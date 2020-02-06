People: Prince Harry & William ‘didn’t leave on good terms by any means’

Soon after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were getting the hell out of England, a completely asinine narrative began to be pushed, and it was not-so-subtly being pushed by Kensington Palace aka Prince William. The most ridiculous article was from Richard Kay at the Daily Mail, wherein sources close to William (meaning William himself) went out of their way to gaslight Harry and continue several different false narratives, like Harry and Will fell out because their wives didn’t get along, or they fell out because William simply suggested that Harry was moving too quickly with Meghan. It’s like no one would say it flat out: Harry has been William’s favorite victim for years, and William can’t handle it that Harry found a cool wife and that Harry wants no part of William’s bulls–t anymore.
After spending more than a week gaslighting and abusing Harry, William then pushed another asinine story: that Sussexit negotiations had finally brought the brothers closer together, and that they ended things on good terms, because apparently phones don’t exist and I guess Harry and William will never be in contact ever again. Now, in People Magazine’s cover story this week, that version is denied. Harry and William left things on bad terms.
There is still unfinished business between Prince Harry and Prince William. The royal brothers’ rift dates back to 2017, when William cautioned his younger sibling about moving too fast with Meghan Markle, which in turn left Harry angry and hurt. Now that Meghan and Prince Harry have started their new lives — relocating to Canada with nearly 9-month-old son Archie amid their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family — there’s hope that Princess Diana’s sons will start to heal their relationship.
“They didn’t leave on good terms by any means, but they are both relieved that it’s over,” a family friend tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.
In recent weeks, however, the brothers have been talking more, says a palace source, leading some to hope that they can gradually repair their fractured relationship.
“Perhaps [Meghan and Harry] didn’t think things through exactly as they could have, but they wanted to be happy,” adds the family friend. “Who can blame them for that?”
Didn’t think things through? Come on now. Meghan is a planner. They knew what they were going to do – they even had the website!! – and they were just waiting for William’s little busybody courtiers to leak the information to Dan Wooten at the Sun. As soon as that happened, they pulled the trigger. The plan was there. Harry and Meghan put more thought into Sussexit than Kate put into Early Years and the Struggle Survey, let’s say that. As for Harry and William talking on the phone… I kind of doubt that too, but whatever. It’s going to be a trip when the Sussexes re-enter public life and start doing charity work and such.
The Fail has picked this up as well. Hmm interesting, thought they’d kissed and made up?!?!
Personally I think that there is likely still some issues between the brothers that are beyond the ‘Harry is rushing things with Meghan’ that have more to do with the abuse she’s suffered at the hands of the UK press – the same UK press that his brother persuaded to bury his Rose trimmings in exchange for a little something something.
The Cambridges were a part of that abuse and everyone can see it.
Agreed. If William did think Harry was moving too fast with Meghan and said that – that’s not the cause of the rift. It may be a factor, but we saw the brothers together multiple times during their engagement and after and there didn’t seem to be bad blood. It was only later that it became obvious there were issues.
And there were some commentators bloggers that Blamed Meghan for the Rose situation, that she “spread the gossip.” I think Harry got tired of his wife being scapegoated that way.
“As soon as that happened, they pulled the trigger. The plan was there.”. Exactly. They have been planning this since the beginning. Still, they are the victims. Lol.
Yes, they are. this hasn’t been the plan “since the beginning.” This has been the plan since it was apparent the press felt free to abuse Meghan at every turn and the royal family aided and abetted that.
Ok. Let’s review the timeline. They married in June 2018. At that time the press and the public was overwhelmingly praising them. Their Australia and NZ Tour had positive reviews, as well. It was at the end of 2018. They allegedly started working (and spending time and resources) on their website in spring 2019. By that time they had already agreed their split from the Cambridges and built their own advisory and PR team. These actions must have followed weeks if not months of discussions with the Firm. They made their decision before that. For me this means “since the beginning”.
Their Australia and NZ tour had positive reviews, and then the smear campaign kicked into high gear, and never stopped.
That was when they split from the cambridges (when many of the leaks stopped.) Any work on a website at that point was because they were supposed to be working royals.
As the abuse continued to be heaped on Meghan through the end of her pregnancy and her maternity leave, they began to plan to leave. So summer 2019.
That’s not “since the beginning.”
Nope, sorry, let’s not rewrite history. The public and press were not overhelmingly praising them when they got married. The press and certain sections of the public and have been overwhelmingly unpleasant towards Meghan since they first started dating. That’s why back in 2016 Harry had to release a statement to the press saying “hey, stop being racist towards my girlfriend”.
There was never any “build them up”, the press skipped straight to “tear them down”.
@ Becks: They started working on the website in spring. So spring 2019. At that time they had already made their decision. From november 2018 (after NZ Tour) to March 2019, 4 – 5 months to make a decision like that. Not bad.
@Belli No one in a public role can have 100% of public and press by his / her side. But till after the NZ tour the majority of the press and the public were praising them. I understand that in november 2016 Harry reacted to a ” smear on the front page of a national newspaper”. But here we are saying that they left because William gaslighted him. I don’t think he had the time to do so if the timeline is the one I mentioned.
