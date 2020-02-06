People: Prince Harry & William ‘didn’t leave on good terms by any means’

Soon after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were getting the hell out of England, a completely asinine narrative began to be pushed, and it was not-so-subtly being pushed by Kensington Palace aka Prince William. The most ridiculous article was from Richard Kay at the Daily Mail, wherein sources close to William (meaning William himself) went out of their way to gaslight Harry and continue several different false narratives, like Harry and Will fell out because their wives didn’t get along, or they fell out because William simply suggested that Harry was moving too quickly with Meghan. It’s like no one would say it flat out: Harry has been William’s favorite victim for years, and William can’t handle it that Harry found a cool wife and that Harry wants no part of William’s bulls–t anymore.

After spending more than a week gaslighting and abusing Harry, William then pushed another asinine story: that Sussexit negotiations had finally brought the brothers closer together, and that they ended things on good terms, because apparently phones don’t exist and I guess Harry and William will never be in contact ever again. Now, in People Magazine’s cover story this week, that version is denied. Harry and William left things on bad terms.

There is still unfinished business between Prince Harry and Prince William. The royal brothers’ rift dates back to 2017, when William cautioned his younger sibling about moving too fast with Meghan Markle, which in turn left Harry angry and hurt. Now that Meghan and Prince Harry have started their new lives — relocating to Canada with nearly 9-month-old son Archie amid their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family — there’s hope that Princess Diana’s sons will start to heal their relationship. “They didn’t leave on good terms by any means, but they are both relieved that it’s over,” a family friend tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. In recent weeks, however, the brothers have been talking more, says a palace source, leading some to hope that they can gradually repair their fractured relationship. “Perhaps [Meghan and Harry] didn’t think things through exactly as they could have, but they wanted to be happy,” adds the family friend. “Who can blame them for that?”

[From People]

Didn’t think things through? Come on now. Meghan is a planner. They knew what they were going to do – they even had the website!! – and they were just waiting for William’s little busybody courtiers to leak the information to Dan Wooten at the Sun. As soon as that happened, they pulled the trigger. The plan was there. Harry and Meghan put more thought into Sussexit than Kate put into Early Years and the Struggle Survey, let’s say that. As for Harry and William talking on the phone… I kind of doubt that too, but whatever. It’s going to be a trip when the Sussexes re-enter public life and start doing charity work and such.