier this month. And the British public are certainly impressed with her wardrobe decisions of late, having voted her the Royal Family’s number one fashion icon.
Research conducted by fashion school the Fashion Retail Academy has revealed that nearly half of those surveyed – an impressive 47.8% – voted Kate first, compared to 20.1% choosing the Duchess of Sussex. Kate proved popular across a spread of age demographics, while Meghan only garnered sartorial approval among the under 45 group, with less than 10% of 55+ demographic reporting to having been influenced by her style.
It is Meghan’s husband, however, rather than the Duke of Cambridge, who comes out top among the men, with 13.9% voting Prince Harry the most stylish male royal figure, compared to 11.5% for his brother. Indeed Harry’s sartorial choices won out across all age demographics, except the 55+ group, who leaned more towards William.
Principal and CEO of the Fashion Retail Academy, Lee Lucas, commented: ‘Meghan may have commanded more column inches recently but it is Kate who has emerged as the royal leading the fashion stakes by a country mile… By embracing the fashion world and Princess Diana’s often daring style, Kate has learned how to balance trends with tradition, and it’s nice to see that she is keeping tradition alive.’
“By embracing the fashion world and Princess Diana’s often daring style…” That’s a backhanded way for saying Kate’s Diana cosplay is a bit creepy. And “balance trends with tradition” means that when Kate isn’t dressing like a school teacher in 1981, she looks like an extra on Downton Abbey. Anyway, I maintain that neither Kate nor Meghan are particularly stylish. I know that the “duchess” role isn’t built for truly fashion-forward women, but it would have been nice. Also: if Meghan’s style was so unpopular, why did Kate begin to copy her a bit?
The Brits are well known for their taste in clothes. Wait, no.
THANK YOU!
The Brit that I seem to hear has classic effortless style has always been Kate Moss. Can’t think of anyone else but this is royal style which Is different.
Exactly, they dress like book characters or too old for their age so they will like Kate’s
I loved Meghan’s style in Ireland and in Morocco those were her best looks. And let’s be fair Kate has a 9 year leap on her royal fashion.
I like both Kate and Meghan’s style. They both have had their wins and misses.
Man, I hate those culotte things.
Except for Meghan, calling Kate the leader in royal (British royal, that is) fashion is allowing her to step over a really low bar, imho. And this is coming from the Tatler, after all, so there’s that.
I like both women to a certain extent (they both have strong and weak sides) but you’re so right: I don’t want to dress like either one. Not in a mean way. They are forced to wear really conservative clothes, knee length dresses, arms covered and that is hard to do when you’re in your 30s and still look “stylish” or “modern”. Diana could make anything work, she’s a whole other level of everything.
Neither Duchess wears beautiful clothes.
Neither Duchess can wear clothes beautifully.
Diana’s talent was that she wore clothes beautifully. Diana, IMHO, also had a questionable taste level at times with several major fashion blunders but she wore her clothes; her clothes did not wear her.
i honestly dont believe this poll. those people manipulate the result for their narrative. nobody learns from trump and hillary poll disater? these are clearly pr push my mama middleton.
Uh, okay….
I loved Meghan’s style before she got married and had to follow rules. One of my first thoughts after they stepped back from royal duties, was that it was wonderful that I would be able to copy her style again! The day after she was at the Invictus Games in Toronto with Harry, I bought her Finlay & Co sunglasses and Misha Nonoo husband shirt. Many more purchases followed.
Can’t wait to be a copy cat again!
Seriously! for me is letizia of spain who which is the most style, elegant and glamour female royal.
I think they meant in the BRF specifically.
Letizia is a killer dresser that knows how to dress her body perfectly.
With Letiza, you never know if it couture, bespoke, high street or Zara/H&M which is the mark of true style.
Queen Maxima! Entirely different, but to the point as well. I admire Maxima’s hat game especially. They are fabulous and striking.
To me Kate has this flowery and quirky aristo thing going on, that is fashionable in the way beige sweaters are popular among New York upper classes. Unless you are a part of it, it looks like terrible styling.
I like Meghan’s casual style and her formal style more than Kate’s (I’m thinking of her pretty yellow dress in the summer of 2018, that blue dress from Fiji, etc, and then she looks super cute in jeans with a casual scarf or something) but I think Meghan’s more professional/business looks struggled at times and she needed better tailoring with some looks.
I think part of the issue is that since Kate has been on the scene for 9 years, people think that’s how a royal should dress. People assumed that bc Kate co-splayed Diana (and frankly, the queen, which is weird), that was how a royal “had” to dress. I remember on this site finding pictures of Sophie wearing trousers to prove that Meghan was “Allowed” to wear pants to engagements.
👏👏👏👏
So basically old people want to dress like Kate while young people under 45 choose Meghan.
Kate scores high with the 55+ crowd, Meghan with under 45. That sounds right.
I don’t love either style, but I think Meghan does casual better. Kate has some gowns that are very nice.
i always said that kate doesnt have young woman of uk support. kate suppoters are brexit and maga gang who love to see their wife walk behind their hubby, truning blindeye to hubby cheating etc.
I’m going to be honest… I don’t think there’s a single royal of any family that I am like “WOW. Great clothes, she’s truly a fashion icon”.
Meghan was probably the closest but she has outfits that I really don’t get too. There are SOME Kate outfits that I really enjoy, but typically the ones that are outside of her norm or her boots/more athletic looking jackets. I find Letizia can sometimes go more matronly on some looks and she’s had her own blunders (white bra under black knit sweater) – but she’s had some absolute stunning looks too.
I think at the end of the day, it’s a mixed bag across the board. None of them get it right all of the time, and none of them get it wrong all of the time. And personal preference and bias obviously plays into it pretty deeply. I think we’re more likely to say someone is great at fashion if their style resembles something WE would wear.
Kate’s sense of style is to copy. Her outfits except maybe her causal wear never showed her personality.
If Kate’s copy catting makes her fashionable, haha!
I liked Meghan’s sense of style, despite her inability to properly size/tayloring, her looks were often more modern.
I mean…it’s a pretty low bar.
Meghan is gone and they’re still pitting them against each other 😂 I used to think Kate might be insecure but it seems more like the press is because Meghan is bigger than Britain, which seems the only place where Kate seems to make any kind of splash and even that’s exaggerated. Tatler is just mad that Meghan edited British Vogue, which has reaped so many benefits for as a magazine/ brand and didn’t the ass of those shady aristocrats. The younger generation is who the royals need to worry about, which Meghan and Harry seem to have on lock.