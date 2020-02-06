PR experts can’t decide whether Duchess Meghan should go quiet or come back

One of the things that has bugged me about Sussexit and the coverage – mostly from white journalists, many of whom have a larger agenda – is that many people are editing out one huge point about why the Sussexes went away. The conversation white journalists want to have is that the unrelenting spotlight of media and fame crushed the Duchess of Sussex, when… that was not the case. Meghan wanted to be famous. She had so much ambition for what she could do with her role. She enjoyed the spotlight and she’s a people-person who was entirely comfortable on walkabouts and dinners and cocktail parties and events where she had to shake hands for hours. No, it was the racism, misogyny and double-standards that got to her. She even said it to Tom Bradby: “I never thought this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair.”
I was reminded of the rapidly rewritten narrative as I read Vanessa Grigoriadis’ new piece for New York Magazine, “Meghan Markle’s Bigger Dreams: She isn’t letting the royal family get in her way.” It’s an interesting read, but the first part of the story is all about how Meghan was a hustling, ambitious actress who was eager for more media coverage pre-Harry, and then she was crushed under the royal spotlight and now she’s basically in hiding. Once again, if Meghan could have just been allowed to live her life as a massively popular royal woman and done her work, she would still be in England. Instead, her immediate popularity was seen as threatening and damaging to the monarchy/status quo, and the press and the palaces all worked to bring her down by any means necessary. Anyway, there are some interesting quotes and such from this piece, so here are some highlights:
The post-royal plan: Regardless of where Markle’s being photographed, no one thinks she’ll be content taking hikes for long. What she seems to want for herself is to become the next Oprah, or Michelle Obama, a new, more discreet Kim Kardashian West, but hopefully falling short of a postdivorce Ivana Trump, newly shorn of her golden position in ’80s New York and hawking branded Champagne glasses and baubles on QVC. In other words, what is sometimes called a “goodwill ambassador” but in other contexts a “brand ambassador” by a world that isn’t always so able to tell the difference.
Working with a Clintonista: For this quest, much effort has been put into securing a new court: In her time as a princess, Markle ran through many assistants, courtiers, and press officers and is now reportedly under the firm hand of the Sunshine Sachs firm and Sara Latham, a redheaded American political adviser. Latham is known to be smart, funny, and extremely competent. “Is she nice?,” I ask one of her former colleagues. “She can be,” she says. “People who know her love her.” Latham was John Podesta’s right hand and might be one of the only people who has worked on a presidential campaign (Hillary ’16) and in the White House (circa Bill), 10 Downing, and the British palace. “Sara has a serious pedigree, and she knows how to play the political game — she survived the Clinton orbit forever.”
Should they go away? The PR playbook for Meghan and Harry, says a specialist, is clear. “If I were them, I’d go away for a while,” she says. “They’re caught in a hurricane right now, and all the coverage is process and intrigue and gossip. They need to keep a low profile and let this news cycle exhaust itself.” When it does, she’d advise them to engage in an activity that can generate a unique series of new photos, rather than grant interviews and “tell their story” on Ellen or to Oprah. “They need to roll out a month or two from now with some ‘showing, not telling,’ and positive-leaning charity stuff. Whatever they’re going to do with themselves, they should go do that — go do some Africa and elephants, if that’s the plan. Then you feed the news with those images.”
But most PR experts agree that Meghan shouldn’t look to cash in with high-paying gigs in the near future: A high-level publicist agrees: “The plan has to be world domination, though I don’t think she’ll do a lot of commercial stuff for a while, because she wants to prove the British wrong that she’s just a brat and a gold digger.”
But some people think she needs to move fast: But whatever the advice she’s getting, she may want to be wary of waiting too long to sort out her new image — as any influencer knows, the time to monetize is always “now” and the drama of Megxit may dissipate sooner than you’d think. Royalty is forever, celebrity is not. “Our readers love Kate and the way she’s embraced being a princess,” says a tabloid insider. “On that front, she’s a much better actor than Meghan.”
LOL, “embraced being a princess.” This is all so loaded, and when I really think about all of the forces that lined up against Meghan, it makes me so angry. She was seen as so threatening to so many people. She was also seen as such an easy target – a biracial American divorcee, of course everyone already had their knives out. But it was so much more than that – Kate became the safe one, the one who “knew her place,” the one who would never really threaten the royal ecosystem. Meghan’s popularity, her work ethic, her politics and her mere existence threatened so much of that same ecosystem. Anyway. What’s next for Meg and Harry? Lord knows, but I’m sure she’s got a plan.