There was much outrage in tab comments sections about Harry’s Choice of bride. And some of the writers in the media started taking shots at her before the wedding. And I remember there were terrible comments even before the engagement. Then the critics on the blogs and comments sections truly believed they could “stop the wedding” by circulating a petition. And there were some who would avidly comment where can I sign up. The engagement photo was derided and the DM started posting the “price” so it could generate outrage. And it went downhill from there. Wagers are going on on some comments sections and blogs on when the “divorce” will happen. It’s sickening.
The plan to exit was months in the making, probably since the BM went bonkers during Meghan’s pregnancy and after Archie’s birth, not what you’re hinting at, which is as soon as they married.
The Cambs people leaked it early and the Sussexes said “f it”.
@Yep- They are victims regardless of when they started planning to leave. You can see it however you want and while this early planning from the beginning as you claim probably wasn’t an actual thing – H&M could have decided before they got married they were unsure of staying royals but to give it a go anyways and have a back out plan. THIS DOES NOT EXCUSE THE ABUSE THEY ENDURED!!!
I DID NOT SAY THIS EXCUSES THE ABUSE.
The website was in the works since they knew they were splitting their foundation away from the Cambridge and their money-grabbing hands. The site design probably shifted once their child was publicly represented as a chimp and no one in their “family” spoke up, or possibly when it became painfully obvious that the leaks were coming from KP and CH. They acted in good faith until it became obvious that the attacks were never going to relent. Nobody else in that family was acting in good faith – why should they stay? No rational adult would.
Doubt it and even if it was she has been harassed since they were dating and downright abused during her pregnancy. they had every right to grab their baby and get the fuck outta there.
William should be ashamed of using the media especially the daily mail to bully his brother
Absolutely. Every time he does it, everyone knows it’s him and people lose respect for him.
I hate the saviour brother stories about William
It has always been unfortunate that he was born first. He has neither the temperament nor work ethic for the role of King. His wife unfortunately hasn’t been allowed or able to help him grow out of the narrow role he was born into. That was a development chance that was missed in William but grabbed by Harry.
I believe there is much jealousy between the Wales brothers flowing only one way
Honestly, while I agree that William doesn’t exude gravitas and leadership presence, I do not think Harry has the stamina, the work ethic and the skills for the role, as well.
Well, I think everyone is going to surprised at how good a King Charles III will be because Charles as all the right “chops” for the job.
Have been extremely negative in my thinking toward William since he announced he WOULD NOT take over and carry on the Prince’s Trust. Maybe it is all for the best as I think David Linley, Earl of Snowdon will do a bang-up great job continuing the 40+ years of wonderful work by Prince Charles.
It’s funny how Kate is responsible for not been “able to help him grow out of the narrow role he was born into”. The daily dose of misogyny.
Women can never win.
No one could have helped William except his deceased mother.
I highly doubt William listens to anyone but himself.
Diana saw it when the boys were children. Harry had the better temperament for Kingship, hence “GKH” – Good King Harry.
I think the whole world can see that now. Harry has the work ethic, the personal charm & the warmth necessary to lead. William lacks all of those qualities and it burns him up that despite being Heir, the whole world outside of the Brexiters/MAGAs are in love with the spare, his talented wife & child.
yes i agree. everyone i know was very shocked that they are leaving the castle for home. rest of international media and people are supportive of them because they are willing to earn their money. plus now they are laying low shows that what hyprocrite is brf and how they are handling andrew vs harry. its very clear everyday. plus brf and kate stan is so deseparate making sophie and yorks girls happening because those ppl will never outshine kate. but general public is not in the favor of sophie or york girls. one of the main complaint is that sussex wasting taxpayer money and christmas message is heir is important. so general public wants that too , no more addition either sophie or yorks. plus charles doesnt like sophie nor york girls. he never allow them into the fold. cambridge pr is pushing sophie for workload and andrew pr is pushing yorks. in the end cambridges wont have anyone to share the workload. this is history repeating itself. charles was same with andrew , everyone thought diana boys will stick togther but in the end the windsor curse is strong. the same will be for geroge and louis. already from many photos and video george hardly seen with louis, only charoltte with louis. geroge is having first son possessive thing. with kate so much devotion to louis like queen with andrew, the resentment is coming.
Kate can’t help William. She’s his enabler and always was. From the time she dated him she hardly did anything on her own, just waited for the phone to ring. And then went on all those vacations with him. She enabled the idleness.
Wait, so now little to no planning was put into “Sussexit” yet at the same time Meghan is an arch manipulator who plotted/planned/schemed her way into a marriage to get into the Royal Family to access riches/jewels/world fame and at the same time plotting to leave that same institution that she was so thirsty to be a part of? Can the British media pick a plot line and stick to it because this is giving me whiplash.
The plot line is “Meghan evil” and everything is forced into that no matter how bad the fit.
OMG these stories. You can tell they are being pushed by Camp Cambridge because there is such a tone of “poor Harry didn’t really know what he was doing, William wants to be supportive,” etc.
William overplayed his hand – he never actually expected Harry would leave – and now they are scrambling.
