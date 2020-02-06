British people think Duchess Kate is the most fashionable royal woman

Unpopular opinion: Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan both kind of have bad style? Kate has gone through so many cycles and yet her default is always buttons, pussybows, twirly skirts, blue coats and coatdresses, and lots of lace. She looks like a doily, or like she’s constantly doing Diana-in-the-1980s cosplay. On the other side, Meghan has a tailoring problem, and she spent too much money on bad looks (which is also one of Kate’s problems). I don’t really want to dress like either of them, but both have occasionally worn a cute sweater here or there. Who would you choose as your “best dressed” royal though? Did anyone say “neither”?

The Duchess of Cambridge has already been on something of a sartorial winning streak in 2020 – she kicked things off with a striking blue hat worn to church at Sandringham on the first Sunday of January, and donned a spectacular sparkling gown for the UK-Africa Investment Summit reception at Buckingham Palace earlier this month. And the British public are certainly impressed with her wardrobe decisions of late, having voted her the Royal Family’s number one fashion icon. Research conducted by fashion school the Fashion Retail Academy has revealed that nearly half of those surveyed – an impressive 47.8% – voted Kate first, compared to 20.1% choosing the Duchess of Sussex. Kate proved popular across a spread of age demographics, while Meghan only garnered sartorial approval among the under 45 group, with less than 10% of 55+ demographic reporting to having been influenced by her style. It is Meghan’s husband, however, rather than the Duke of Cambridge, who comes out top among the men, with 13.9% voting Prince Harry the most stylish male royal figure, compared to 11.5% for his brother. Indeed Harry’s sartorial choices won out across all age demographics, except the 55+ group, who leaned more towards William. Principal and CEO of the Fashion Retail Academy, Lee Lucas, commented: ‘Meghan may have commanded more column inches recently but it is Kate who has emerged as the royal leading the fashion stakes by a country mile… By embracing the fashion world and Princess Diana’s often daring style, Kate has learned how to balance trends with tradition, and it’s nice to see that she is keeping tradition alive.’

“By embracing the fashion world and Princess Diana’s often daring style…” That’s a backhanded way for saying Kate’s Diana cosplay is a bit creepy. And “balance trends with tradition” means that when Kate isn’t dressing like a school teacher in 1981, she looks like an extra on Downton Abbey. Anyway, I maintain that neither Kate nor Meghan are particularly stylish. I know that the “duchess” role isn’t built for truly fashion-forward women, but it would have been nice. Also: if Meghan’s style was so unpopular, why did Kate begin to copy her a bit?