I think she and Harry should do what they want if it makes them happy.
Oh this article is petty and shady.
She ran through many assistants and courtiers? She needs to prove she’s not a brat? People love the way Kate has embraced being a princess? Meaning, coatdress, tiaras, and no opinions? Ugh.
I do think there is an attempt by the media to rewrite history about Meghan. Even Emily Andrews had some thing on twitter last night about how Meghan couldn’t handle the spotlight and her family made things worse, but she hopes they come back bc they were an asset to the UK or something. SURE JAN. She completely overlooked her own role in “Meghan not being able to handle the spotlight” and how the press sought out her family members repeatedly and gave them a microphone. Of course she wants them to come back. She loved writing hateful and false articles about them.
Of course H&M are going to reappear in the spotlight and of course their first big public event post Sussexit is not going to be an interview with Ellen.
I agree with you, plus, have you noticed how they try to erase her humanity? It’s all about the spotlight and her role, but they avoid to talk about her as a person. She quit her job, moved to a foreign country, newly wed and pregnant. That is not easy for regular people, if we add the press attacks and how she was punished for doing small everyday activies (like eating avocado on toast!)… it’s really upsetting.
Elizabeth Holmes was part of that thread going on about how Meghan was thirsty for fame (but totally not meant in a bad way😐) and the interaction with Emily Andrews was the most perfect example of how dangerous white feminism can be. Holmes was the one slagging Meghan about having binders during the Oceania tour, so she’s always been shady.
YES! Holmes has been a huge part of the problem and that discussion with Emily Andrews was “funny” in that regard…..these two women acting like they played no role in Sussexit.
I worry that the longer they stay away, the harder it will be to re-enter public life in the way they want to. The whole machine (PR/media/BRF) will pounce into action at that time… and resume spinning that insidious racist narrative. I wonder if H+M are presently strategizing with their loyal group of friends (and wonderful Doria!) how to mitigate this differently, this time around?
The British press are going to continue to do what they always do, and Harry and Meghan know that.
They left because they didn’t want those folks at their engagements and and having to brief them ahead of time. Harry and Meghan never said they hate all press, just that they were done with the royal rota.
They’ll come back, when ready and have the press their who they want
@Toot you touch on something I think is sometimes missed and that its not that they necessarily dislike the press and attention. Part of it, in my opinion, is that they couldnt control the narrative.
“Control the narrative”, that sounds er… controlling instead of seeking fairness. The coverage was almost totally biased, and seeing that it was only going to get worse (it did) , see how the press treated them about their child calling him animal names, a brat and demanding them to show him up or else.
Gladly, they had other options than staying, but I wish they were granted the leniency Edward had when he married.
Actually it’s the opposite.
The longer the Sussexes are away and focusing on themselves, the worse it is for the media.
Yep. Stories aren’t getting the clicks like they used to. Canada is very protective of them and America is more on her side than anything. The BM is on the outside and they’re frustrated and scared.
All of them don’t know meghan .Hsrbhas never spoke to them.I thought Harry and her were so so insignificant for the press and the monarchy???
I don’t get the hundreds of piece all the white journalists are writing against that woman
And why the he’ll aren’t they writing about their white Princess Kate if she’s so popular and bankable?
We all know she’s not
Those PR “experts” should leave Megan & Harry alone and offer their services to the RF since their the ones who can’t seem to get it together.
Hahahaha this is what happens when you do a PEACE OUT. All the speculation. Hahaha
“Go do some Africa”???? Seriously???
Right??? OMG my eyebrows almost shot up off my forehead at that one….
Meghan is doing exactly what she needs to do,so is Harry.These people don’t know Meghan and always have these narratives that when she acts is completely the opposite.
Meghan has always said how she loves the outdoors and hasn’t lived in LA for over a decade, but supposedly is rushing back to LA. I see them having a house in Cali, but it won’t be their base.
It’s obvious to anyone with sense that Meghan viewed her luck in finding her perfect partner as an opportunity to do meaningful charity work. She gave not just coverage but viable, useful, far reaching, long term financial assistance to her patronages and involved the public in those efforts.
I know we don’t like to compare the duchesses but if anyone latched on to gain the most from the glamour of the royal family while doing the least in return, it’s Kate who is out of pocket more often than not, is often on vacation, now has access to all the jewels and needs 2 weeks in Mustique to recover if she shakes too many hands in rapid succession.
The media are dying over the lack of Meghan and Harry leaks.