Harry probably keeps everything superficial when/if he talks to his fam because he knows he can’t trust them.
I always go back to what he said about if people knew what he does, they would do the same actions he’s doing. That says a lot to me, especially after the Sussexit.
That “friend ” saying this wasn’t thought thru knows nothing. Harry and Meghan were tired of the bullshit.
This still takes me back to the Times story last Easter that William gave the nod to the BM to weaponzie Evil Papa Smurf against Meghan. I bet Harry has the receipts for that and that would explained the continued bad blood. If this ever got out the damage to William. KP will spin it they found out dirt on Markle as proof that Harry should not not marry Meghan. But with the Windsor dirty history (ANDREW) the Windsors are in no position to slag anyone.
I really believe that deep down, Harry had always wanted to leave/escape but stuck out out for Granny and has had struggled with internal conflict for many years. I think he would have done his very best for the Crown until his father ascended and he could quietly move into a more private life. He found a partner who would support him no matter what – work hard for the Queen or pull the plug when it was time. The hideous treatment of his wife and son flipped that switch before Granny died and here we are. Kick rocks, William.
@Sarah – You thoughts make much sense. I have always wondered what role Chucky had planned for Harry when he became Charles III.
I think “didnt think things through” meant this all could have been handled better, not that there wasn’t some sort of plan.
To me ‘didn’t think things through’ means ‘didn’t do what big brother demanded’.
Precisely.
First off I don’t believe that William cautioning Harry to slow down their relationship led to this breach. As noted above, things seemed fine leading up to the wedding. Personally, I think once Meghan came on the scene Harry found someone who would support him in living a life he wanted to live. And Harry’s personal growth upset William, so of course Meghan must be to blame. Secondly, I think that Harry was seeing clearly, for perhaps the first time, the racism, classism and xenophobia in many of his friends and unfortunately in his own family. Once Harry’s eyes were open there was no going back. Lastly, I believe that the Sussex’s were hopeful that they would be able to stay and continue to work on behalf of the Queen, continue their Commonwealth work and Harry’s work with the military while not having to deal with the royal rota. Unfortunately the Firm is in too deep with the press and to cowardly to do the right thing.
I think it’s all about jealousy and control. I think Kate and William never really accepted and embraced Megan. At best, they let the press abuse her and didn’t show any support.
Then Andrew is credibly accused of being the disgusting rapist that he is, and most of the family supports him?
I think Harry and Megan are doing the right thing! Getting some distance from toxic family members is sometimes necessary!
I don’t think it was the plan from the beginning, but I do think it was in the works before Archie was born. I think Archie would have had a title otherwise.
Can they stick to a narrative please?
Initially they said that the brothers had made up and the beef was with Charles
Now they’re saying they haven’t made up?
Wasn’t there a story the other day about how “miserable” Harry was and that he was constantly communicating with William wanting to come home and he was running to get his brother home? What happened to that?
I really doubt William cares because he and his wife have the spotlight they’ve been wanting. Let’s just hope that continues because it’s only a matter of time before the ass kissing and rave reviews start to wear thin. Also, did anyone see Emily Andrews tweets yesterday? LOL, reality has really set in for the clown rota that it’s back to the pre Meghan boredom coverage. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you. It was clear no one especially the media thought they would leave and now the revenue and checks have dried up.
Emu’s tweets were nauseating…now she has such empathy! LOL. It read like an abusive spouse trying to talk his victim back home.
This all shows that these courtiers are short sighted idiots. Creating the situation where the Sussexes had no choice but to leave was stupid. Now, the Sussexes can make their own way, and once they launch their foundation and start working rings around the Cambridges, everyone will see what utter fools the RF actually are. What pull does the RF have over the Sussexes now? Money? Security? At some point, even that won’t matter anymore. They screwed themselves royally. The royal reporters screwed themselves royally. That’s all the royals really know how to do. Screw themselves. Royally. Have fun with Prince Andrew and the Cambridges! You broke it, you own it!
Harry has the receipts. Wills would prob be wise to stop the behind-the-scenes-bullying and let it go. Once the discovery is presented in the lawsuits against the press, I wonder how it’s going to look for KP, Clarence House et al?
People keep saying things were fine until after the wedding but the leaks that came out afterwards, the ones centered around Meghan’s alleged ‘poor behaviour’ suggests that’s not true at all.
I do believe William said things to Harry, likely low key racist insinuations that Harry chalked up to class differences in those early days, things he may not have made much of as they were probably suble.
But those subtle comments magically become the basis of the majority of the rabid press post tour. The making Kate cry business, the tiara, the comments about the wedding planning itself, etc.
I think at that point Harry realized his brother was playing reindeer games and Kate was either helping or passing to William little tidbits that William blew up.
The press is something else but I believe it’s been the utter lack of meaningful support from his family that’s caused the real rift. To have this structure, this family that you’ve depended on and made excuses for all your life show their true colors, to cater to your brother’s worse impulses over and over again no matter how hard you and your wife work is soul sucking.
And that’s to say nothing of how frustrating it must be to want to work, to actively be involved in social platforms as royalty ought but to be stymied at every turn.