Camilla Tominey had an article about Meghan going into politics, which I really doubt and basically admitted to stalking their Instagram page 😂. The Australian media had a Queen impersonator talking about Harry and Meghan. The BM clearly wants them back to get their checks and revenue up. All of them literally bit the handed the hand the fed them and they don’t know what to do.
Actually this Article is a bit shady but the question it asks are valid. How long to wait how to reappear.. anyone agrees?
Nope. They have to do things on their schedule. They don’t owe the public any appearances anymore. They are no longer working royals. They stopped using HRH and gave up public money. They are private citizens who will reveal the scope of their public role on their own terms in their own time.
Agreed!
It seems people want to create two different narratives on Meghan and they can’t decide which one to pick.
Is she a narcissistic master manipulator who stalked and plotted on Harry, knew EXACTLY what she was signing up for when she joined the BRF and is controlling the events and is basically in charge of everything and everyone including Harry
Or (like Emily A was going on about last night) is she some dumb naive woman who had no idea what the royal family was like, overestimated the spotlight, is being throw into exile by the Queen and basically has no idea what to do now and is miserable at home
Which is it because she can’t be both narratives at the same time. She can’t be dumb yet some sort of Machiavellian schemer. She can’t be naive yet knew exactly what the BRF was like. She can’t have been overwhelmed by the spotlight yet a narcissistic attention seeker
@Sofia….of course she can, you silly! They have to write out of both sides of their brains because they have NOTHING.
Whatever they decide, I bet it’s a fully formed idea before being revealed. I see the Telegraph, which I thought was a pretty reliable, unbiased newspaper, has been piling on and
I’m beginning to feel done with this world.
Angry at the States
Angry at the Queen, angry at the royal ricotta (aka the Cartel)
Angry at the Chinese who are holding two Cdn citizens in retaliation for the cushy (AND LEGAL) holding of one of their executives whilst our citizens are not allowed a lawyer or doctor.
Angry, angry, angry at the 1%. Angry Bernie Madoff is even asking for early release.
Angry at folks being mean and hurtful and ugly. Angry that whilst Riding the bus, I scooted over to be sure there was a spot for the woman approaching. I smiled up at her, she sat and I said Good Morning. She smiled, thanked me and said “I want to tell you I feel safe with you”. I’m so ANGRY she wouldn’t feel safe everywhere, or sitting anywhere. I’m angry all over, and I’m losing hope. F-U-C-K!!!
i just read that article last night and it rubbed me completely the wrong way. i’m curious to see what she does next, and i think some of this may be right, but it subtly frames her ambition as sinister and that….. both feels and is wrong. also the implication that she wants to be an influencer,,, lol
Meghan and Harry have a global audience and market. Royal Rota, a lesson from the Wizard of Oz, “I’m dying, I’m dying, I’m dying.” Loss of power over others, I’m laughing at the absurdity.
It’s Schrodinger’s Princess. She’s in a state of uncertainty until looked at by a RR. So Meghan is right now a) cowering in Canada away from a spotlight she couldn’t handle, and b) a conniving harpie exercising a master plan of conspiracy begun as a child (1st step dish soap commercials, then Buckingham Palace, then I’ll be queen of the world bwahahaha!) . Whichever RR looks at her solidifies her position (but just for the moment).
Isnt it ironic to see pple using Meghan’s name for money n fame but criticise her for maybe using her own name for fame n money. Anyways why are they focusing on the insignificant non working royals when the perfect pigeons have been out and about forcing their weird PDA in our faces ?
Harry and Meghan’s radio silence is killing the media especially in Britain and Australia. Everyone knows the Sussexes will be successful without the media or the royals and they’re mad because they will be missing out on the boatload of money that they used to make off their backs. As I said in another thread, the Royal rota and tabloids will probably try to get in their good graces by making public apologies aka like Emily Andrews did yesterday on twitter or they’ll try to follow them at events like the Invictus games despite not being invited because the royal coverage with the W&K and C&C ain’t cutting it. Meghan and Harry are unpredictable and all these so called predictions and articles aren’t saying much of anything.
I hope they are relaxing in their Vancouver Island retreat, enjoying each other’s company, and goo goo gagaing the days away with Archie.
I’m really hoping that Meghan will not come back in UK never again. They don’t deserve her and can be pressed forever.
And LOL at “our readers love Kate and the way she’s embraced being a princess” yup those tabloid readers are xenophobic and racist, it’ normal that thay love the bland,white Duchess.
this new york magazine article is problematic as well and that’s due to the writer, so much projection. I won’t be surprised if the writer supports dump and his ilk.